A press release from the Liberal Democrats today announces that ‘Big beasts return to Lib Dem front line as Farron announces election campaign team‘.

I’m not sure whether Jo Swinson, Vince Cable and Ed Davey like being referred to as beasts – what sort might they be?

But here is the full list of the new General Election Campaign Team:

Leader Tim Farron President Baroness Sal Brinton Chancellor Vince Cable Foreign Affairs Tom Brake Defence Baroness Judith Jolly Europe; International Trade Nick Clegg Europe Baroness Sarah Ludford Home Affairs Lord Brian Paddick Health Norman Lamb Education Sarah Olney Work and Pensions Baroness Cathy Bakewell Business Baroness Susan Kramer Energy and Climate Change Lynne Featherstone Local Government Baroness Kath Pinnock Transport Baroness Jenny Randerson Environment and Rural Affairs Baroness Kate Parminter International Development Baroness Shas Sheehan Culture Media and Sport Baroness Jane Bonham-Carter Equalities Baroness Lorely Burt Northern Ireland Baroness Alison Suttie Young People Daisy Cooper Europe/ALDE Liaison Catherine Bearder MEP London Caroline Pidgeon MLA Justice Lord Jonathan Marks Refugees Amna Ahmad First Secretary of State Alistair Carmichael Election Campaign Spokesperson Ed Davey Election Campaign Spokesperson Eluned Parrott Election Campaign Spokesperson Jo Swinson Leader of the Welsh Liberal Democrats Mark Williams Cabinet Secretary for Education in Wales Kirsty Williams AM Leader of the Scottish Liberal Democrats Willie Rennie Leader in the House of Lords Lord Dick Newby Chief Whip in the House of Lords Ben Stoneham

* Mary Reid is the Monday Editor on Lib Dem Voice.