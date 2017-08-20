Brake: Cabinet can’t even agree amongst themselves, let alone win concessions from EU

Now that David Davis is re-opening the EU talks timetable again, Lib Dem Brexit spokesperson Tom Brake has this to say on the paucity of the Government’s performance in the EU negotiations:
David Davis promised us ‘the row of the summer’ over the Brexit timetable, only to capitulate weeks later to the EU’s preferred timetable after a disastrous general election for his party which vastly undermined their negotiating position.
To be now, a couple of months down the line, trying to reopen the issue reeks of desperation at an approaching economic storm and a cabinet who don’t have a clue.
Constant reports of cabinet spats show our government cannot even agree a position between themselves, let alone win concessions from EU negotiating teams in our country’s best interests.
Davis certainly seems to be picking fights on simplistic binary issues to hide the enormous complexity of Brexit and the disaster it is likely to bring for our businesses, our economy and, consequently, for our poorest.
Meanwhile, Ed Davey has slammed the Government after the former head of the Government’s Legal Services Paul Wilkinson comprehensively trashed the Government’s claims that we can keep the cake we consume on the EU single market. He said:
Either Theresa May is trying to con Brexiteers and really understands the critical legal point Sir Paul Jenkins is making – or she is heading for the hardest of Brexits, despite the evidence that this could only work at huge cost to British people.
The Conservatives are refusing to admit publicly that Europe will still require Britain to abide by their rules in nearly 50% of our trade, hard Brexit or not.
Brexit Tories are increasingly like Donald Trump in their refusal to understand the reality of international trade law – namely, you can’t tell the other side what to do.
Davis wanted talks about exit arrangements and a future trade deal running together. To me this seems like a perfectly reasonable approach. As the brexit bill is not something legally binding, and need not be paid, any moneys would always be paid as part of the larger final deal. The EU will now just have to discover this the hard way.
Having said that you might just describe Davis’s conceding to EU desires as showing good will towards Brussels.
I thought Cabinet spates could also be explained away as ‘the party contained a broad church’ and multiple views were ‘healthy’ 😉 Or can this state only apply to LibDems…
Translation of Davies plea for the brave Brexiteers it is not “Strong and stable, man in control” it’s “SOS help me can’t you see I’m up to my eyes in it here, please help me”
I would expect the EU to follow Napoleon’s advice “Never interrupt an enemy when they are in the process of destroying themselves”. On the Brightside I get to listen to brave Brexiteers explaining why that isn’t so, cue Yellowsubmarine.
I am not sure that the EU “has to discover anything the hard way”. None of this is of their doing and they don’t really have to concede anything. The mere willingness to discuss things reasonably and as helpfully as possible is in itself a major concession.
Tony the EU can be as reasonable as reasonable can be, safe in the knowledge that the brave Brexiteers will bugger it up. Their lack of ability is staggering and becoming more apparent by the day. Cue brave Brexiteer to say it isn’t so, why black is actually off white and the importance of protecting fairies.
The special pleading about giving the UK a temporary trade deal which should not be confused with remaining (banish that word!) in the Common Market reminds me of the famous scene in Charles Dickens’s novel Oliver Twist where the small boy asks the chef of the soup kitchen: “please Sir, can I have a little more?”.
The direct equivalent being that just as little Oliver was not prepared at all for the treatment meted out when he entered the workhouse, so the Brexit ministers keep turning up at Brexit meetings with the EU with not a scrap of paper of preparatory notes.
Remember, they were ministers when Cameron launched his ill-fated Referendum, and they all had working experience about how Brussels prepares for and handles talks with obstreperous member countries. As Cabinet ministers, they could have used both their departments and their MEP’s like Daniel Hannan to prepare for the contingency that Britain would vote for Brexit. They had all the expertise to prepare, but, even though convinced that Brexit was the better option, they did nothing to prepare themselves or British government for it…
That looks not at all the way statesmen do things, but a lot like a Victorian pauper boy entering a Workhouse…
Bernard,
More Uriah Heep than Oliver.
I’m not sure we need any concessions. I’m still thinking about this and I’d welcome any comments from anyone else who might have given this more than just the usual level of superficial thought that we all hear so often.
But at the moment I would say:
Our standard of living will be defined, as it is now, by what we can produce ourselves plus what we can net import. What we can produce ourselves isn’t going to be affected by tariff barriers.
Also we have Lerner’s symmetry theorem to suggest that taxes on imports and exports are functionally equivalent.
What we can net import will be, as now, more defined by the level of what others choose to net export.
I’m thinking that possibly the best policy will be to not retaliate if the EU imposes tariff barriers on us and let their exports in tariff free. This will give us the moral high ground but at the same time won’t cost us anything.
So yes there will be some disruption but its going to be manageable if we keep our nerve and don’t panic. But whether we can rely on any government to do that is debatable!