The Royal Society for the encouragement of Arts, Manufactures and Commerce (RSA) published its detailed proposals for a basic income in 2015.
The proposals are based on the Citizen’s Income Trust ‘pure Basic-Income’ model. Disability support and housing costs are not included in the scheme as they are not in the Citizen’s Income Trust’s scheme.
Housing and council tax benefits (and, for the record, disability payments) are an important source of support to those at the bottom of the income distribution.
An option which the RSA proposes for further exploration is the introduction of a ‘Basic Rental Income’. The Basic Rental Income would not be income-contingent and therefore does not have the same disincentive or perverse incentive (eg family break-up) effects as housing benefit and council tax credit. A Basic Rental Income based upon local market conditions would be granted to every individual who rented rather than owned a property. Local authorities would retain their statutory duty to house the homeless and should be given freedom to borrow and invest in new low-cost housing.
A Basic Rental Income would have cost implications. The source of funding for additional cost should be those who have gained the most from increases in housing equity. Philosophically, the justification for this has roots in Thomas Paine’s argument in favour of a ‘basic endowment’. The reason that there have been large gains for some in the housing market whilst others struggle is because our common institutions have failed to provide enough housing to enable affordable rents and housing ownership to be even more widespread. The introduction of a land value tax or similar to fund any shortfall in the Basic Rental Income is therefore justified on the basis of gains received by a few from the institutions of society and its collective action failures rather than through the individual’s endeavour.
This is a means of redistributing the economic rents that have arisen from the institutional structures of land and property. Some such as Adair Turner argues that cooling the housing market should be a primary policy objective from an economic stability perspective.
The Economist this week has an article ‘How to solve Britain’s housing crisis‘. The author writes of
…a growing sense of inequity. Britons over the age of 65, a fifth of the population, own over 40% of the housing wealth held by owner-occupiers. Youngsters with rich parents can buy their first house thanks to the “Bank of Mum and Dad”. Everyone else must resign themselves to renting small properties for life, or to continuing to pay off their mortgage long after retirement. At the election in June half of all private renters voted for Labour and Jeremy Corbyn, up from a third who supported the party in 2010. As home-ownership declines, the Conservatives, in particular, are beginning to worry (see article) —as indeed they should.
Theresa May, the prime minister, has so far failed to show any mettle over housing. Her government has proposed nothing more than tweaks to a broken system. This lack of leadership feeds a crisis that is entirely unnecessary.
Will Libdems step up to the plate in providing the leadership necessary to end the scourge of unaffordable housing and a dysfunctional welfare system?
* Joe Bourke is an accountant and university lecturer, Chair of ALTER, Chair of Hounslow Liberal Democrats and PPC for the Brentford and Isleworth constituency.
“A Basic Rental Income based upon local market conditions would be granted to every individual who rented rather than owned a property.”
So what stops landlords bumping up rents? Too much money chasing too few goods – it doesn’t get away from the issue of not enough homes available – and that’s been going on ever since Right to buy started under Thatcher, with local authorities not being allowed to spend the proceeds on new housing.
You point out yourself:
“The reason that there have been large gains for some in the housing market whilst others struggle is because our common institutions have failed to provide enough housing to enable affordable rents and housing ownership to be even more widespread.”
Many people may be struggling to afford housing but the main problem distorting the housing market is not enough homes – which won’t be solved by giving more money to people renting.
“So what stops landlords bumping up rents?” Rents are set by the market – supply and demand. The construction industry (as with other industries) is capable of meeting the demand for housing of all kinds within different price ranges if, and only if, there is adequate development land available to build on. This is the point raised in the Economist article cited above.
Piketty in his well received book ‘Capital’ showed that the proportion of disposable income going to household rents has risen sharply since the 1970’s . The economist, Joseph Stiglitz, who also studies inequality has made the same point and argues for imposing a land value tax, to directly address this source of increasing wealth inequality https://www.bloomberg.com/view/articles/2015-03-03/to-fight-inequality-tax-land .
The RSA in their report on basic income note that they have not modelled the concept of a basic rental income for renters. However, by way of example, if tenants deducted an amount (say 20% of the Local Housing Allowance ) from their rental payments to Landlords; and Landlords offset these deductions against the LVT assessed on their let properties, would this increase the overall level of rents? If the supply of land made available did not increase, theoretically yes – not because Landlords can add the tax to their rent charges, but because there is potentially more disposable income available for tenants to spend on rented property. This may in fact be the result now with tax credits and housing benefit made available to individuals who would otherwise be reliant on the state for housing provision.
However, if LVT is applied to all land based on its planning use then it is suggested that a great deal more development land would come onto the market – both public and private. Add to this the suggestions in the economist article for easing of planning restrictions on the urban periphery and enabling of local authority borrowing for the development of public housing and you have the makings of a comprehensive housing policy that may well deliver the desired results.