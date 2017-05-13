Brake: UKIP standing aside because May has adopted their agenda

At the last General Election, we did this “Beware Blukip” thing to warn against a Tory/UKIP coalition. At the time, I thought it was a bit ill-advised because my real worry was the Tories getting a majority. They did that and look what havoc they have wreaked since.
If the Labour manifesto is supposedly going back to the 70s, the Conservative one will be going back even further to a rose-tinted view of the 1950s, rolling back as much of the social progress we’ve made in my lifetime as it can.
I mean, fox hunting. Really.
It now emerges that UKIP are standing in only 377 seats in this election and, frankly, are unlikely to win any of them. This should give us no relief whatsoever because their agenda has now been adopted by the Conservative Party.
As Tom Brake put it:
UKIP are standing aside for the Conservatives because they know Theresa May has adopted their divisive agenda wholesale.
As Nigel Farage has said, Theresa May is now using the exact words and phrases he has been using for the last 20 years.
The scene has been set for a Conservative landslide that would be bad for people’s jobs, our schools and the NHS.
But it’s not too late to ensure a strong opposition and a better future for this country.
The Liberal Democrats are the only party can challenge Theresa May, fight to protect our schools and hospitals and stand up against a bad Brexit deal.
* Caron Lindsay is Editor of Liberal Democrat Voice and blogs at Caron's Musings
To an extent I want a strong UKIP voice, if that best represents a group’s viewpoint within our UK society. That there were hundreds of thousands of people next to unrepresented at the end of vote count in 2015 was a bad thing but UKIP joining the voices calling out for political reform was good and helped it reach right and centre-right who believed strongly in Brexit. Seeing UKIP crumble in a series of bitter disputes with moderate UKIP voters (if that is not an oxymoron) rejoining the Tories and those remaining become even more right wing has weakened the argument for reform and strengthened the party most naturally opposed.
We live in a country where the majority of press are far from the fact-checkers on political parties’ comments but are ruthless in being critical of opposition parties and overly-supportive of the current government. That is not a good thing for the UK and having a popular centre-right/right wing voice saying it would have helped progressive politics in the long run. It actually would have also helped the conservative party.
Well, it is still the same error as in 2015. How many Tories are going to be put off voting Tory because of this claim? Zero.
How many UKIP voters are going to have yet another voice (this time us) saying that it is ok to vote Tory because they’ll get what they want and be on a horse that ‘can win here’?
One would be too many and there will be thousands.