Beyond tribalism: why we now need a cross-party approach to Brexit

After last week’s General Election, we face arguably the most uncertain period of our post-war political history. As the clock ticks down to our exit from the EU on 29th March 2019, the question of how we conduct these negotiations effectively alongside the profound instability of our domestic politics remains unresolved.

Neither the Conservatives, nor Labour, have the strength to take the lead in this process by themselves. Labour, although performing much better than expected, has won too few seats to be able to act alone, and the Conservatives remain so divided over Europe that even a confidence and supply agreement with the DUP cannot hope to paper over the cracks.

Such is the tribalism of those parties, however, that the leadership of both still wrongly assume that they can only do this alone through some form of single-party minority government. This will not only lack credibility with voters at home and our negotiating partners in Europe, though, but threaten to deepen further the divisions in our country that the EU referendum has already opened up.

Serious thought now needs to be given instead to the possibility of some form of national unity government in this Parliament, or at least substantial cross-party collaboration, to address the pressing challenges ahead. Although Brexit negotiations are clearly the most urgent task, collaboration of this kind is now very badly needed to agree long-term solutions to the NHS and our social care system.

Such a cross-party approach would make a second referendum on the Brexit deal all the more necessary. The new composition of the House of Commons makes it unlikely a cross-party negotiating group would tolerate the economic consequences of no deal being reached with the EU. But the notion that it will somehow be possible to reach a bespoke agreement with the EU in which we get ‘frictionless’ access to the single market, the ability to strike our own trade deals with other countries and an end to the freedom of movement is a fantasy that will not survive the first real contact with EU negotiators. Yet, to those who believe that the only real Brexit is one that achieves all three, any cross-party negotiation that fails to deliver this will look like politicians subverting the of the 52%. Far from being a back-door route back into the EU for ardent remainers, we will need a second referendum to ensure that every voter (including the hardest of Brexiteers) feels that they still have the ability to shape this process.

Whilst painful for many Liberal Democrats, the results of last week’s election suggest that there is no appetite amongst voters for a wholesale reversal of the Brexit decision and the option of remaining in the EU can no longer feature in a second referendum. What such a referendum can do, though, is present voters with a clear choice between a hard Brexit (with no EU deal) and the best deal that a cross-party team has been able to achieve (probably involving EEA or customs union membership).

As two-party politics appears to have returned with a vengeance in the recent General Election, the future role of the Liberal Democrats might be seen as called into question. But if the Liberal Democrats can make the case for a politics beyond tribalism at our current time of national crisis, we will make a profound difference to our national life. Far from being a fading force, the Liberal Democrat recognition of the value of collaboration, inclusiveness and compromise has never been more relevant.

* Gordon Lynch is a Professor at the University of Kent and member of the Liberal Democrats.