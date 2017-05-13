Brake: UKIP standing aside because May has adopted their agenda

At the last General Election, we did this “Beware Blukip” thing to warn against a Tory/UKIP coalition. At the time, I thought it was a bit ill-advised because my real worry was the Tories getting a majority. They did that and look what havoc they have wreaked since.

If the Labour manifesto is supposedly going back to the 70s, the Conservative one will be going back even further to a rose-tinted view of the 1950s, rolling back as much of the social progress we’ve made in my lifetime as it can.

I mean, fox hunting. Really.

It now emerges that UKIP are standing in only 377 seats in this election and, frankly, are unlikely to win any of them. This should give us no relief whatsoever because their agenda has now been adopted by the Conservative Party.

As Tom Brake put it:

UKIP are standing aside for the Conservatives because they know Theresa May has adopted their divisive agenda wholesale. As Nigel Farage has said, Theresa May is now using the exact words and phrases he has been using for the last 20 years. The scene has been set for a Conservative landslide that would be bad for people’s jobs, our schools and the NHS. But it’s not too late to ensure a strong opposition and a better future for this country. The Liberal Democrats are the only party can challenge Theresa May, fight to protect our schools and hospitals and stand up against a bad Brexit deal.

