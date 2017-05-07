The Voice

Boost for Layla Moran’s campaign as Greens stand down in Oxford West and Abingdon

Sun 7th May 2017 - 10:17 am

The Greens have stepped down in Oxford West and Abingdon, which will help Lib Dem Layla Moran who is in second place in this heavily Remain voting area.

From the Oxford Mail

The Green Party will now be telling supporters that the main aim is to try and prevent a Conservative victory in Oxford West and Abingdon, and Layla Moran of the Liberal Democrats is the candidate who stands most chance of defeating the Conservative candidate Nicola Blackwood.

Ms Briggs said: “I’m a Green Party member to the core, but we need to be prepared to put the greater good before our own political self-interest here.

“As it is a marginal constituency, the party is prepared to support the progressive party that has the best chance of beating the Conservatives.”

The decision follows discussions between senior members of the local Liberal Democrats and the Greens.

Oxfordshire Green Party chairwoman Sarah Wood said: “As things currently stand, the UK is set to be ravaged by five more years of Tory government.

The current Brexiteer Conservative Nicola Blackwood reacted predictably, trotting out the “coalition of chaos” line as if she’s forgotten that the Liberal Democrats have said that they won’t be going into coalition with Conservatives or Labour.

It just goes to show that she is worried, especially after very encouraging local election results in the area for the Liberal Democrats.

 

2 Comments

  • David Evershed 7th May '17 - 10:29am

    In the counties, Lib Dems need to win votes from Conservative voters. Conservative voters are the biggest pool in which to fish – especially remainers.

    Aligning with the Green party is surely going to win fewer Green inclined voters than lose Conservative remain electors who might have switched to Lib Dem.

    Plus the long term damage to the Lib Dem brand from being aligned with another party.

  • Richard Underhill 7th May '17 - 10:38am

    Liberal Democrats have an environmental agenda approved by a democratic conference.

