Brexit – it’s time to stop looking for someone to blame and take action!

Last Friday marked 8 months since I woke up in disbelief at the outcome of the EU referendum. That morning, I looked at my 3 month old daughter, and feared what the result could mean for the U.K in the short, medium and long term. Ever since that result, as events have unfolded, I have been lost as to whom I should direct my despair at:

Should it be David Cameron for calling the Referendum, which he did not believe in, purely to solve internal divisions in his own party?

Should it be the right wing press (such as the Daily Mail and Daily Express) for all of the years they have blamed the EU for all of the problems in the country, that were in fact the failings of a number of governments?

Should it be Boris Johnson, Michael Gove and the rest of Vote Leave for putting together a campaign full of lies, most notably that ridiculous bus claiming £350m a week for the NHS?

Should it be at the likes of Arron Banks and Nigel Farage for spreading xenophobia and having the hypocrisy to pretend they are men of the people?

Should it be at the 17m voters who were persuaded by their arguments?

Should it be at all those involved in planning the Stronger In campaign for failing to articulate why the UK hugely benefits from the EU and the Single Market? Rather than only focusing on a negative economic message that clearly did not get through.

Should it be at the BBC for being so concerned about being seen as balanced, they made the Brexit arguments seem credible!

Should it be at our unelected Prime Minister who is ignoring half of the population and claims to be able to read the minds of the other half! A Prime Minster who is setting off on a course to drive the economy over a cliff (notably ignoring a manifesto pledge to stay in the Single Market)?

Should it be at my own MP Jeremy Corbyn (who does not reply to my emails) and the rest of the Labour leadership for failing to provide any credible opposition whatsoever over the last 8 months?

Should it be at the arch Brexiteers like Iain Duncan Smith and Jacob Rees-Mogg who banged on about sovereignty but then decried when independent High Court and Supreme Court Judges upheld it?

Should it be at all those Labour and Conservative MPs who voted for the Article 50 bill in the full knowledge that it would be harmful to the country?

Should it be at myself for failing to get involved in progressive politics until I was 31, only joining the Lib Dems a few weeks before the Referendum (although I had been meaning to for years) and only getting properly active (outside of social media rants) in the last few weeks?

I have now realised that, although I still feel all of this despair is justified, just looking to blame any person or group for where we are is not going to help. Ranting on social media will do no good. As Tony Blair said recently, it’s time to rise up!

Brexit – it’s time to stop looking for someone to blame and take action!

It’s time for those of us who are fearful of the direction our country is heading to do something about it. It’s not just about a hard Brexit and what that will do to the economy. If things continue as they are, we will be stuck with a Conservative party that is moving further and further right for many years. They should not be allowed to pursue a regressive heartless agenda unchecked!

Enough is enough! At the weekend I got involved in Islington Lib Dems’ action day, delivering leaflets spreading the progressive message around Jeremy Corbyn’s constituency to help show him there is an opposition and he has failed his constituents! I will do much more in future but, the more people that who feel as I do that get involved, the more hope there is for my 11 month old as she grows up!

* Andrew is originally from Somerset but has been living and working in London since university. He is a solicitor specialising in product liability.