Brexit: We can’t gamble with our futures

Week by week the countdown to March 2019 looms closer. The chances of stopping a disastrous hard Brexit are slim, but there is a small window of opportunity if we go about it in the right way.
As Vince Cable and Nick Clegg emphasise, it all rests on building a coalition of moderates with the courage to break out of the extreme Brexit groupthink. This means that we need a Brexit position which is decisive, but also respects those who are resigned to the prospect of Brexit – for now – and reaches out. A clear majority of constituencies voted for Brexit, so for Parliament to block it, or at least soften it, we are going to need to bring people together.
That is why I’m very concerned by the motion being proposed for Autumn Conference, in which it is being suggested that we should play an all-or-nothing game of Russian roulette with people’s livelihoods. The motion suggests that we should retreat into stubborn rejection of the referendum, without securing a clear mandate against Brexit. The tide is slowly turning against a hard Brexit, but time is running out to stop it all together. That should still be our main aim, but it would be an act of gross neglect to take a gamble on suddenly halting Brexit in its tracks and lose.
That’s why we must consider very carefully how we would feel waking up in Hard Brexit Britain in 2019. With investment receding and jobs in freefall, our idealism and anti-Brexit fervour would be in vain. I know I would be thinking about what could have been. We could have had a soft Brexit. We could even have stopped it all. This could all have been less painful.
Even if you endorse this anti-Brexit gamble with our economy, you have to ask how best we can realistically build a coalition to stop Brexit. Surely the answer isn’t to retreat into introverted Europhilia, but to reach out to those sceptical about Brexit and make the case? If the tide of public opinion turns, this is how we stop Brexit – by giving the people the final say in a referendum. This is a realistic and democratic position which can appeal to ‘Releavers’ and soft Leavers alike once the dangers of Brexit become clearer.
I could not forgive myself if I wake up in Hard Brexit Britain in March 2019 knowing it didn’t have to be like this. We can stop this disastrous hard Brexit. We can remain at the heart of Europe. But we can only do this is we reach out to moderates and Brexit sceptics. There is disquiet with a hard Brexit, but a Europhile position which is too extreme risks alienating those who we need to mobilise. We must continue to press for a referendum on the final Brexit deal. That’s the surest way to mobilise the Releavers and regretful Leave voters we need to stop this damaging Brexit.
* Thomas Shakespeare is a Lib Dem activist and a member of Liberal Youth
You know how you can turn the tide against a `Hard Brexit`? Deal with the issues that drove people to vote Leave.
Demand from the EU restriction on freedom of movement and have as a policy a migration system that works for those at the bottom end.
Tackle unwanted casual and poor employment practices at the bottom end.
Have a vision for a Liberal post-Brexit economy that strains every sinew to devolve power, invest in areas outside London and tackles the barriers to employment – in short, radical reform of JCP and intense work with aspirational unemployed to get them into work.
State what it means to be a student, jobseeker or worker in a top ten global economy.
Most people perceive the Lib Dems as being laisse-faire on migration, employment laws yet without planned migration and intensive work at the bottom end of the labour market Liberalism cannot work!
Thank you for your well thought out and written article. I have thought, researched and read a great deal on this subject and agree with Thomas about the need for a referendum on the final Brexit deal. It is the only way, I believe, to give legitimacy to a remain position. Any other way would be seen as going against the ‘will of the people’.
We should never have had the 2016 referendum in the first place, whereupon our politicians became followers instead of leaders. But it’s happened. So we need another one to correct it.
Discriminating against non EU citizens, as current immigration law does, is discriminating against people from Africa, Asia and the Americas, effectively race discrimination.
Any Lib Dem proposals about immigration should not discriminate against non EU citizens as happens now. All immigration applicants should be treated the same regardless of their origin.
Part 1:
52% of those voting, despite all the warnings of disaster that would follow and with no clear plan, voted to leave. They were not all duped or xenophobes or racists or stupid. They reflect that there are many problems with this country that are not being addressed by the establishment.
Now many of us believe that leaving the EU is not the way to solve those problems, but a vote to remain, with Cameron and Osborne in charge, wasn’t going to solve them either – hence, IMO, the vote to leave.
The big glaring gap in the political landscape is for a party that is seeking to reunify the country. We are split into leavers and remainers and we just continue to shout at each other without listening to what the other side are saying like a divorcing couple who can only see the faults with their spouse and never their own.
Part 2:
So how do we address this? Identify the problems that leaving the EU was supposed to address and propose alternative solutions, eg:
-people feel disenfranchised because politicians just ignore them – solution: PR so that every vote counts at every election, not just referendums.
