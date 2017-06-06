Bob Geldof: Lib Dems are the only party with the balls to oppose Brexit

Bob Geldof entered the campaign today with a robust announcement of support for the Lib Dems. He helped us win Richmond Park in December. Here’s hoping that his influence can help us to a good result in our key seats on Thursday.

Here’s what he had to say:

For the first time in my life I’m going to vote for those guys, the Lib Dems. This election is about nothing else except Brexit. The Liberal Democrats are the only party with the balls to do their job of opposing the government. They happen to be my voice in parliament

How many parties can say they have the backing of The Economist and Bob Geldof? That is quite an achievement.