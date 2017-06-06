The Voice

Bob Geldof: Lib Dems are the only party with the balls to oppose Brexit

By | Tue 6th June 2017 - 6:22 pm

Bob Geldof entered the campaign today with a robust announcement of support for the Lib Dems. He helped us win Richmond Park in December. Here’s hoping that his influence can help us to a good result in our key seats on Thursday.

Here’s what he had to say:

For the first time in my life I’m going to vote for those guys, the Lib Dems.

This election is about nothing else except Brexit.

The Liberal Democrats are the only party with the balls to do their job of opposing the government. They happen to be my voice in parliament

How many parties can say they have the backing of The Economist and Bob Geldof? That is quite an achievement.

8 Comments

  • David Blake 6th Jun '17 - 7:03pm

    Oh dear. Is there any evidence that Geldof’s support will actually bring us votes?

  • Richard Underhill 6th Jun '17 - 7:38pm

    Zac Goldsmith has rejoined the Conservative party and is standing again.

  • RC 6th Jun '17 - 7:57pm

    This line of argument hasn’t worked and it isn’t going to work, particularly outside London. It’s just digging further into a deep hole that’s rapidly filling with muddy water.

    That’s why the Lib Dems are at 8% and may even lose MPs on Thursday.

  • malc 6th Jun '17 - 8:11pm

    “He helped us win Richmond Park in December”

    What helped you win Richmond Park was that you had a fresh, enthusiastic candidate, thousands of activists on the ground and the Greens didn’t stand. Also Goldsmith had just had a dreadful Mayor of London campaign and the Tories didn’t give him much support. I doubt Geldof got you one vote.

  • Peter 6th Jun '17 - 8:41pm

    That should be the kiss of death.

  • Sesenco 6th Jun '17 - 8:52pm

    Why does the right hate Bob Geldof so much?

  • Martin 6th Jun '17 - 9:07pm

    Electoral Calculus is predicting Ceredigion; Orkney and Shetland; and Westmorland and Lonsdale. Three seats in total.

  • Peter Watson 6th Jun '17 - 9:18pm

    @Martin “Three seats in total.”
    But looking on the bright side, still representing the whole (mainland) UK.

