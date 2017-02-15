Brexit – a view from the Continent

For the 1.3 million British migrants living in the EU, the past couple of weeks have been pretty eventful. Many of us have watched and listened (in horror) from afar whilst Brexit and Article 50 have been discussed in parliament. We’ve heard that it’s “the people’s will” and that Parliament should not ignore the referendum vote. Yet many of us did not have the vote in the referendum, as we have lived for too long outside of the UK. We saw an attempt to guarantee the rights of European citizens living in the UK defeated, even by Labour MPs such as Gisela Stuart, who is on record as supporting their rights. An amendment to force the government to support British migrants, proposed by the Liberal Democrats, was not even taken. Many of us are starting to be seriously worried about the way forward.
Recently I was told that it was the European Union that is blocking progress on recognising the situation of individuals and also that UK citizens were being used as bargaining chips. If anything, it is the frustration with the British government’s lack of communication that has led to this situation. Many countries, except apparently France and Germany, are prepared to come to an agreement. The common Franco-German position, as well as that of the European Commission, is that there can be no discussions until PM Theresa May has formally invoked Article 50 and declared that the UK will withdraw from the EU. On the contrary, both countries are clear that they have no intention of “expelling” British nationals living in their countries, many of whom have jobs and families. So why should we be afraid?
The real discussions will come in the next few months. What rights will British citizens be able to keep? Many of us have jobs, pay into local security systems and health care premiums. There are others who have retired. They rely on pensions being paid from the UK and access to local health care based on current reciprocal arrangements under which the local health care providers back charge the NHS. Will these payments continue after Brexit? If not, then most will have no access to health care unless they take out their own insurance (which may be unaffordable for pensioners). And what happens if someone wishes to bring their elderly parents from the UK to live with them? No problem at present, as I found out a few years ago. The parents could, as EU citizens, enrol into a public health scheme at local rates with any additional premiums being paid from the UK. Will this continue?
British pensioners living in countries such as Australia or Canada know that their state pensions are frozen at the rate on the date on which they left the country. Those moving to EU countries continue to receive cost-of-living increases. There’s no justification for this difference – and what will happen in two years’ time?
The results of a survey of 5000 Brits living in the EU, to be released in the coming week from the Brussels and Europe Liberal Democrats (BELD), will show that the British community in Europe is not just made up of wealthy retirees, but reflects the British population at large. Many are economically active and most see themselves living in Europe for the foreseeable future. They are all looking for more certainty in their individual situations. The Liberal Democrats’ support for British migrants’ rights has not gone unnoticed and BELD membership has soared in the last few months to over 1000 (not bad for a “local party”). We are counting on the Lords’ support in the continuing debate.
As for me, I’m following many others by applying for German nationality. I’ve passed the language test with flying colours and only got one question wrong in my citizenship test. I need to provide a one page biography, a certificate of good conduct, and the usual birth certificates. Und anschliessend bin ich Deutscher….
Not every Brit in the EU has the option that I do. It’s them that we must stand up for and make sure that they aren’t left unrepresented and in the dark.
* Robert Harrison is a member of the Liberal Democrats and the German FDP. He was a candidate for the European Parliament last year on the FDP list and has stood for the local council several times. He will be in Bournemouth if anyone would like to speak in more detail about his experiences.
That has always seemed a very, very strange view to me. It is almost designed to make things difficult for individual people and prolong instability. I’ve not heard any compelling reasoning given about why that view has been taken. Certainly my Hungarian friend is less than happy about the Commission’s view.
The European Parliament’s briefing paper p3 (http://www.europarl.europa.eu/RegData/etudes/BRIE/2016/577971/EPRS_BRI(2016)577971_EN.pdf) says, ‘The formal withdrawal process is initiated by a notification from the Member State wishing to withdraw to the European Council, declaring its intention to do so. The timing of this notification is entirely in the hand of the Member State concerned, and informal discussions could take place between it and other Member States and/or EU institutions prior to the notification.’
Regardless, I suspect that there will be a sensible outcome here.
