Kate Canty

Beverley Nielson, our candidate for West Midlands Mayor, #BackBeverley

By | Mon 27th February 2017 - 12:15 pm

There has been a lot of attention on the Mayoral races taking place in the great cities of Liverpool, Manchester and Bristol but, as so often is the case, the West Midlands mayoral contest has not received so much publicity. It maybe because the Mayor won’t just cover Birmingham, but other areas as varied as the Black country and the city of Coventry.

For too long, the West Midlands has been sitting quietly at the back of the queue when successive governments decide which region to support – and that has to change.

Beverley Nielsen, our candidate to be the first West Midlands Mayor, has placed getting the best deal for the West Midlands, and the next generation, squarely at the heart of her election bid.

Beverley is branding herself as a champion of change and is determined to see that Birmingham and the rest of the West Midlands conurbation remain ignored no longer.

A former CBI regional director, and director of leading UK FTSE plc, AGA Rangemaster, Beverley has spent the last decade at Birmingham City University, and is responsible for a raft of innovative partnerships bringing employers and students together to create employment and wealth.

Birmingham is the youngest city in Europe, with almost 45% of its population under 25, so a key plank of Beverley’s pitch is giving young people a helping hand, at a time when they need it most, by giving everyone under the age of 25 free travel on public transport across the West Midlands.

However the decision of this Tory government to go for a hard Brexit deal means more must be done to help our SMEs survive the current economic and political uncertainty, and focus on creating an environment which allows them to prosper in the future. At the other end of the business scale, a West Midlands Mayor must also fight to secure the livelihoods of workers at such global giants as Jaguar Land Rover, GKN and JCB, who depend on continued tariff-free access to the Single Market.

We’ve been told by government that the first Mayor must make £4 billion of cuts, because that’s the size of the funding shortfall which the Tories want to impose upon us. It’s absurd, illogical and unfair.

So we need to persuade people not to keep voting in the same way and expect change. We have a Tory candidate in denial about his party’s austerity policies, and meanwhile, Labour is in turmoil over its attitude to Brexit.
This region needs a strong Lib Dem voice, as we are the only party with a rational Brexit policy. There are people counting on us to stand up for them.

But of course to reach out to those people we need to communicate with them. And that is where you come in.  We have produced a crowd funding video which highlights exactly why Beverley Nielsen is the right candidate to be the first West Midlands Mayor.  Please do take a look – and then donate what you can.

* Kate Canty is the Campaign Coordinator for Beverley Nielsen in the election for West Midlands Metro Mayor

Read more by or more about .
This entry was posted in News.
Advert

One Comment

  • Chris Bertram 27th Feb '17 - 2:02pm

    Can we get the surname in the headline right please? It’s Nielsen. It looks a bit sloppy to get that wrong.

Post a Comment

Lib Dem Voice welcomes comments from everyone but we ask you to be polite, to be on topic and to be who you say you are. You can read our comments policy in full here. Please respect it and all readers of the site.

If you are a member of the party, you can have the Lib Dem Logo appear next to your comments to show this. You must be registered for our forum and can then login on this public site with the same username and password.

To have your photo next to your comment please signup your email address with Gravatar.

Your email is never published. Required fields are marked *

*
*
Please complete the name of this site, Liberal Democrat ...?

Advert



Recent Comments

  • User AvatarAndrew McCaig 27th Feb - 6:13pm
    Anyone who wants to see what normally happens when a by-election is perceived as a two horse race with us as an also ran should...
  • User AvatarDavid Evershed 27th Feb - 6:11pm
    Callum - You explain that it is bad lending decisions due to the failure of baks to pay a price which is the problem to...
  • User AvatarMichael BG 27th Feb - 6:02pm
    @ Callum Gurr and PSI The word limit on articles is often exceeded. I suppose it depends on who is the daily editor on how...
  • User AvatarMartin 27th Feb - 5:46pm
    There was me thinking that Copeland was a historic victory for the Tories with the best bye-election result for a government party since 1878. I...
  • User AvatarGlenn 27th Feb - 5:41pm
    Trump is a Republican and about once every eight or so years the Republicans win in American elections. This is not a new Party. Sure,...
  • User AvatarDavid Evans 27th Feb - 5:33pm
    Dr Jay, I presume you, like the rest of us, manage to get it wrong somewhere from time to time as well, so you understand...