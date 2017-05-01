Battle Bus debuts in Surbiton

Around 300 people braved the drizzle this morning in Surbiton, west London, to welcome the Liberal Democrat battle bus as it embarks on a tour of the country ahead of next month’s election.

Party leader Tim Farron was joined by Sarah Olney, MP for nearby Richmond Park & North Kingston, along with former cabinet ministers and parliamentary candidates Vince Cable and Ed Davey. The pair are standing in Twickenham and Kingston & Surbiton constituencies, respectively.

Addressing the crowd, Tim Farron acknowledged the “Lake District-style weather”, before attacking both the Conservatives and Labour.

The worst governments are the ones with the weakest oppositions. There is a vacancy for an opposition in this country, and the Liberal Democrats are here to fill it. This will not be a coronation. This will be a contest.

Vince Cable, Ed Davey and Sarah Olney all made brief speeches, with both Vince and Ed noting the number of times they have been welcomed back by voters on the doorstep.

Following the speeches, all four spoke to both local and national media by the side of the River Thames. When asked by the BBC if he opposes Brexit, Tim replied:

Democracy didn’t suddenly stop at midnight on 23 June last year. If you think Britain’s future is better in the European Union, you should jolly well keep saying so and not roll over and give up. We accept that the majority voted to leave. The Liberal Democrat view is that there should be a referendum on the deal at the end of the process.

One interviewer suggested that Brexit was the best thing to happen to the Liberal Democrats in recent years. Tim said:

As any leader will tell you, in an election, the best position to be in is one where you’ve got clarity. The British people now know that if you think Theresa May’s approach to Brexit is wrong, the Liberal Democrats are the only party for you.

On the campaign against Zac Goldsmith in Richmond Park, Sarah had this to say:

He stood down last year because he couldn’t agree with the Tory policy on expanding Heathrow. That policy hasn’t changed, so how is it that now it’s suddenly alright to represent the Tories again?

When I spoke with her, Sarah expressed frustration at the timing of the election, just over six months after she won her seat. “I was just getting settled in,” she said. “I was starting to define my priorities. Now, that has had to come to a stop.”

As he boarded the bus, Tim acknowledged last week’s ‘Spaniel-gate’, when he was quoted telling a dog owner to “smell my spaniel”, by telling a waiting dalmatian: “I need to be careful what I say to dogs now.”

* Olly Wehring is a trade journalist, reporting on the global drinks industry. He is also a party member, having joined in October last year.