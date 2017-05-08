Mary Reid

Big beasts

A press release from the Liberal Democrats today announces that ‘Big beasts return to Lib Dem front line as Farron announces election campaign team‘.

I’m not sure whether Jo Swinson, Vince Cable and Ed Davey like being referred to as beasts – what sort might they be?

But here is the full list of the new General Election Campaign Team:

Leader Tim Farron
President Baroness Sal Brinton
Chancellor Vince Cable
Foreign Affairs Tom Brake
Defence Baroness Judith Jolly
Europe; International Trade Nick Clegg
Europe Baroness Sarah Ludford
Home Affairs Lord Brian Paddick
Health Norman Lamb
Education Sarah Olney
Work and Pensions Baroness Cathy Bakewell
Business Baroness Susan Kramer
Energy and Climate Change Lynne Featherstone
Local Government Baroness Kath Pinnock
Transport Baroness Jenny Randerson
Environment and Rural Affairs Baroness Kate Parminter
International Development Baroness Shas Sheehan
Culture Media and Sport Baroness Jane Bonham-Carter
Equalities Baroness Lorely Burt
Northern Ireland Baroness Alison Suttie
Young People Daisy Cooper
Europe/ALDE Liaison Catherine Bearder MEP
London Caroline Pidgeon MLA
Justice Lord Jonathan Marks
Refugees Amna Ahmad
First Secretary of State Alistair Carmichael
Election Campaign Spokesperson Ed Davey
Election Campaign Spokesperson Eluned Parrott
Election Campaign Spokesperson Jo Swinson
Leader of the Welsh Liberal Democrats Mark Williams
Cabinet Secretary for Education in Wales Kirsty Williams AM
Leader of the Scottish Liberal Democrats Willie Rennie
Leader in the House of Lords Lord Dick Newby
Chief Whip in the House of Lords Ben Stoneham

4 Comments

  • theakes 8th May '17 - 2:13pm

    After todays “Cable” news about supporting Labour this press release is most unfortunate. We seem to be extreemely good at causing ourself major problems. The Conservatives must be laughing all the way to the ballot box.
    What is the candidate for Twickenham doing about retracting?

  • P. J. 8th May '17 - 2:44pm

    I heard Sarah Olney on Any Questions, last Friday. She cut Nigel Farage down in short order. Very impressive.

  • Bernard Aris 8th May '17 - 3:13pm

    @ theakes

    stop following “Tweety Bird facing Sylvester the Cat”-like Tory frames about what is happening in the election campaign!
    That this kind of thing should happen was always in the cards; The Economist (Print edition) talked about such manoeuvres (and the “Progressive Coalition”-option) two or three weeks ago.
    If you win with around 40% and the start whining about what parties scoring 27 and 18% do, you have NOT got a thick skin (what about the bluster of May and her team being hardnosed and tough nuts?).
    And remember, in 1997 just such a coalitition between Blair and Ashdown helped British politics as a whole get rid of corrupt and loudmouth Tories like the Hamiltons! Good riddance that was!
    I agree that Corbyns political character makes formal deals like in 1997 unwise ( and he would not be seen dead with us, he admires dictator Chavez and Mélenchon too much) ; but being pragmatic in your constituency should not be dismissed…

  • Alan Depauw 8th May '17 - 3:18pm

    Big Beasts, Heavyweights, or both? In any case, it’s an impressive list. It’s a shame Danny Alexander is not included. Now that he has a senior banking job, is he completely out of politics?

    @theakes: I agree that Vince Cable’s reported comments are a worry. It should surely be inconceivable to back someone on Corbyn’s front bench however like-minded they may appear to be. And is there really no chance of the Lib Dems performing well in Ealing, given they did so in 2010?