The EU position on this is very logical. Today, all EU citizens enjoy the right to reside anywhere in the EU. In the UK, an opinion poll resulted in a majority favoring to leave the EU, and one part of the legislature has now given the UK Government its permission to express this formally to the EU. Still, nothing of international substance has happened. On which basis shall the EU do anything today, please?
I find it ridiculous to blame the EU now for a limbo unilaterally caused by the UK. Clearly, no partial agreement can be formally reached, if the UK has not done anything tangible that would simply start negotiations about this status quo which, until 2 years after such event, guarantees all these rights. It would be up to the UK, the initiator of this uncertainty, to give a unilateral guarantee. It’s absence can rightly be criticized, not a “Franco-German” position to uphold the status quo until these confused islands tell them in some clarity what they want.
It is the EU who was dragging their feet over coming to an early agreement on UK Migrants living in EU member states.
They refused to even discuss it until after article 50 has been invoked.
Theresa May and our Government had a duty of care to protect UK citizens living in the EU and ensuring that they receive the same rights after we leave the EU.
The EU, especially Merkal, made them a bargaining chip, not the UK and certainly not Theresa May, who has tried numerous times to talk about an early agreement on settled migrants and has been rebutted every time.
This unfortunately means that the UK could not unilaterally agree to the rights of EU migrants living in the UK because that would have left the government perilously close to failing to obtain the same rights for UK citizens, should the EU decide to be difficult once negotiations begin, that would have caused outrage and ex-pats would have rightly said they had been failed and let down and remainers would be shouting from the rooftops
The UK / Leavers / Government are not responsible for this situation, it is your beloved EU in all it’s glory with Germany at the helm playing a power trip.
It’s a sorry state of affairs when Germany was partially responsible for encouraging the mass migration crisis across Europe by saying that Germany would welcome millions of refugees and migrants, causing absolute chaos for other EU member states, but at the same time she refuses to come to an early talks / agreements on UK / EU Nationals, living in EU member states.
This is of course rubbish. Just read Mrs May’s speeches.
I see the brave Brexiteers are blaming it all on the EU. I suspect they’ll be trotting out that excuse a lot over the coming years. We are poorer, blame the EU. The health service is collapsing, blame the EU. They won’t let me move to my wife’s country, blame the EU. Of cause the blame game can be played both ways and I and I expect an increasing number will be blaming you.
https://www.channel4.com/news/by/gary-gibbon/blogs/merkel-to-may-on-brexit-negotiations-nein-danke
Well James, anyone who didn’t expect “Britain’s skills and ****capacity***** on defence and intelligence issues” would be a key linkage in the unspoken aspects of negotiations was naive.
This also seems significant: http://www.politico.eu/article/britains-odd-new-power-couple-philip-hammond-david-davis/
Robert is a bit jumbled about the two groups of people and what the UK government can achieve alone. The reason the “attempt to guarantee the rights of European citizens living in the UK” was defeated, and why Gisela Stuart did not support the Bill, was that this would not protect the rights of Brits living in Europe. It is a question of jurisdiction. The UK only has power to decide who lives here in the UK – it has no power elsewhere. It can either (i) unilaterally guarantee EU citizens can stay in the UK post-Brexit, and then simply ask the other countries nicely if they could do the same for Brits abroad, or it can (ii) try to do a mutual deal now whereby both groups can stay put. In the latter, the European citizens here are leverage in that deal. Mrs May has been trying to achieve option (ii).
It is an outrage to describe anyone as leverage and, for that reason, many consider option (i) the best. It is a good option – 3 million people living in the UK would breathe easy again, and possibly the levels of indignation about immigration on both sides might start to subside…. The problem is that it sells the Brits abroad down the river.
It boils down to who is more important: EU citizens here or Brits abroad, or should they should be treated equally. If EU citizens, then press for a unilateral guarantee that they can stay here post-Brexit, and stuff the Brits abroad. But if the Brits are at least equally as important, then only option (ii) is possible.
Then it’s a question of when. Mrs May wants to deal with this now but option (ii) requires negotiation. Some countries are refusing to talk. It is disingenuous to say that their position is “logical”. It is logical but it is also rigid, unnecessary and inhumane. There is absolutely no reason why France and Germany or any country has to wait until formal service of the Art 50 notice before discussing this stand-alone issue and reach agreement in principle, pending service of the notice.
