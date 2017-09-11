Bournemouth Briefing: Sunday’s #stopBrexit event

Thanks to Lawrence Fullick for filling us in on an anti-Brexit event that ‘s taking place in Bournemouth to coincide with our Conference.
Pro EU organisations are organising events at all 3 party conferences. They will not have to try too hard to persuade people at ours. In fact, they recognise that it’s about them showing us that people support our stance.
The Pants to Brexit theme could enable us to show off our creative genius.
It takes place all afternoon on Sunday so everyone should be able to nip out at some point if they want.
From the organisers:
#StopBrexit in Bournemouth is a fun event with a serious message where we will engage with local people over their concerns about Brexit and empower them to have their voices heard.
We are planning a number of events – fun and serious – on Sunday 17th September to coincide with the Liberal Democrats Conference long weekend.
We want to show the only party that unambiguously supports Britain’s continued membership of the EU, that the public wants to #StopBrexit. We will be holding a march, a spectacle with music by the Pier and an evening speakers’ event, among other things, and encourage all Dorset supporters to come along, as well as Britain for Europe’s other local and affiliated groups to join us and support our event
EVENT DETAILS
1:15-1:30pm Assemble Beacon Rd Car Park BH2 5DL
2:00pm Recreation of Boris zip wire stunt by our Faux BoJo with EU flags!
Pop-up live music and comedy event
2:15pm ‘Pants to Brexit’ funny Pants competition
2:30-3:30pm Demonstration outside BIC Centre
March from BIC to Pier, through Lower Gardens to Square
4:00pm Music & comedy at the Triangle
6:00pm ‘The Next Steps in Stopping Brexit’
Speakers event Hallmark Hotel West Cliff