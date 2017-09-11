The Voice

Bournemouth Briefing: Sunday’s #stopBrexit event

By | Mon 11th September 2017 - 10:55 am

Thanks to Lawrence Fullick for filling us in on an anti-Brexit event that ‘s taking place in Bournemouth to coincide with our Conference.

Pro EU organisations are organising events at all 3 party conferences. They will not have to try too hard to persuade people at ours. In fact, they recognise that it’s about them showing us that people support our stance.

The Pants to Brexit theme could enable us to show off our creative genius.

It takes place all afternoon on Sunday so everyone should be able to nip out at some point if they want.

From the organisers:

#StopBrexit in Bournemouth is a fun event with a serious message where we will engage with local people over their concerns about Brexit and empower them to have their voices heard.

We are planning a number of events – fun and serious – on Sunday 17th September to coincide with the Liberal Democrats Conference long weekend.

We want to show the only party that unambiguously supports Britain’s continued membership of the EU, that the public wants to #StopBrexit.  We will be holding a march, a spectacle with music by the Pier and an evening speakers’ event, among other things, and encourage all Dorset supporters to come along, as well as Britain for Europe’s other local and affiliated groups to join us and support our event

EVENT DETAILS

1:15-1:30pm Assemble Beacon Rd Car Park BH2 5DL

2:00pm Recreation of Boris zip wire stunt by our Faux BoJo with EU flags!

Pop-up live music and comedy event

2:15pm ‘Pants to Brexit’ funny Pants competition

2:30-3:30pm Demonstration outside BIC Centre

March from BIC to Pier, through Lower Gardens to Square

4:00pm Music & comedy at the Triangle

6:00pm ‘The Next Steps in Stopping Brexit’

Speakers event Hallmark Hotel West Cliff

 

 

Read more by or more about or .
This entry was posted in News.
Advert

Post a Comment

Lib Dem Voice welcomes comments from everyone but we ask you to be polite, to be on topic and to be who you say you are. You can read our comments policy in full here. Please respect it and all readers of the site.

If you are a member of the party, you can have the Lib Dem Logo appear next to your comments to show this. You must be registered for our forum and can then login on this public site with the same username and password.

To have your photo next to your comment please signup your email address with Gravatar.

Your email is never published. Required fields are marked *

*
*
Please complete the name of this site, Liberal Democrat ...?

Advert



Recent Comments

  • User AvatarSadie Smith 11th Sep - 1:02pm
    Up to a point. I remember the Alliance with little kindness. Penhaligon had it right. Certainly most results would have been as good as Liberals....
  • User AvatarSheila Gee 11th Sep - 12:58pm
    Vince doesn’t seem to understand that this ‘taking our jobs’ thing isn’t just about immigration. A truly sovereign UK government could factor in several issues...
  • User AvatarPeter Martin 11th Sep - 12:29pm
    @ Robert, It wasn't the only thing. I remember hearing an interview with a Greek pensioner who had worked for many years in Germany but...
  • User Avatarpaul holmes 11th Sep - 12:20pm
    It's been a long time since I have been able to say I agree with every word Paddy has said but here I do. Having...
  • User AvatarTony Lloyd 11th Sep - 12:14pm
    Michael Kilpatrick Rebuke noted and accepted! A plethora of reforms are needed. But, if Paddy can quote Sun Tze I can quote Lao Zi: "a...
  • User AvatarDavid Evans 11th Sep - 12:05pm
    Paddy as always is an engaging orator and motivator, and raises points that are vital to our party’s continued existence as a real player in...