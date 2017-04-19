The Voice

+++Breaking: Jo Swinson to stand for East Dunbartonshire

By | Wed 19th April 2017 - 4:29 pm

Great news:

In a statement, she added:

This next Parliament will be pivotal for our country, both for Scotland’s place in the UK, and the UK’s relationship with the rest of Europe.

I’m standing in the general election because I’m passionate about keeping Scotland in the UK, and averting the disaster of the Tories’ hard Brexit. Most people in East Dunbartonshire agree – 61% voted to stay in the UK and 71% voted to remain in the EU. They deserve a pro-UK, pro-EU MP.

East Dunbartonshire is the SNP’s second most marginal seat, with a majority of just 2,167 over the Liberal Democrats. The result last time makes it absolutely clear: this is a fight between the SNP and the Liberal Democrats, and one I fully intend to win.

I helped her get elected the first time round in 2005. She put so much work into it over the preceding two years. She worked part time and every morning she’d go out delivering. Every afternoon and evening she spent canvassing. She was disciplined, organised and effective. And she turned out to be a brilliant MP and Equalities Minister.

Her announcement comes after her old boss at the then Business, Innovation and Skills Department, Vince Cable, announced that he was standing for Twickenham:

Also seeking a return is Julian Huppert in Cambridge:

Read more by or more about , , or .
This entry was posted in News.
Advert

3 Comments

  • theakes 19th Apr '17 - 6:12pm

    Scotland poll for Westminster voting this week had us, if I recall at 4%. Let us keep our feet on the ground and accept it is going to be very, very hard to make any number of gains in England let alone Scotland. We might get lucky but there is a mountain to climb.

  • Alan Jelfs 19th Apr '17 - 6:22pm

    Great news! Though I think I’ll have to get a new pair of trainers for leafleting.

  • malc 19th Apr '17 - 7:13pm

    It was close last time and she’s right to stand again. Perhaps the parties best chance of a gain in Scotland.

Post a Comment

Lib Dem Voice welcomes comments from everyone but we ask you to be polite, to be on topic and to be who you say you are. You can read our comments policy in full here. Please respect it and all readers of the site.

If you are a member of the party, you can have the Lib Dem Logo appear next to your comments to show this. You must be registered for our forum and can then login on this public site with the same username and password.

To have your photo next to your comment please signup your email address with Gravatar.

Your email is never published. Required fields are marked *

*
*
Please complete the name of this site, Liberal Democrat ...?

Advert



Recent Comments

  • User AvatarChris 19th Apr - 6:54pm
    Roland "Thus if the 8-Jun does go ahead, the next scheduled general election will be on 8-June-2022. [Aside: which is sobering, as my daughter will...
  • User AvatarJennie 19th Apr - 6:52pm
    Sue, the candidate to be his replacement, is reportedly awesome.
  • User AvatarAlan Jelfs 19th Apr - 6:22pm
    Great news! Though I think I'll have to get a new pair of trainers for leafleting.
  • User AvatarTony Dawson 19th Apr - 6:13pm
    @ Roland "Shame Nick isn’t leading the LibDem’s, he has greater credibility as a prospective PM (or Deputy PM) than either Tim or Jeremy and...
  • User Avatartheakes 19th Apr - 6:12pm
    Scotland poll for Westminster voting this week had us, if I recall at 4%. Let us keep our feet on the ground and accept it...
  • User Avatarnvelope2003 19th Apr - 6:09pm
    Life's too short to wade through this. Brenda from Bristol summed up the view of most of the population about this unnecessary election and the...
Wed 19th Apr 2017
19:30
LibDem Drinks
Thu 4th May 2017
Westminster Parliament, Manchester Gorton by-election