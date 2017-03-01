Brexit – it’s time to stop looking for someone to blame and take action!

Last Friday marked 8 months since I woke up in disbelief at the outcome of the EU referendum. That morning, I looked at my 3 month old daughter, and feared what the result could mean for the U.K in the short, medium and long term. Ever since that result, as events have unfolded, I have been lost as to whom I should direct my despair at:
- Should it be David Cameron for calling the Referendum, which he did not believe in, purely to solve internal divisions in his own party?
- Should it be the right wing press (such as the Daily Mail and Daily Express) for all of the years they have blamed the EU for all of the problems in the country, that were in fact the failings of a number of governments?
- Should it be Boris Johnson, Michael Gove and the rest of Vote Leave for putting together a campaign full of lies, most notably that ridiculous bus claiming £350m a week for the NHS?
- Should it be at the likes of Arron Banks and Nigel Farage for spreading xenophobia and having the hypocrisy to pretend they are men of the people?
- Should it be at the 17m voters who were persuaded by their arguments?
- Should it be at all those involved in planning the Stronger In campaign for failing to articulate why the UK hugely benefits from the EU and the Single Market? Rather than only focusing on a negative economic message that clearly did not get through.
- Should it be at the BBC for being so concerned about being seen as balanced, they made the Brexit arguments seem credible!
- Should it be at our unelected Prime Minister who is ignoring half of the population and claims to be able to read the minds of the other half! A Prime Minster who is setting off on a course to drive the economy over a cliff (notably ignoring a manifesto pledge to stay in the Single Market)?
- Should it be at my own MP Jeremy Corbyn (who does not reply to my emails) and the rest of the Labour leadership for failing to provide any credible opposition whatsoever over the last 8 months?
- Should it be at the arch Brexiteers like Iain Duncan Smith and Jacob Rees-Mogg who banged on about sovereignty but then decried when independent High Court and Supreme Court Judges upheld it?
- Should it be at all those Labour and Conservative MPs who voted for the Article 50 bill in the full knowledge that it would be harmful to the country?
- Should it be at myself for failing to get involved in progressive politics until I was 31, only joining the Lib Dems a few weeks before the Referendum (although I had been meaning to for years) and only getting properly active (outside of social media rants) in the last few weeks?
I have now realised that, although I still feel all of this despair is justified, just looking to blame any person or group for where we are is not going to help. Ranting on social media will do no good. As Tony Blair said recently, it’s time to rise up!
Brexit – it’s time to stop looking for someone to blame and take action!
It’s time for those of us who are fearful of the direction our country is heading to do something about it. It’s not just about a hard Brexit and what that will do to the economy. If things continue as they are, we will be stuck with a Conservative party that is moving further and further right for many years. They should not be allowed to pursue a regressive heartless agenda unchecked!
Enough is enough! At the weekend I got involved in Islington Lib Dems’ action day, delivering leaflets spreading the progressive message around Jeremy Corbyn’s constituency to help show him there is an opposition and he has failed his constituents! I will do much more in future but, the more people that who feel as I do that get involved, the more hope there is for my 11 month old as she grows up!
* Andrew is originally from Somerset but has been living and working in London since university. He is a solicitor specialising in product liability.
Good point, but I’m going to go ahead and continue blaming everyone on that list while doing something at the same time…
Annoyingly, I feel kind of bad for trying to campaign against my local Labour MP, Vicky Foxcroft. She’s consistently opposed Brexit as much as she physically can, so far as I know. Even if she were replaced by a LD MP, it wouldn’t really accomplish much more than what she’s already trying to accomplish.
Well said Andrew! It is difficult to avoid being mired in despair and resentment about the present political landscape. Many of the things we can do are useful and necessary but not very pleasant (writing to MPs holding them to account, confronting prejudice). However by volunteering for street campaigns, I’ve approached complete strangers to speak out about what’s important to me – defending the rights of EU citizens, the positive aspects of the European project – and in doing so, I’ve made several pleasant acquaintances and a couple of good friends. Maybe a lack of communication was what led to the lack of empathy culminating in the referendum result, but it’s not too late to start talking and connecting with people. And maybe that will prove to be a way out of this quagmire.
Andrew,
You’ve missed one out. The Liberal Democrats who gave the Tory Party oxygen by joining the Coalition in 2010.
Its time to hold the brave Brexiteers to account. That doesn’t mean giving them a hug and saying there, there we are were we are we are all in that together, it means holding their feet to the fire. The right for too long have had an easy ride, alternative facts have been allowed to prosper. We need to challenge them and nail them to a wall. If it makes the posters who post them look small and stupid, good that is how it should be. We need to understand less and challenge and condemn more.
No one remembers nice people, its just how it is, but they do remember (and respect people who challenge and fight). Name me a quote from a Liberal politician of the 20’s, 30’s or 40’s that is still as well known as this
“No attempt at ethical or social seduction can eradicate from my heart a deep burning hatred for the Tory Party. So far as I am concerned they are lower than vermin.” Aneurin Bevan
There aren’t any, and that is why they still remember Aneurin Bevan as the father of the NHS , even though the leg work was done by Liberals.
You know who were the most to blame – Tony Blair, most of Labour and the Liberal Left who allowed Blair to not have transitional arrangements for the A8. That has twisted the whole idea of the EU as people at the bottom experience its effects.
