Caroline Pidgeon writes…Brexit demands greater devolution – a new deal for our regions

Back in 2013 I wrote an article for Lib Dem Voice setting out the case for London and other cities to have more financial control.

The vote to leave the EU makes the case for devolution and fiscal devolution more urgent. Whatever Leave voters felt they were voting for, it was not ‘business as usual’. It was not an endorsement of centralised power, simply removing it from Brussels to Whitehall and job done.

The referendum result not only affects the country as a whole but also within our nations, regions and cities. The uncertainties from Brexit may well be better managed at a local level, with local and regional government able to respond more effectively.

At present, virtually all taxation in the UK is determined by central government. Only council tax (and in England from April 2013, a proportion of business rates) can be seen as local taxation – and even this is subject to cumbersome controls, including referendum rules set by central Government. When you compare this internationally you realise what control Whitehall holds.

In the light of Brexit, the London Finance Commission has published a further report – Devolution: a capital idea. This calls for a new devolution settlement for London, which could apply equally to other city regions.

Professor Tony Travers, who chaired the Commission, correctly states it cannot be assumed that the current degree of fiscal centralisation within the UK is the only way of doing things.

Giving London and other places greater power over their tax base and delivery of public services could be hugely beneficial all round – allowing public services to be reformed and with everyone having an incentive to see their local economy develop and grow.

The overall approach that the Commission recommends is to bring London in line with most other global cities by allowing the capital’s government control over a much wider range of taxes – crucially in exchange for lower levels of government grant.

This would enable the city to operate more efficiently, effectively and integrate services, bringing forward infrastructure investment vital for growth at no additional cost to central government.

Modest devolution of this nature would also enable Whitehall to concentrate on the biggest challenge facing the country, leaving the EU and building new global trading relationships.

Key recommendations include:

A modest tourism levy which is already operated in international cities such as New York, Paris and Berlin and would be used to promote tourism.

A percentage of Londoners’ income tax yield – broadly to match its overall expenditure, as and when further devolution occurs.

London’s share of the soft drinks industry levy should be retained within the capital, with a longer-term view to devolving it fully, including the ability to set the rate. In the longer term (post 2020), London government should also consider other health-related taxes, including a sugar sales tax and a saturated fat tax, to be devised and fully managed by London government.

The report also endorses recommendations from 2013 that the full suite of property taxes should be devolved to London’s government. This includes the operation and setting of council tax and business rates and the devolution of stamp duty.

The centralised nature of UK government makes it incredibly hard for real innovation at the local level. In London, the Mayor and the boroughs need further powers to bring about the required structural change to address the types of inequalities Londoners face, from housing to household income.

Moving to further fiscal and other service devolution would give local and regional government strong incentives to innovate and develop their areas.

I can only hope that out of Brexit comes a move to support London and our other regions. However with Conservatives in charge, I won’t hold my breath.

* Caroline Pidgeon is the Liberal Democrat London Assembly Member and chair of the London Assembly Transport Committee