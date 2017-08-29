Breaking out of the bubble?

With the Liberal Democrat Federal Conference approaching (16-19 September), and less than a week away from the deadline for amendments (4 September), this is my highly partisan tirade on the agenda, here to provoke you into sending your views, either to us at Liberal Democrat Voice or to the good people at the Federal Conference Committee.
The first party conference after a General Election is an opportunity for the party to reflect on the results, good and bad. While it is good to move forward, many of us expected more progress in the face of such a gulf in the centre. It is as if Corbyn and May fed off each other’s weakness, and we did not have the strength to stand out as an alternative.
Our conference, as usual, will make policy to demonstrate our values and soft virtues, to the neglect of other qualities: the toughness required to govern in coalition while under siege from all sides, and the fierce dedication to our communities that we show in local government.
Meanwhile the world keeps changing. That Corbyn might win an election and pursue a Venezuelan style calamity should terrify supporters of all parties. It is hard to understand how the country has responded with such stupor to this threat of socialism, starvation and tyranny. I guess somebody needs to show more leadership in offering a better and brighter alternative.
It’s good that we are talking about the impact of Brexit on public services – why didn’t we do that in the election? Beyond that we do seem to focus on important but small canvass issues, saying things that it is hard to believe wasn’t kind of our policy already.
We have a debate on terrorism and civil liberties that doesn’t mention Daesh, and mostly talks about things we aren’t going to do to combat terrorism. It’s all fine, but it is missing the more difficult question of what you do do to defeat terrorism, and that isn’t good enough. It gives a false impression of softness and comfort blankets.
We have a debate on housing standards in response to Grenfell, a terrible tragedy that rightly demands our attention. But we are somewhat caught out: we support the inquiry into the causes of the fire and to make recommendations to prevent it happening again. But at the same time we pronounce what we think are the causes and the solutions, I suspect wrongly. My money is on a failure of regulation, both in theory and in enforcement, not a failure to invest. Huge investment went into cladding, in the belief that it was a great thing.
And we have motions on the natural environment and corporate governance that seem to be inspired by a vague sense that there isn’t enough regulation in these areas, rather than by specific problems and how specific regulations might fix them. This is precisely the sort of thing that liberals should be against: the costs of regulation without the benefits; making other people do things just because we believe they sound worthy; demanding that the boxes all be ticked, in greater numbers, by more people, as the answer to everything.
So lets try to think outside the conference bubble. To seek out new answers to new problems, recognising the changing world. To find a better way to earn the public’s trust as the voice of the moderate, liberal, tolerant centre ground that is under siege from the other parties.
* Joe Otten was the candidate for Sheffield Heeley in June 2017, is a councillor in Sheffield and is Tuesday editor of Liberal Democrat Voice.
Part of the reason is the timing, under the rules. When Ming Campbell resigned as leader Vince Cable deputised to great effect, taking on the Prime Minister and doing permanent damage to GB’s reputation, from ‘Stalin to Mr. Bean’.
Without a deputy leader in place there was nobody to do that, this time. Obviously the deputy leader must be an MP, so a previous, indecisive, conference has let the party down.
We could compare the complexity of the current crisis with Suez, the Indian mutiny or the Schleswig-Holstein crisis. https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Schleswig-Holstein.
If you had actually been tough in coalition instead of appearing to be a Tory fig leaf perhaps we wouldn’t all be in the mess we are in. Going on about how bad Corbyn may be is like a person who is drowning worrying the desert island they can’t reach may not have hot and cold running water. The disaster we are in should occupy our thoughts not trying to justify the last disaster or worrying about the next. One disaster at a time please.
Reflecting on the results – thank you for the opportunity – from an organisational angle I shall therefore complain most bitterly about the structure that, I’m told, is a product of the party constitution.
I have the misfortune to live in a constituency where I’m expected to be active but not allowed to know who the members are in other parts of the constituency – because they belong to different District Council “parties” – of which there are four in total.
Given the way the boundary commission review is going, this pattern could be repeated many times over. So for the party not to recognise that members should have dual membership of their constituency and district parties (where that applies) seems to me utterly grotesque!
