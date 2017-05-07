Boost for Layla Moran’s campaign as Greens stand down in Oxford West and Abingdon

The Greens have stepped down in Oxford West and Abingdon, which will help Lib Dem Layla Moran who is in second place in this heavily Remain voting area.

From the Oxford Mail

The Green Party will now be telling supporters that the main aim is to try and prevent a Conservative victory in Oxford West and Abingdon, and Layla Moran of the Liberal Democrats is the candidate who stands most chance of defeating the Conservative candidate Nicola Blackwood.

Ms Briggs said: “I’m a Green Party member to the core, but we need to be prepared to put the greater good before our own political self-interest here.

“As it is a marginal constituency, the party is prepared to support the progressive party that has the best chance of beating the Conservatives.”

The decision follows discussions between senior members of the local Liberal Democrats and the Greens.

Oxfordshire Green Party chairwoman Sarah Wood said: “As things currently stand, the UK is set to be ravaged by five more years of Tory government.