Matt seems to have a convenient (for him) selective memory. I took a second to look back at what Mrs May said back in 2016. In Euronews 20th July it was stated that “Theresa May’s position immediately after the referendum was that the status of the estimated three million EU nationals in the UK, like that of the 1.2 million Britons living in EU countries, would be factored “into negotiations”. The Spectator reported it like this on 23rd July “But Mrs May, who opposed Brexit, has since declared that the fate of our immigrants is now an open question. They might be given permission to remain, she says, but not until the EU offers the same assurances to Brits living on the Continent. With this, the Prime Minister has put the skids under every EU national living here. This was never supposed to be what Brexit was about. But oddly, under Theresa May, it is now.” Mrs May made EU citizens in the UK and U.K citizens in Europe the issue. No one else!
“Many countries, except apparently France and Germany, are prepared to come to an agreement. The common Franco-German position, as well as that of the European Commission, is that there can be no discussions until PM Theresa May has formally invoked Article 50 and declared that the UK will withdraw from the EU.”
It should be noted the first round of negotiations are between the UK and the EU, not individual member states. Thus in the first instance the EU can negotiate on the status of EU citizens in all member and ex-member nations. on the behave of ALL member states. Hence gaining an agreement with the EU could mean that EU citizens living in Britain may continue to live in Britain AND UK nationals can continue to enjoy residency in ANY EU member nation.
However, if the UK-EU do not reach an agreement as part of the Article 50 negotiations, the UK will leave the EU with no agreement in place. Then, with the UK outside of the EU, the individual member nations will be free to determine their own policy regarding the movement of UK nationals…
Hence if the source is accurate and France and Germany are not wanting to come to an agreement, it is in the interests of the UK and non-UK EU citizens residing in the UK to increase the pressure on the EU to broker an agreement that has French and German support…
However, we shouldn’t lose sight of the fact that Article 50 negotiations are about the UK leaving the EU, they are little to do with our commitments to the EEA/Single Market…
“I see the brave Brexiteers are blaming it all on the EU. I suspect they’ll be trotting out that excuse a lot over the coming years. We are poorer, blame the EU. The health service is collapsing, blame the EU”
Brexiters are not and will not blame the EU for the things you say once we have left.
But there is no denying that this situation over settled migrants IS ENTIRELY caused by the EU as they REUSED to even enter informal discussions on this one and only matter until article 50 is invoked.
People who support leave do not regret their vote.
What have you got to say to France, Germany and the EU about refusing to come to an early agreement on UK Migrants living in EU member states? Are you going to be a voice for these people? Or are you only interested in UK/EU citizens protections living currently in the UK and EU citizens still living in the EU?
Annabel puts it perfectly
matt, Anabel, sure, it’s all the EU’s fault, not only Brexit itself, but any procedural problems that come with it. You (and your Government) still don’t understand: the UK needs resolution with the EU including 27 member states and their parliaments. Maybe spelling it out in detail will help you understand how non-sensical your viewpoint is.
UK: “listen, EU, we have had this referendum and, after concluding our parliamentary procedure, are likely to trigger Article 50 in 6 weeks. As you know, we want to end freedom of movement. Legally, this has nothing to do with foreign EU residents here, because their immigration was legal at the time, but to be sure, let’s do a quick deal. So, please, assemble your negotiating team immediately and let us strike a deal tomorrow. We can ratify it anyday, and you 27 will surely find a way in a few weeks time. You just need approval of 65% of countries/population, or better, ratify it unanimously in 27 member parliaments, no problem. Ah, yes, you might also have to somehow get approval for approving something currently still in force under EU-law, and also for splitting Article 50 negotiations in two separate parts which shall stand independently from each other (and one, ideally, before we have even triggered Article 50), but I am sure you 27 will find a quick and pragmatic way to do that.
By the way, in case this helps, we have vastly sped up our parliamentary procedures by having a referendum first, and then declaring opposition undemocratic hostility to the people; our Government now acts at the speed of light. Anyhow a great idea for you slow bunch…