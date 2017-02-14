Brexit could starve the NHS and British arts & culture from European input

I’m pretty sure that British media have carried many interviews with EU citizens living and working in the UK about their thoughts about Brexit (and especially a “hard”, complete Brexit), and about whether they want to stay or leave now that Brexit seems inevitable.

I want to point to one case: the Dutch/Finnish modern musician Juha van’t Zelfde, who from 2014 was artistic director of the multimedia cultural center “Lighthouse” in Brighton. Because the outlooks of him and his girlfriend point to two terrains where the Brexit votes (referendum & parliament), the reactions in British society, and the perspectives for immigrants (from the EU or elsewhere) seem not only to harm British cultural life, but also to cause recruiting problems for services like the NHS & old-age homecare (crises in the one worsen problems in the other).

My google search on him resulted in an interview in The Guardian when he started work in Brighton, and another in the Dutch sister paper De Volkskrant, 2017, when he’d decided to leave the UK, instead of them both staying and working here. I didn’t find British articles about him leaving; so I’m telling you what he thinks now.

When he came to Brighton, both he and the Lighthouse were glad to pair up with such a prestigious partner; both use multimedia art to present an artistic, new perspective on modern society, in the tradition of Jonathan Swift, Charles Dickens (and Disraeli), et cetera. Lighthouse had just run the 2012-’14 “BFI Shorts”-program with the British Film Institute, launching new talent via 17 BAFTA award-winning films.

Because British society is riven with traditional, historical inequalities, and all kinds of other problems, it has been (Juha says 2017) such a rich source of dystopian novels like “1984”, criticizing developments. And social media have their dystopian aspects too (the Facebook editors’ censoring policies), running this arts centre meant exploring those aspects too. With the Brexit referendum approaching, and coming out of the 2007-’16 Banking, EMU and economic crisis, the critical observer- role of arts institutes like Lighthouse was more relevant than ever, Juha said in 2014. Both arts centres and media institutions (with archives full of knowledge) together have much to contribute to the debate about what’s happening.

The Brexit vote was a surprise to Juha; first he wanted to redouble his efforts to comment, but then his girlfriend (of Indian/Indonesian descent), studying to be a nurse, became worried about the increase in racist incidents right after the Brexit vote: coming to work in the over-burdened NHS in such a climate on the streets, earning too little for a living permit, didn’t appeal to her. And the arts budget getting cut meant he couldn’t do all he wanted. So he (and others) leave. Shame!

* Bernard Aris is a Dutch historian (university of Leiden), and Documentation assistant to the D66 parliamentary Party. He is a member of the Brussels/EU branch of the LibDems.