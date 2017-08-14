Beyond Brexit – Some policy ideas for the Radical Centre

The economic and political disconnect between the people and the powerful can be addressed in a Liberal and Democratic fashion. There is no monopoly of wisdom or one size fits all solution for the range of issues our country faces and we should acknowledge this.
We should aim to make our people ready to embrace and thrive in the next stage of globalisation. Our institutions will need to be more agile and responsive to the needs of the populus. As a party this means embracing some radical solutions and communicating an optimistic message.
What if power to the people meant just that, effective democratic control of the Nations and English Regions over domestic policy leaving a smaller Westminster to handle national taxation, foreign affairs,and defence.Bringing democracy to the House of Lords could finally be achieved by allowing the UK’s historic counties to select two representatives to a new upper house.
A more responsive government is the first element in a radical Liberal future. Embracing the changes technology will throw up will require a sustained, consistent investment in infrastructure, housing, education and skills and a reform of our outdated tax system.
Rather than Corbynite fairy tales about raising revenue, this future could begin with leasing our motorway network with an estimated value of £300bn. Allowing UK pension funds to takeover the network and realise their investment via tolls or smart-charging would release vital capital.
This capital could be deployed for vital national infrastructure projects for sustained growth, such as :
- Green Energy :Battery investment, Tidal Power and Offshore wind to fuel a smart grid
- Transport :Sustained investment in Northern Cities,Wales and the West, Rural services and Crossrail 2. A scrappage scheme for petrol/diesel vehicles
- Broadband : Ensuring 1 gigabit speeds as standard nationally.
- Housing : Free regional governments to build affordable housing for rent
A fundamental overhaul of our healthcare and education system is essential. Devolving health and social care would allow experimentation, investment in preventive medicine and technology. Westminster would merely set minimum standards and run an inspection regime. Education will be a lifelong need in the 21st Century and our policy should reflect this.
An improved tax system should entail ending the sterile debate on taxing individuals or corporations with a realisation that all taxes fall on people. As Beveridge intended, National Insurance should be expanded into a dedicated health and social care tax. Land Value Taxes should replace Council Tax and VAT should become variable. Vehicle and road taxation would be replaced with an Emissions Tax.
This is an optimistic, radical, Liberal Democrat programme that moderate Labour and liberal Conservatives would support that answers the fundamental questions our country faces.
* John Armah is a Liberal Democrat member from London
As so many have pointed out over the years on this site (see threads passim), that the phrase ‘radical centre’ is an oxymoron; there is no such thing.
“Devolving health and social care”
To who, exactly, given that the NHS is still suffering from the Lansley fiasco and social care is suffering from central government’s starvation of local government ?
“Rather than Corbynite fairy tales about raising revenue,”.
The trouble with this sort of comment is that it’s knee jerk, pejorative and will immediately switch many people off. Much better to give specific reasons why you don’t wish to raise corporation tax which is what was in the Labour manifesto. In any event are you suggesting that there should be no increase in taxation to fund these areas ?
John,
Take no notice of the put downs. You are on the right track (although I disagree with a fair bit).
There is a path for the UK that is neither Venezuelan Socialism (a la Corbyn) or dog-eat-dog capitalism and debate that annoys some is the way to find it. Ignore their annoyance. The nation is craving radical moderates in the extreme centre. Passions aren’t exclusively hard left or hard right.
Before the Pavlovian response comes re Jeremy, please don’t bother. I’ve been reading his op-eds in the Morning Star for years and he has been absolutely consistent in his opinions for ever.
Which is, of course, why I actually like and admire him even though his analysis is generally wrong (but not on everything).
“Rather than Corbynite fairy tales about raising revenue, this future could begin with leasing our motorway network with an estimated value of £300bn. Allowing UK pension funds to takeover the network and realise their investment via tolls or smart-charging would release vital capital.”
Congrats on coming up with something that could actually be described as radical for a change
I do not think that a proposal to privatise motorways, another monopoly, is a good idea.
Good article, John.
road pricing via motorway tolls is a proven method of funding transport infrastructure and recovery of ground rents/land value tax for the public purse.
Vehicle and road taxation is already aligned to an extent with emissions, although this could be more explicit.
Agree wholly with your statement “An improved tax system should entail ending the sterile debate on taxing individuals or corporations with a realisation that all taxes fall on people. As Beveridge intended, National Insurance should be expanded into a dedicated health and social care tax. Land Value Taxes should replace Council Tax and VAT should become variable.”
I would say as a general point that it is hard to write an article like this covering many different areas.
On you policy suggestion for road tolls, I think that would be very unpopular, and I do not see why the pension funds should get involved – it is not what they specialise in. It is regressive, only wealthy drivers can take this in their stride, and it will cause traffic bottlenecks. Tolling has been an idea knocking around for a long time but no one has dared tried to implement it on the scale you are suggesting.
If the Party is looking for radical inspiration to get out of its current trough of despond it won’t find them in Road Tolls or a complicated form of land taxation.
The former will be hugely unpopular and divert profits into the privatised provider – the latter will produce general bemusement and provide a fortune to the lawyers. I can’t see either inspiring folk to man the barricades, or more likely, to get out on a wet Wednesday to deliver eve of poll leaflets.
How about a bit of social justice and an attack on inequality ? Plenty of scope there.