It has been suggested that this can be overcome through ‘working groups’. Oh no, please spare us that fudge! Surely at the very least there should be a basic organisational structure/committee for each constituency and where there are insufficient activists to fill all the posts those services could be provided by people in adjacent constituencies. If you have a basic structure there is some chance of growing it. Many of us are not wanting to be limited to purely a District Council involvement.
Is what I’m being told really true? If so how can we aspire to run councils etc if we cannot grip our own organisational fundamentals in a logical way that enables all activists in an area to work together?
Thanks for the comments. Frankie, you illustrate how the siege is still going on. But the difference we made can no longer be doubted. Coalition: strong and stable, fastest growth in the G7. Conservatives: Brexit, disasterous general election, collapse in the pound, growth slowing, no plan.
The drowning analogy is fine, but it is Venezuela that is drowning, following policies that Corbyn supports. Hot or cold water would be the difference between a normal Labour or normal Tory government. (Say Brown or Major.)
At the spring conference we passed a motion on religion in education. There was not a peep about our policies on this issue in the 95 page manifesto. The FPC hasn’t even done me the courtesy of replying to my paper letter asking why. Instead my local party chair asked ‘somebody he knows’ on the FPC who said it was something to do with costings and that there’s going to be something on the issue in the September conference. Or something.
Having seen, close up, how the Liberal Democrats work, I can tell you exactly the problem. You are so keen to never cause offence or be controversial that you appear not to have any convictions or beliefs. The incessant demands for respect are not promoting rational debate, otherwise I wouldn’t have been chucked out of a Facebook group for nothing other than disagreeing with other people. Empty politeness isn’t a political policy, but the Liberal Democrats seem to think it is.
The public perception is that the Liberal Democrats don’t know what they stand for. I think the public might be right. Many British politicians are actually liberal, with a small l. There is sometimes little to distinguish us from Tory and Labour politicians. Apart from the fact that most people think we’re unelectable.
Yes Joe, the difference between the Coalition strong and stable and today’s Conservative disasters should be pointed out 24/7. on the media.
Brexit and the EU equally. For example “What did the EU ever do for us?”Not much,apart from: providing 57%of our trade,cheaper mobile charges etc. Not my idea but the ‘good’ bits of the EU could be used to recite to the doubters in this fashion.
The mess we are in can be put firmly in front of little Englander’s not wishing to grow into the ever developing world.
These are good points, Joe.
Terrorism isn’t going away and evidence-based policies directly aimed at combatting and containing its spread, that the public can have confidence in, is an essential element of any political platform.
Defence of the realm and the maintenance of law and order are the basics of government. it is from these foundations that social justice can be developed.
“This is my highly partisan tirade on the agenda”. Sure is, Joe, “That Corbyn might win an election and pursue a Venezuelan style calamity should terrify supporters of all parties. It is hard to understand how the country has responded with such stupor to this threat of socialism, starvation and tyranny.”
Give it a rest, Joe. It’s counter-productive and scares nobody but yourself. The saintly Vincent needs to talk to the guy and to Starmer about getting the best out of whatever emerges from Brexit. May, Johnson & Davis seem to be cooking up their own Venezuelan economic calamity, and if experience at my local Foodbank is any guide they’re into brownie points for increasing ‘starvation’ – but then you wouldn’t say that would you, because they’re Tories.
“The toughness required to govern in coalition while under siege from all sides, and the fierce dedication to our communities that we show in local government.”
Unfortunately the mistakes, misjudgements, wrong headed policies, broken promises inept wobbliness and the pursuit of austerity in coalition undermined those communities’ dedication to us.
PS “the country has responded with such stupor”.
There speaks the democratic man of the people. Unfortunately the electorate don’t take kindly to being taken as such.
Labour under Milliband would have turned the UK into another Greece; under Corbyn it would be another Venezuela….WOW!
Come on, Joe….Surely you can do better than that. After all Athens temperature in December averages around a comfortable 10C, Caracas around a warm 20C, whilst Moscow has a december average of -10C…
Why not go the whole hog and frighten us all with Stalinist gulags, etc.
