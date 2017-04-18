++++++Breaking: Theresa May announces General Election on June 8th

Theresa May’s announcement has just finished. There will be a vote in the House of Commons tomorrow – a two thirds majority is required to call a General Election. Labour have said they would back this, but they could perhaps thwart the timetable if they wished.
May’s theme seemed to be that the opposition parties and the Lords were getting in her way and weakened her ability to do the job, and to negotiate in Europe. Quite how a majority in the Commmons is not good enough, reflects more I think on her leadership. And, frankly, if this opposition is too much for her… I guess Turkey is an inspiration to her.
More to follow
* Joe Otten is a councillor in Sheffield and Tuesday editor of Liberal Democrat Voice.
Are 60% of MPs going to vote this through? Who?
She cannot call an election on her own authority. She needs a vote in the Commons. The reporting by the BBC, Huffington Post and on here says she is calling an election. Surely, she is calling for a Commons resolution to hold an election. This s not splitting hairs. If she wants an election, she can only have one if Labour vote in favour.
We can expect a deluge of “Vote Lib Dem – Get Corbyn” messages from the Tories…..