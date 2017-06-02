“Breakfast doesn’t mean Breakfast”

A brilliant new poster highlighting the Conservatives’ plans to scrap free school lunches and replace them with breakfasts at a cost of just 7p per child was launched this week. Its slogan “Breakfast clearly doesn’t mean Breakfast” mocked Theresa May’s oft repeated Brexit remark.

Theresa May's cynical decision to scrap free lunches for infants will hurt 250,000 of Britain's poorest children https://t.co/014Z1bafe7 pic.twitter.com/I7VCGGsDCW — Nick Clegg (@nick_clegg) May 31, 2017

The poster was issued to make the point that a quarter of a million children in poverty could suffer as a result of May’s plans. It shows what you could get – a slice of bread and a few baked beans – for the Tories’ budget of 7p per meal. There are alternatives – half a boiled egg, or 37.5g of cornflakes with 100ml of milk. Not a great start to the day.

Nick Clegg said:

Theresa May’s cruel and illogical decision to take away free, hot lunches for all infants will hurt hundreds of thousands of Britain’s poorest children. It’s clear that the reintroduction of means-testing for school lunches will mean many children losing out on what could be the only hot, nutritious meal that they receive each day. Theresa May is not only risking the health of some of our youngest children, but she will also create terrible inequality in the classroom. The Conservatives’ cynical promise of a free breakfast is clearly not designed to reach all children because they have set aside a meagre 7p per breakfast per child. That’s the price of half a boiled egg or just one slice of bread with 12 baked beans. Theresa May insists she wants to govern for everyone. But her regressive cutting of free school lunches is clear evidence she is prepared to ignore some of the poorest and most vulnerable children in our society. Just because the youngest don’t vote, it doesn’t mean that Theresa May should simply cast them aside.

You can see him talking about it on Channel 4 News: