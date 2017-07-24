Brexit: an idea whose time has passed?

One view of our divided country is that it was always a land of potential Leavers and Remainers, the rift being merely exposed by the referendum. On this theory, Remainers were born rather than made and Leavers, like leopards, will never change their spots.

Yet the truth is that Leavers comprise all sorts of people, as do Remainers. They are not a different species. I am coming round to the view that our current turmoil is not the fault of the people themselves, so much as the power of a virulent ideology that has swept the country like a tsunami, sweeping away common sense, but which is now slowly evaporating.

It has happened before: ideas have taken hold with a force disproportionate to their merit, and caused mayhem. There are reasons why these belief systems gain traction. Let us look at a couple of examples.

Lysenkoism

In the Soviet Union of the 1930’s, the policy of forced collectivisation had produced widespread famines. The claims of a peasant, Trofim Lysenko, that weeds could be transformed into wheat or barley and food production quickly boosted by unscientific methods, were eagerly seized on by Stalin.

The Communist Party’s powerful propaganda machine denounced opponents of Lysenkoism, branding them enemies of the state. (3000 scientists were dismissed, imprisoned or executed). An unworkable doctrine thus became the accepted dogma. Lysenkoism caused enormous long term damage to soviet science, agriculture and the economy.

Translated into present day Britain, that reads as follows:

The policy of austerity had produced widespread discontent. The claims of a self-styled man of the people, Nigel Farage, that Britain could be transformed into a global power and that Britons could have their cake and eat it, were eagerly seized on by Theresa May’s government.

Their powerful propaganda wing – the Brexit press – denounced opponents as saboteurs and remoaners, branding them enemies of the people. An unworkable doctrine thus became the accepted dogma. Brexit threatens to cause enormous long term damage to the British economy.

The Unification Church

Remember the Moonies? If you were around in the 1960’s like me, you probably will. So called after the founder, the Reverend Sun Myung Moon, they were said to be a sinister cult who seduced people away from their families, promising salvation through sex and free love.

The nearest I got to that was driving around in a flower power van, but more impressionable youngsters were turned against their families and brainwashed by the cult’s teachings , whilst being fleeced of any money and possessions. Desperate parents, grieving for the loss of their loved ones, attempted to locate and “deprogram” their sons and daughters, often with limited success.

What the cult of the Moonies had in common with Brexit Britain was the isolation and impoverishment of its victims. It was dressed up as a spiritual movement, but its ulterior purpose was the amassment of huge wealth by its founder. In the same way, Brexit has been dressed up as a patriotic protest, but its true purpose, as Nick Clegg made clear, is to make the very rich very much richer, by removing the protections and regulations of the EU.

Today, our continental neighbours have reluctantly given up hope of persuading us to remain within our European family, and are resigned to the loss. And who can blame them, for to deprogram either Jeremy Corbyn or Theresa May would be a challenge indeed. Nevertheless, they would welcome us back with open arms if we turned up on their doorstep.

So what happened to the Moonies? They faded from the limelight amid scandal and disillusion, though the Reverend Moon retained considerable political power and influence until he died in 2012. These cults are no fleeting fads or fashions, they can last quite a long time: Lysenkoism persisted for over thirty years, sustained by an uncritical media.

How long will Brexit last?

Brexit is an edifice of fantasy resting on no solid foundation, which is already crumbling at the approach of reality. It is a time expired idea which has lost much of its initial gloss. If Vince Cable is right, it might never take place at all.

Other commentators are less optimistic, Polly Toynbee predicting an indefinite stalemate.

In my view, much will depend on the tactics of Britain’s rightwing press. It is not beyond the bounds of possibility that Rupert Murdoch might change his mind – he has done so before. If he decided for example that he could sell more copies of the Sun by exposing Brexit as a con, that might be the lethal blow that puts Brexit out of its misery.

But I’m not betting on it.

* John King is a retired doctor and Remain campaigner.