BBC Debate open thread

And we’re off.

First off opening statements from the 7 participants. We have Leanne Wood from Plaid Cymru, Angus Robertson from the SNP, Jeremy Corbyn, Caroline Lucas from the Greens, Paul Nuttall, Amber Rudd and Tim Farron.

Amber Rudd is now claiming credit for stabilising the economy…before driving it off a Brexit cliff. She’s predictably doing the May vx Corbyn. But will people like what they have seen of her Brexit plan, Dementia Tax and under-investment in the NHS.

Corbyn seems pretty animated and on message.

Tim gets the final opening statement. Three reasons to vote Lib Dem: Investment in NHS, giving you a say on Brexit deal, and whatever power you give me I will use to stop May taking you for granted.

It’s strong – What if the Brexit deal is bad, dementia tax bad, he said? We might not agree on Brexit, but I’ll give you a say in what happens next. He described the Tory offer as “rubbish” – talking of May sizing up your house to pay for your social care and nabbing your lunch while she’s at it.

First question on public sector pay freeze. Amber Rudd shows no empathy to the questioner whatsoever and talks about the need to balance the books.

Tim Farron says that economics is about people. It matters to him that we build a country where people are decent to each other.

He says that any one of us is a couple of steps from being in need of social security at some point. He says that public sector workers have borne brunt of pay freeze and we would end that.

He also said that extending childcare would let people go back to work.

Corbyn is having a go at Paul Nuttall. He’s getting huge cheers. “Have you been to a food bank?”

Farron has attacked Corbyn – saying that the elephant in the room is that you need to be in the single market to keep the economy on track. But Corbyn failed to support that when he had the chance.

So Paul Nuttall gets the immigration question first. It can only get better after this. He’s still banging on about the Australian points based system and is getting some isolated claps from the audience.

Tim Farron talks about the abuse that comes when you demonise immigrants – citing a doctor on way home after 50 hours saving lives after Manchester being racially abused.

We need an immigration policy that is good for Britain not a Tory immigration policy written to appease UKIP. Tim had specifically mentioned key sectors such as farming, the NHS, who need immigration.

 

One Comment

  • Michael BG 31st May '17 - 8:09pm

    I don’t like Mishal Husain interruptions and asking extra questions rather than allowing everyone to answer the question first. I wonder what the rules are?

