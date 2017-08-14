Beyond Brexit – Some policy ideas for the Radical Centre

The economic and political disconnect between the people and the powerful can be addressed in a Liberal and Democratic fashion. There is no monopoly of wisdom or one size fits all solution for the range of issues our country faces and we should acknowledge this.

We should aim to make our people ready to embrace and thrive in the next stage of globalisation. Our institutions will need to be more agile and responsive to the needs of the populus. As a party this means embracing some radical solutions and communicating an optimistic message.

What if power to the people meant just that, effective democratic control of the Nations and English Regions over domestic policy leaving a smaller Westminster to handle national taxation, foreign affairs,and defence.Bringing democracy to the House of Lords could finally be achieved by allowing the UK’s historic counties to select two representatives to a new upper house.

A more responsive government is the first element in a radical Liberal future. Embracing the changes technology will throw up will require a sustained, consistent investment in infrastructure, housing, education and skills and a reform of our outdated tax system.

Rather than Corbynite fairy tales about raising revenue, this future could begin with leasing our motorway network with an estimated value of £300bn. Allowing UK pension funds to takeover the network and realise their investment via tolls or smart-charging would release vital capital.

This capital could be deployed for vital national infrastructure projects for sustained growth, such as :

Green Energy :Battery investment, Tidal Power and Offshore wind to fuel a smart grid Transport :Sustained investment in Northern Cities,Wales and the West, Rural services and Crossrail 2. A scrappage scheme for petrol/diesel vehicles Broadband : Ensuring 1 gigabit speeds as standard nationally. Housing : Free regional governments to build affordable housing for rent

A fundamental overhaul of our healthcare and education system is essential. Devolving health and social care would allow experimentation, investment in preventive medicine and technology. Westminster would merely set minimum standards and run an inspection regime. Education will be a lifelong need in the 21st Century and our policy should reflect this.

An improved tax system should entail ending the sterile debate on taxing individuals or corporations with a realisation that all taxes fall on people. As Beveridge intended, National Insurance should be expanded into a dedicated health and social care tax. Land Value Taxes should replace Council Tax and VAT should become variable. Vehicle and road taxation would be replaced with an Emissions Tax.

This is an optimistic, radical, Liberal Democrat programme that moderate Labour and liberal Conservatives would support that answers the fundamental questions our country faces.

* John Armah is a Liberal Democrat member from London