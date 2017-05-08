A press release from the Liberal Democrats today announces that ‘Big beasts return to Lib Dem front line as Farron announces election campaign team‘.
I’m not sure whether Jo Swinson, Vince Cable and Ed Davey like being referred to as beasts – what sort might they be?
But here is the full list of the new General Election Campaign Team:
|Leader
|Tim Farron
|President
|Baroness Sal Brinton
|Chancellor
|Vince Cable
|Foreign Affairs
|Tom Brake
|Defence
|Baroness Judith Jolly
|Europe; International Trade
|Nick Clegg
|Europe
|Baroness Sarah Ludford
|Home Affairs
|Lord Brian Paddick
|Health
|Norman Lamb
|Education
|Sarah Olney
|Work and Pensions
|Baroness Cathy Bakewell
|Business
|Baroness Susan Kramer
|Energy and Climate Change
|Lynne Featherstone
|Local Government
|Baroness Kath Pinnock
|Transport
|Baroness Jenny Randerson
|Environment and Rural Affairs
|Baroness Kate Parminter
|International Development
|Baroness Shas Sheehan
|Culture Media and Sport
|Baroness Jane Bonham-Carter
|Equalities
|Baroness Lorely Burt
|Northern Ireland
|Baroness Alison Suttie
|Young People
|Daisy Cooper
|Europe/ALDE Liaison
|Catherine Bearder MEP
|London
|Caroline Pidgeon MLA
|Justice
|Lord Jonathan Marks
|Refugees
|Amna Ahmad
|First Secretary of State
|Alistair Carmichael
|Election Campaign Spokesperson
|Ed Davey
|Election Campaign Spokesperson
|Eluned Parrott
|Election Campaign Spokesperson
|Jo Swinson
|Leader of the Welsh Liberal Democrats
|Mark Williams
|Cabinet Secretary for Education in Wales
|Kirsty Williams AM
|Leader of the Scottish Liberal Democrats
|Willie Rennie
|Leader in the House of Lords
|Lord Dick Newby
|Chief Whip in the House of Lords
|Ben Stoneham
* Mary Reid is the Monday Editor on Lib Dem Voice.
After todays “Cable” news about supporting Labour this press release is most unfortunate. We seem to be extreemely good at causing ourself major problems. The Conservatives must be laughing all the way to the ballot box.
What is the candidate for Twickenham doing about retracting?
I heard Sarah Olney on Any Questions, last Friday. She cut Nigel Farage down in short order. Very impressive.
@ theakes
stop following “Tweety Bird facing Sylvester the Cat”-like Tory frames about what is happening in the election campaign!
That this kind of thing should happen was always in the cards; The Economist (Print edition) talked about such manoeuvres (and the “Progressive Coalition”-option) two or three weeks ago.
If you win with around 40% and the start whining about what parties scoring 27 and 18% do, you have NOT got a thick skin (what about the bluster of May and her team being hardnosed and tough nuts?).
And remember, in 1997 just such a coalitition between Blair and Ashdown helped British politics as a whole get rid of corrupt and loudmouth Tories like the Hamiltons! Good riddance that was!
I agree that Corbyns political character makes formal deals like in 1997 unwise ( and he would not be seen dead with us, he admires dictator Chavez and Mélenchon too much) ; but being pragmatic in your constituency should not be dismissed…
Big Beasts, Heavyweights, or both? In any case, it’s an impressive list. It’s a shame Danny Alexander is not included. Now that he has a senior banking job, is he completely out of politics?
@theakes: I agree that Vince Cable’s reported comments are a worry. It should surely be inconceivable to back someone on Corbyn’s front bench however like-minded they may appear to be. And is there really no chance of the Lib Dems performing well in Ealing, given they did so in 2010?