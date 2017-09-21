Brexit, due process and the role of Parliament

By | Thu 21st September 2017 - 10:21 am

Liberal Democrats should be leading the fight in both Houses of Parliament by demanding that a proper legislative process is followed which assesses the benefits, costs and risks of Brexit but also ensures that Brexit, if there has to be one, can only occur if, concurrently, the pitfalls in the constitutional framework exposed during the last 18 months are satisfactorily addressed.

A specific set of overarching rules would need to be put in place ideally before any Brexit can reasonably be implemented.

We should explain to the general public that Brexit is not only bad for the economy, our jobs and our rights but that it would be inappropriate to impose Brexit unless it is done alongside constitutional reform.

We are confident that voters will understand and support us if we tell them that our mission is to oppose Brexit and to ensure that Brexit, if there has to be one, is dependent upon due process and on a new constitutional framework.

The lesson learnt from Brexit: which constitutional reform

The Brexit process has exposed the pitfalls and deficiencies in the role of Parliament and the current constitutional framework.

A number of actions could be taken aimed at (i) enacting adequate rules to allow Parliament to scrutinise any legislation delegated to the Government and the Government’s actions, (ii) introducing a set of constitutional arrangements with devolved nations and providing for certain types of acts to be adopted by super-majority if they have a negative impact on the public budget or impair fundamental rights, (iii) improving election and referendum rules also by addressing the risks of foreign interference and of manipulation by media, (iv) allowing Parliament to impeach ministers and to properly discuss major issues without the potential restraint imposed by programme and guillotine motions, and (v) introducing proportional representation.

The issue of the scrutiny of delegated legislation is already a live topic.

The Procedure Committee of the House of Commons has recently launched an inquiry into the provisions being made for Parliamentary scrutiny of delegated legislation in the European Union (Withdrawal) Bill and into the adequacy of procedures in the House of Commons for appropriate scrutiny of such delegated legislation. Relevant references can be found here.

We should watch carefully the work of the Procedure Committee and attract the attention of the general public to the European Union (Withdrawal) Bill debate to show that, as Lib Dems, we care about the future of our parliamentary democracy.

* Riccardo Sallustio and James Thellusson are members of the Liberal Democrats from Hounslow.

2 Comments

  • Laurence Cox 21st Sep '17 - 11:19am

    I certainly want to see a separate Parliamentary decision on Article 127 of the EEA treaty. The Government should not be allowed to take the UK out of the EEA without Parliament’s approval.

  • Roland 21st Sep '17 - 1:19pm

    @Laurence – I agree particularly given that leaving the EEA will also change domestic legislation. However, I suspect the ‘hard’ Brexit fanatics will argue that the EU and EEA are one and the same and that treating them separately would only add complexity etc. etc. ie. we want a free hand to create as much mayhem as we can whilst the going is good…