All this displacement activity about Gina Miller, 2nd referendums, being in stasis about a fixed extreme view of migration or rather bias about migration is about that the left having no mainstream economic policy. The tide has turned – either deal with it imaginatively, radically and pragmatically or lose nationally.
Thanks Nathan and Esther.
David Raw; what option did the Liberal Democrats have in 2010 besides forming coalition with the tories? Given the financial crisis there was simply no other way of forming stable government. The more time passes the more the Lib Dem influence in coalition is showing through, I mean just look at the mess the tories have made of governing unchecked for 18months!
Frankie, condemnation for the brexiteers is needed but my point being is it’s time for people who hate seeing where this country is headed to get involved and do something about it. Condemnation of Boris et al is part of this but other action is needed.
Personally, as a Leave voter. I don’t blame anyone. I think the result is good and I think it says a lot that Remain that many think blame comes into it at all. But if you do want to blame anything blame it on a misunderstand of the demos and believing that nation states were old hat, plus trying to turn it into a contest about morality with disagreement reduced to good guys v bad guys.
Hi Andrew. I know exactly how you feel.
You can blame all the above except the 17 million who voted Leave. That is counter productive.
The cracks are already starting to appear and will only open wider as time goes on.
Amber Rudd admitted on Preston on Sunday that Immigration will not come down in the medium term. (Watch that space for UKIP to occupy). Did you catch Mr Lawther’s submission to the International Trade Select committee yesterday. Even the Telegraph is starting to turn.
What is needed now is a consistent and comprehensive debunk of the Leave myths of:
Parliamentary Sovereignty and the ECJ, Contributions to the EU and Immigration. Along with the assertion that it did not need to come to this and all these issues could have been mitigated against by competent governance in the past.
The worm will turn. It is just a question of how much damage will be done in the mean time.
Well said Andrew.
“Should it be David Cameron for calling the Referendum, which he did not believe in, purely to solve internal divisions in his own party?”
Yes, Cameron and the Conservatives are primarily to blame. In his wildest dreams he never thought that he would lose the referendum. It would have been prudent to provide a threshold (60% ?) for such a momentous decision.
“Should it be David Cameron for calling the Referendum, which he did not believe in, purely to solve internal divisions in his own party?”
No more so than this party for long campaigning for just such an In/Out referendum because they did believe in it, and its MPs who voted for it.
Should it be the EU that have not reformed and are not a loose commonwealth of friendly nation states but a federalist organisation dominated by France and Germany ?!
Andrew, any young father who looks at the little face of his child after the referendum and feels despair, needs a course in Liberal optimism, or needs to get out more !
P.S.
Andrew is ten times more a Liberal than many, or any who adopted the absurd notion of Frankie.
The quote from Bevan, is yet another reason why many preferred Gaitskell, and do, yet !
If ‘it’s time to stop looking for someone to blame’, why spend most of your article on a big list of, um, people to blame?
@Lorenzo Cherin
‘Andrew, any young father who looks at the little face of his child after the referendum and feels despair, needs a course in Liberal optimism, or needs to get out more !’
Please retract this comment. I don’t know you and I suspect you don’t know Andrew but I find this crass and beneath you.
UKIP differences are now public: 1) Nigel Farage MEP had an article in the Daily Telegraph yesterday criticising the UKIP MP Douglas Carswell. 2) UKIP donor Arron Banks reportedly intends to stand for election to the Commons at the next general election in Clacton. Would-be MP Paul Nuttall has boasted about UKIP unity under his leadership.
@Lorenzo Cherin
You have your view, I have mine. The problem facing you is we are about to go through hard times and hug an opponent is unlikely to be popular or productive strategy. Now in many way I hope I’m wrong and that the good times roll and we all get along but I can’t see that happening. Time will tell and will judge us all; as the Brexiteers are aware and are more than slightly worried about.
@ Lorenzo Cherin ” The quote from Bevan, is yet another reason why many preferred Gaitskell, and do, yet !”
Oh dear, Lorenzo. You’re far too young to remember Nye and Gaitskell – so I have an advantage over you there.
Bevan gave us the NHS and entertained us with his wit and passion. Gaitskell gave us charges for dentistry and spectacles, and as Nye rightly said, was a ‘dessicated calculating machine’. Bevan, for all his faults was a great man. Gaitskell wasn’t.
The problem with a lot of comments and the article itself is they are blaming and further to that they hang everything that happens next on Brexiteers and a Conservative government.
It is exactly that attitude that means nothing will get done. By that definition every political party that isn’t in government accomplishes nothing and is irrelevant. Which is just not true.
We are in a post referendum world whether we stay in or go out of EU and regardless of the deal.
The responsibility of every left leaning party is to help shape whatever comes with the values of their party. The longer people focus on Brexit deal and not the policies that will follow it the more they will be playing catch up and response to the government in power who will control the timetable and policies being discussed.
The left should be shaping policy, getting ahead of the government on issues they can run with. Not rehashing the past, chasing their tales and accomplishing nothing. Our country needs effective parties lobbying on behalf people and championing the ideals they represent. Those ideals will not be represented properly without that.
Greens should be all over the ecological and environmental impact of increased global shipping and transport post referendum. Lib Dems should be all over supporting strong ethical business models in a post referendum world and Labour should be all over workers rights and expectations in a post referendum world. (a tad simplistic a view of party values but you get my point)
If we do nothing, if we do not focus on shaping any and all outcomes we cannot blame others for what others do in OUR absence.