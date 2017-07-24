Brexit: an idea whose time has passed?

One view of our divided country is that it was always a land of potential Leavers and Remainers, the rift being merely exposed by the referendum. On this theory, Remainers were born rather than made and Leavers, like leopards, will never change their spots.
Yet the truth is that Leavers comprise all sorts of people, as do Remainers. They are not a different species. I am coming round to the view that our current turmoil is not the fault of the people themselves, so much as the power of a virulent ideology that has swept the country like a tsunami, sweeping away common sense, but which is now slowly evaporating.
It has happened before: ideas have taken hold with a force disproportionate to their merit, and caused mayhem. There are reasons why these belief systems gain traction. Let us look at a couple of examples.
Lysenkoism
In the Soviet Union of the 1930’s, the policy of forced collectivisation had produced widespread famines. The claims of a peasant, Trofim Lysenko, that weeds could be transformed into wheat or barley and food production quickly boosted by unscientific methods, were eagerly seized on by Stalin.
The Communist Party’s powerful propaganda machine denounced opponents of Lysenkoism, branding them enemies of the state. (3000 scientists were dismissed, imprisoned or executed). An unworkable doctrine thus became the accepted dogma. Lysenkoism caused enormous long term damage to soviet science, agriculture and the economy.
Translated into present day Britain, that reads as follows:
The policy of austerity had produced widespread discontent. The claims of a self-styled man of the people, Nigel Farage, that Britain could be transformed into a global power and that Britons could have their cake and eat it, were eagerly seized on by Theresa May’s government.
Their powerful propaganda wing – the Brexit press – denounced opponents as saboteurs and remoaners, branding them enemies of the people. An unworkable doctrine thus became the accepted dogma. Brexit threatens to cause enormous long term damage to the British economy.
The Unification Church
Remember the Moonies? If you were around in the 1960’s like me, you probably will. So called after the founder, the Reverend Sun Myung Moon, they were said to be a sinister cult who seduced people away from their families, promising salvation through sex and free love.
The nearest I got to that was driving around in a flower power van, but more impressionable youngsters were turned against their families and brainwashed by the cult’s teachings , whilst being fleeced of any money and possessions. Desperate parents, grieving for the loss of their loved ones, attempted to locate and “deprogram” their sons and daughters, often with limited success.
What the cult of the Moonies had in common with Brexit Britain was the isolation and impoverishment of its victims. It was dressed up as a spiritual movement, but its ulterior purpose was the amassment of huge wealth by its founder. In the same way, Brexit has been dressed up as a patriotic protest, but its true purpose, as Nick Clegg made clear, is to make the very rich very much richer, by removing the protections and regulations of the EU.
Today, our continental neighbours have reluctantly given up hope of persuading us to remain within our European family, and are resigned to the loss. And who can blame them, for to deprogram either Jeremy Corbyn or Theresa May would be a challenge indeed. Nevertheless, they would welcome us back with open arms if we turned up on their doorstep.
So what happened to the Moonies? They faded from the limelight amid scandal and disillusion, though the Reverend Moon retained considerable political power and influence until he died in 2012. These cults are no fleeting fads or fashions, they can last quite a long time: Lysenkoism persisted for over thirty years, sustained by an uncritical media.
How long will Brexit last?
Brexit is an edifice of fantasy resting on no solid foundation, which is already crumbling at the approach of reality. It is a time expired idea which has lost much of its initial gloss. If Vince Cable is right, it might never take place at all.
Other commentators are less optimistic, Polly Toynbee predicting an indefinite stalemate.
In my view, much will depend on the tactics of Britain’s rightwing press. It is not beyond the bounds of possibility that Rupert Murdoch might change his mind – he has done so before. If he decided for example that he could sell more copies of the Sun by exposing Brexit as a con, that might be the lethal blow that puts Brexit out of its misery.
But I’m not betting on it.
* John King is a retired doctor and Remain campaigner.
My appreciation for a well written article. I remember my father tellng me about Lysenko and Soviet ‘science’. He explained that when Lysenkoism was finally abandoned there was sudden glut of scientific papers from the USSR. The scientists had known to keep their heads down but doing real Science in the background.
There is a sense that amongst those Brexiters in government and other sectors who are exposed to the realities of Brexit are many who are going through the motions and if they could find an opportunity to drop Brexit would do so. That is the optimistic view. On the other hand it took Stalin’s death for Lysenkoism to disappear, what must expire for Brexit to whither away? Murdoch? Dacre? The UK economy? The NHS?
On the subject of weird cults – I bumped into Nigel Farage recently during a visit to the First War Battlefield in Flanders. He was making a film about VC winners with the former Tory donor Lord Michael Ashroft. I think the EU Parliament was still in session at the time – but hey – even Nigel needs a bit of R & R.
I had it in mind to ask the Mrs Murton question, “Tell me, Nigel, what first attracted you to the non dom expat (net worth 1.6 billion dollars) Michael Ashcroft ?”
Alas, he skedaddled tout suite before I could….. but watch out for an Ashcroft/Farage party emerging.
That’s an interesting confluence of ideas, John – Brexit, Lysenkoism and the Moonies.
Monetary Unions have developed into closer political unions in the past. Germany’s 19th-century Zollverein, or customs union, is an example of how economic union can be used to pave the way for political union. It was built up gradually during the 19th century with the aim of increasing trade, and thus political unity, between the fragmented states of the German Confederation. The Zollverein proved successful and helped to secure the political unification of Germany in 1871, at the end of the Franco-Prussian war.
EU monetary union began with the 1972 “currency snake” system, so-called because the currencies of the six participants (France, Germany, the Netherlands, Belgium, Italy and Luxembourg), were only allowed to fluctuate against each other by a margin of 2.25%, like the undulations of a snake.
In 1979, the European monetary system was launched with eight states forming part of a snake-like exchange rate system that was to evolve into the more rigid ERM (exchange rate mechanism). The ecu, a currency unit whose value was determined by a basket of European currencies, was also created.
Britain finally deigned to join the ERM in 1990, but was forced out on Black Wednesday in September 1992, when international currency speculators attacked the pound. The ERM soldiered on without Britain and five other states until the 1992 Maastricht treaty laid the foundation for the current Euro.
The political ramifications of the Eurozone and the position of EU members outside the monetary union are still playing out. I have a feeling that Polly Toynbee could be right about an indefinite or prolonged stalemate.
Stagnated negotiations would run into the problem of the 2019 Euro elections. Still in the EU, there would be a legal requirement to run elections. It would create controversy on both sides. I cannot see that the European Parliament being keen on the prospect of receiving another batch of UK Europhobes.
I cannot imagine what ingenious kind of fudge might deal with this problem.