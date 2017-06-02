The Voice

“Breakfast doesn’t mean Breakfast”

By | Fri 2nd June 2017 - 1:25 pm

A brilliant new poster highlighting the Conservatives’ plans to scrap free school lunches and replace them with breakfasts at a cost of just 7p per child was launched this week. Its slogan “Breakfast clearly doesn’t mean Breakfast” mocked Theresa May’s oft repeated Brexit remark.

The poster was issued to make the point that a quarter of a million children in poverty could suffer as a result of May’s plans. It shows what you could get – a slice of bread and a few baked beans – for the Tories’ budget of 7p per meal. There are alternatives – half a boiled egg, or 37.5g of cornflakes with 100ml of milk. Not a great start to the day.

Nick Clegg said:

Theresa May’s cruel and illogical decision to take away free, hot lunches for all infants will hurt hundreds of thousands of Britain’s poorest children.

It’s clear that the reintroduction of means-testing for school lunches will mean many children losing out on what could be the only hot, nutritious meal that they receive each day.

Theresa May is not only risking the health of some of our youngest children, but she will also create terrible inequality in the classroom.

The Conservatives’ cynical promise of a free breakfast is clearly not designed to reach all children because they have set aside a meagre 7p per breakfast per child. That’s the price of half a boiled egg or just one slice of bread with 12 baked beans.

Theresa May insists she wants to govern for everyone. But her regressive cutting of free school lunches is clear evidence she is prepared to ignore some of the poorest and most vulnerable children in our society.

Just because the youngest don’t vote, it doesn’t mean that Theresa May should simply cast them aside.

You can see him talking about it on Channel 4 News:

Read more by or more about , or .
This entry was posted in News.
Advert

One Comment

  • theakes 2nd Jun '17 - 1:59pm

    Keep hearing about posters but never see any anywhere. Where are they?

Post a Comment

Lib Dem Voice welcomes comments from everyone but we ask you to be polite, to be on topic and to be who you say you are. You can read our comments policy in full here. Please respect it and all readers of the site.

If you are a member of the party, you can have the Lib Dem Logo appear next to your comments to show this. You must be registered for our forum and can then login on this public site with the same username and password.

To have your photo next to your comment please signup your email address with Gravatar.

Your email is never published. Required fields are marked *

*
*
Please complete the name of this site, Liberal Democrat ...?

Advert



Recent Comments

  • User Avatartheakes 2nd Jun - 1:59pm
    Keep hearing about posters but never see any anywhere. Where are they?
  • User AvatarBill le Breton 2nd Jun - 1:56pm
    This from Andrew Duff also significant and worthy of a read http://www.epc.eu/documents/uploads/pub_7714_brexitplanb.pdf
  • User AvatarCarl Gardner 2nd Jun - 1:45pm
    I don't think Farron's got much to complain about here. The trouble is that he seemed to want to give long, rambling, "folksy" answers (as...
  • User AvatarPeter Martin 2nd Jun - 1:30pm
    @ Alan, It's always worth taking a look at what Art 50 actually says. As you rightly point out the word "trigger" isn't used. It...
  • User Avatarexpats 2nd Jun - 1:14pm
    Caron..."I am being too hard here because it is pretty darned audacious to go out on a limb against the power of the right wing...
  • User AvatarOllyT 2nd Jun - 1:11pm
    @ Alex McFie If you say so but in my opinion you chose the wrong leader and missed an open goal