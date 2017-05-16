Brake: May and Farage’s claim of an easy post-Brexit trade deal left in tatters

So, for long enough, the Brexiteers have been telling us that the EU would be pretty much begging us for a trade deal and we’d easily get one within two years.

Theresa May said last month that the deal could be done in two years , despite all sorts of evidence to the contrary.

Paul Nuttall said that it would all be so easy.

Well, in a sobering reality check, the European Court of Justice, who make the rules on this stuff, said today that all EU governments and national parliaments would have to agree such a deal. Remember how the Canadian EU deal was held up by a regional parliament in Belgium?

Tom Brake said:

Theresa May and Nigel Farage’s claims of an easy trade deal with the EU after Brexit have been left in tatters. People don’t have to accept a bad Brexit deal that will mean fewer jobs, higher prices and less money for public services. The Liberal Democrats want you to have your choice over your future. You should have your say on the Brexit deal in a referendum, and if you don’t like the deal you should be able to reject it and choose to remain in Europe.

None of this is a surprise to the Liberal Democrat team. Their competent, credible and authoratitve statements have proven time and time again to be correct and Nick Clegg’s Brexit Challenge papers provide a comprehensive and accurate analysis of the complexities of all aspects of the risky course we are being dragged on by an incompetent government that hasn’t got a clue what it’s doing.

My big worry is that after 8 June, we end up with Theresa May being given a coronation of chaos, untrammelled authority to do what she likes. That would be very dangerous and what we need is competent, fair voices who won’t let the Conservatives have it all their own way. To be honest, government with massive majorities are never a good idea, but when we are facing the biggest risks we have faced in almost a century, the last thing we need is this lot being given a free hand.

This is why every Liberal Democrat needs to get out and about in their nearest target seats to ensure that, come 9th June, the Conservatives have credible, competent opposition to rein them in.

* Caron Lindsay is Editor of Liberal Democrat Voice and blogs at Caron's Musings