@ Joe Otten
“Corbyn might win an election and pursue a Venezuelan style calamity should terrify supporters of all parties. It is hard to understand how the country has responded with such stupor to this threat of socialism, starvation and tyranny. I guess somebody needs to show more leadership in offering a better and brighter alternative.”
You are correct we do not have a clear vision of a brighter and better alternative to Corbyn’s Labour Party which will increase taxation on the top 5%, increase tax on profits, abolish tuition fees and do some nationalisation (saying it will cause a Venezuelan like crisis is as silly as our MPs saying that the UK was like Greece in 2010).
We need to drop neo-liberal economic policies, end austerity, end the public service pay freeze, promise that our first aim in government will be that everyone who wants to have a job will have one (everyone of working age will be guaranteed a job or training that will lead to paid employment) and if this means getting companies to pay more to government for recruiting outside of the UK so be it, if it means fining large companies for not employing unemployed people or people with disabilities or long term health issue then so be it. Our second aim should be to substantially reduce economic inequalities. We need to promise that after 2020 we will increase the National Living Wage 1% more than the highest measurement of inflation. Not only do we need to restore out of work benefits to the pre 2010 level in real terms we need to introduce a basic citizen’s income to replace it and the income tax personal allowance with the long term aim of setting it to the new increased single person’s out of work benefit level. We need to abolish tuition fees. We need to state how we would fund the more than 1.5 million new homes we would get built in the next five years. We need to abolish elected mayor and the cabinet system in local government and give local government the power to carry out any commercial activity if feels will benefit its residents.
“That Corbyn might win an election and pursue a Venezuelan style calamity should terrify supporters of all parties. It is hard to understand how the country has responded with such stupor to this threat of socialism, starvation and tyranny. I guess somebody needs to show more leadership in offering a better and brighter alternative.”
Well at last Joe Otten is outing himself as a purveyor of silly neoliberal nonsense! Corbyn’s problem is indeed that he looks backwards and fails to provide solutions to the new changing world we are now in. But to write of starvation and tyranny is ridiculous. And just remember that most of the younger voters who voted for Corbyn are people who ought to be voting for us. And perhaps will do so when we start to provide the visionary radical Liberal solutions that are now needed.
@Joe Otten.
I think we need to look inside the bubble a bit as well.
How can a party that polled 7.4% and lost 375 deposits come up with the pile of fluff that is this year’s conference agenda.
What is it about the party that is so lethargic. Where is the energy and dynamism generated or drained/soaked up in our internal procedures/structures.
Why did we have an uncontested leadership election.
Always look to yourself before looking outside.
In addition we don’t need to look for answers to new problems. We have enough on our plate with the current ones. We just don’t seem to able to get the right answers. Much as I think Corbyn’s economic policy will be a disaster for the country I think his handling of Brexit has been a master class in Politics. Or maybe he has long standing principles that he will not betray. Might be something in that philosophy.
Ed Miliband refused to commit to an EU referendum during the 2015 referendum.
It now seems that Cameron’s decision for a referendum for party political purposes, and the vote to leave, means we are all going to hell in a handcart anyway. Thanks to the penury we will all suffer because we are leaving the EU, we won’t even be able to afford a ticket to visit Venezuala for the Mardi Gras.
Joe, how did we get into this situation? What role might the Liberal Democrats have played as midwives when delivering this mess?
Error:-
2015 election.
Tony Greaves
I think poor Joe “outed” himself as a neoliberal (silly or otherwise!) a long time ago.
There has been unemployment, instability and poverty under previous Conservative, Labour and Coalition governments too. No wonder about 40 per cent of voters concluded thar things might not be any worse under Corbyn’s Seventies Labour. Nationalising railways and abolishing tuition fees would make the country no more of a Soviet hellhole than it was when exactly the same policies were in place under those Socialist despots: Thatcher and Major…
Joe, your comment on the Housing Motion “My money is on a failure of regulation, both in theory and in enforcement, not a failure to invest. Huge investment went into cladding, in the belief that it was a great thing.” is in my view to the point. How did the prevailing “Best Value” process manage to turn an Architect scheme which was safe into a built scheme which was defective. In my experience public procurement “Best Value” can end up with both poorer quality and higher price.
