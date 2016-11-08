BME or BAME LibDems?

I presented this question to peers, fellow Liberal Democrats and members of EMLD (Ethnic Minority Liberal Democrats), after seeing the launch of our Black, Asian and Minority Ethnic (BAME) Manifesto in 2015, and I continue to raise this debate while holding office as London Region Vice Chair – because sometimes an acronym is important.

BAME is the acronym for Black, Asian and Minority Ethnic, whereas BME is the acronym for Black and Minority Ethnic.

The intellectual argument that ‘Black’ is a socially constructed political identity – a way to challenge the racism in England – became absorbed into ethnic and cultural identity politics. Caribbean people felt their skin was not black but shades of brown. Their post colonial ‘classification’ had evolved through a range of terms that included ‘coloured’, arriving at the destination term ‘Black’ at a similar time as ‘Afro-Americans’, or ‘African Americans’, or ‘Black Americans’. The battle to maintain a dual identity, such as Barbados Brits, was less successful and the internalized dislikes of our Africanness during this time made ‘Black’ the compromise that most people could sign up to: one term – serving two purposes.

‘Ethnic Minority’ is used because white-on-white hating is actually xenophobia, but that could not fit neatly into our Race Relations Act because the Act was for the protection of victims against racism. In order to protect cultural groups like the Irish and Jewish communities from hate, we needed a noun that encapsulated the common experience of all ethnic groups and we arrived at ‘Ethnic Minority’ and with our European countries (Germany), we also arrived at ‘Hate Crime’ to define the offending behaviours.

As identity politics progressed, Asian communities began to challenge England’s use of the word Black to identify Asian peoples. This was at a time when monitoring of ethnic groups was in its infancy. Our media reported both Black and Asian peoples as Black, and ‘explained’ how most were in prison. There were elements within Asian communities, especially in South Asian academia, that wanted to distance themselves from the negative Black stereotype; and some academics went on to deconstruct the prison populations to show that there were more Caribbean boys in prison than Asians. Not that it was statistically accurate, but essentially the ‘Asian movement’ was an attempt to distance middle class Asians from Blacks – to define Asians as more than Pakistani and to show that Asians were less troublesome than those of Caribbean descent. That movement is captured within the acronym, which saw Black and Minority Ethnic grow into Black, Asian and Minority Ethnic – BAME.

Anti-racism discourse was able to show that regardless of how you identified culturally and ethnically, there was a common experience that all ethnic minorities had at the hands of the UK State and its peoples. These experiences was felt most when trying to get jobs, homes and when accessing education etc., and it was within that collective experience that we settled with the political term Black in that movement and Ethnic Minority in the legislation. Eventually, Jewish people joined anti-racist marches alongside the Irish, Welsh, English, Scots and Caribbean, Africans and me! And we did this together with pride and continue to do so to this day.

Despite finally being able to explain the politics of the term Black, and how the British State rejected it when drawing up the Race Relations Act 1976, and despite the Act being driven by those who identified as Black People, (who were more often at the front of racist attacks in the 1960’s and 70’s because they were visible), the legislation settled for the term Ethnic Minorities.

In other words, at the time of implementing the Race Relations Act, we, as a country, were more comfortable with the idea that we can all be racist to each other – equally – and that Black People’s experiences of racism was not because they were Black but was because they are an Ethnic Minority.

What this piece shows is that identity politics is not simple and that we continue to confuse xenophobia behaviours with racism; for example, post Brexit and the crimes against Polish people by other white peoples. Xenaphobia makes us uncomfortable so we call it racism and within our legal process, racism has come to be the hating of ethnic groups by other ethnic groups.

The collective struggle for equality and against racism in England is a political struggle where we understand that the collective behaviours and crimes against us are the same. ‘Black’ just happens to be the noun that encapsulates that experience and although it was rejected by the state, it continues within our anti-racist movement, which is why we have Black and Minority Ethnic or BME in anti-racist literature.

Having taken this journey through the complexities of identity politics, one has to ask how and why has our party chose to identify one continent of people in its anti-racist literature above all others? We did not have a BME Manifesto but a Black, Asian and Minority Ethnic Manifesto in 2015.

At the event ‘Combatting Racism’ – our open discussion for Black History Month in October 2016, held in Queen Mary University Hospital – we had a varied audience where our leader Tim Farron repeatedly addressed us as Black, Asian and Minority Ethnic, despite the audience reflecting back to him clearly the BME acronym. In order for Black People to join the Lib Dems and feel comfortable, we have to be clear about our message and acronym.

If we are to be the anti-racist party, which many of us clearly know we are, and if we are to appeal to all Ethnic Minorities which includes Black British Peoples, is it time to amend our party’s literature to either reflect the legislation – Ethnic Minority – or show with pride and confidence our party’s commitment to the history of anti-racism using the political acronym BME?

* Teena Lashmore is the Vice Chair London Region Liberal Democrats and writes in a personal capacity.