Joe, you should have realised that anything other than adulation for Corbyn will attract fire and fury the like of which this blog has never seen. You have even been accused of being ‘neoliberal’. The ultimate.
I’ve been reading Corbyn’s op-eds in the ‘Morning Star’ for many years (I am a regular reader) and I see no sign at all that he has changed his spots as he approaches power. Far from it, he appears to be gathering devoted followers who will encourage, not moderate, his views.
I couldn’t care less what names I am called but I will be personally grateful if after 5 years of Corbyn and McDonnell we were still as well off as Venezuela.
What does Corbyn plan to nationalise?
The Railways – 75% of franchises are let out to rail companies owned by foreign states. Presumably France, Germany, Holland and Hong Kong are all like Venezuela – leftist hell holes then by having state owned railways? Come to think of it, Amtrack is also state owned, so therefore the US is a horrible communist wreck?
Energy / Water Companies – a mixture of foreign state ownership and largely foreign private company ownership – again hardly communism in action?
National Grid – part owned by the Chinese government – say no more.
Royal Mail – The Communist Thatcher refused to privatise it due to the respect she had for the Monarch.
Taking council work back in house – G4S / Capita and the like are incompetent and greedy at best and criminals and corrupt at worse.
Ask the average bloke in the pub, and the idea that foreign governments should own / run any of our public services / infrastructure, and that the likes of G4S are competent to run public services are the extremist positions, not Corbyn’s.
It is also utterly illogical to oppose state ownership, when you outsource to foreign governments, and for those opposed to nationalisation then I trust you will support the privatisation of the armed forces, police, judiciary, highways and taken to the logical conclusion – those who regulate.
Palehorse – I don’t care less about Corbyn as a person either way. The idea however that nationalising essential public monopolies which are largely outsourced to / or owned foreign governments is somehow extreme is a nonsense. And anyone who thinks that G4S or Capita are fit to sit on a toilet the right way round, let alone do anything more complicated has no business giving out government contracts. Corbyn is the first major political figure with any real power who actually gets this, and may be in a position to do anything about it, hence why shouting about “Venezuela” is just farcical.
Other Labour figures, some Greens and even some UKIP figures have said the same for a long time, but have largely been ignored as backbenchers or dismissed as fringe consipiracy theorists in the past, despite the vast bulk of the public being against privatisation and having utter contempt for the outsourcing companies.
Richard,
There is much in what you say but IMHO, having lived through the Thatcherite years, the motives were not solely economic but also the breaking of the TU stranglehold. It;s a long time ago now, but I studied for my engineering finals by candlelight because the miners (or maybe the power workers, or maybe both) were on strike.
It is anachronistic to have our privatised utilities run by Nationalised entities but maybe they are better at managing workforces than us.
I think Joe has taken sarcasm to the level of satire, or he is serious in which case it is the same result , we can only laugh !
My response to the post of David Raw, if you think the coalition was as bad with hardly much good, why do you support Vince Cable in any way as a very big player in it, and Jo Swinson as a minor one in comparison who , between them did and supported everything Nick Clegg did and supported ?
My response to Lord Greaves, why every time you think this party should be as supposedly radical as the left want, would those who want it support this party and not the now really genuinely left wing Labour leadership ?
Lorenzo, I’ve told you before – it’s well past your bedtime and an early night works wonders. The world will look a better place tomorrow.
PS Lorenzo Why do I support the Blessed Vincent ?
Because as a lapsed Methodist I believe in the redemption of all sinners, yea, there might even be hope for Jotten if he changes his ways PDQ.
@ Lorenzo Cherin
We as a party should have policies that increase liberty. One of the major ways of doing this is to decrease economic inequalities. It is therefore nothing to do with being “left wing”. It can be argued that our policy to end the welfare freeze is more “left wing” than Labour Party’s policy of talking of reviewing benefits, however I would argue it was a liberal policy, while some might argue it was social democratic.
We are polling derisory numbers in opinion polls.
Our leader only talks of Brexit to the exclusion of
everything else. The Lib Dems should look at themselves and ask how do we change this. One way is to take heed of the Brexit result and accept we are leaving the EU. Otherwise the Lib Dems are in danger of ending up as a sectional interest party of the remainers.