-people feel powerless in their own communities – solution: devolution of power from Westminster to the regions (it isn’t the EU that is controlling our daily lives, after all)
-people feel that “immigrants are talking all our jobs” – Solution: investment in education and training to help our people, and importantly, our businesses compete
-people outside of the South East feel neglected by a Westminster establishment – solution: investment outside of the south east to create meaningful jobs
-people feel that immigrants are putting too much pressure on public services – solution: investment in public services, particularly those areas with high levels of immigration.
(note, many of these proposals are current lib dem policy so shouldn’t be difficult for us to get behind).
This is the price that the establishment must pay if it wants to avoid brexit. It says to the leavers that we are listening to their concerns, that their original vote to leave was justified as a way of forcing change.
This creates an alternative to whatever agreement May and Davis are able to pull together such that there is an enhanced justification for a referendum on the final deal with (disastrous) agreement and a reformed UK remaining in the EU as the alternatives.
Leavers can then change their vote to remain, honour satisfied that their concerns have been recognised and a price extracted from the establishment. Remainers can be grateful that the disastrous cost of brexit has been avoided.
In summary our position needs to be that of the party that will bring the UK back together, to which end we must
1, listen to the concerns of leavers
2, propose solutions to those concerns
3, argue for a referendum on the final deal with a reformed UK as the alternative.
Former MEP Caroline Lucas (Green, Brighton Pavilion) has pointed out that removing EU legislation is not sufficient. When replacing the policy in UK law parliament should also insert means of enforcement. She is right. We should agree with her publicly.
Air quality is an example.http://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-england-london-40752054
Deputy chair of the London Assembly’s Transport Committee, Caroline Pidgeon, said: “Tackling the price of electric taxis is central to their high take up.”
She called on the mayor to “drive down the cost of electric taxis by bulk purchasing a large number and then selling and leasing them to drivers and garages”.
The UK government has not launched a scrappage scheme, but several car companies have.
@DavidEvershed – freedom of movement is not discriminatory or racist because:
(a) it’s RECIPROCAL and a two-way street (several million Brits in other EU countries attest to this). In or out of the EU, the UK could decide to have freedom of movement with any country if that country would agree to reciprocate.
(b) Freedom of movement is based on nationality not race (obviously…). Not all EU citizens are white; there are MILLIONS of ethnic minority (BAME) EU citizens, most notably in France, Germany, Belgium, Netherlands and Portugal. There are even BAME Brits living in other EU countries and BAME EU citizens living in the UK. Have you not come across this?
UK immigration policy towards non EU countries is set by the UK government and the EU has zero power to intervene. So if you think UK immigration policy is racist, please complain to the current government as they are 100% responsible.
@james – if you buy into the line that EU migration (lower than non EU migration and net contributors to public purse) is the cause of the all the problems you mention, then you’ll never solve them because FOM isn’t the cause.
And BTW, most people still don’t understand that FOM is conditional i.e. only people with a job/funds are allowed to stay longer than 3 months, but successive UK governments have failed to implement this conditionality. EU citizens can even be deported and refused re-entry to the UK if they don’t have a job/funds to support themselves.
I wholeheartedly agree with you in relation to solving problems like poor employment practices and lack of opportunity that may have led people to vote Leave (even if they were not linked to EU membership, but UK government policy). In my day job, I’ve commissioned a report on access to vocational and technical education for the over 25s, which I think is a serious problem. Contact me (via blog) if you’re interested to find out more.
Gay for I agree with much of what you say. The problem is that even though we may have the policies to provide solution to the problems Leavers face, very few people realise that. Around 7% of the population, possibly. So we have to shout about it and give a clear easy message over and over again so people don’t automatically turn to Labour. We also have to show how we would fund these changes and simply raising taxes by 1% just won’t wash. We have to reject austerity. It isn’t working and it won’t achieve the sort of society we want. The country turned from Keynesian economics when Thatcher espoused monetarism. Maybe it’s time for a synthesis of those two theories?
Sorry about my failure to check spell check Gwynfor, I do apologise.
James,
I get that people voted for Brexit as a plea to do something. The problem you have is each Brexiteer wanted to do something totally different fro the rest of you. In your case part of what you want is
“Tackle unwanted casual and poor employment practices at the bottom end.
Have a vision for a Liberal post-Brexit economy that strains every sinew to devolve power, invest in areas outside London and tackles the barriers to employment – in short, radical reform of JCP and intense work with aspirational unemployed to get them into work.”
Well the problem with that is the people who are running Brexit are the Tories and everything you want is the opposite to what they believe in. Therefore you have voted to continue and intensify that you most hate as they will set out the Brexit you get. You can justify it by as some do saying well the Tories won’t be in power for ever then we can have Lexit; the problem with that is by then we will have left and changing anything will be like trying to turn a super tanker using a rowing boat.
Even if you where successful in Lexit you would dismay the brave Brexiteers who believe in parasitisation and free movement of everything. The sad thing is as a Brexiteer you actually have much more in common with the likes of me who want to tackle the issues you have identified than your fellow Brexiteers who want a free trade, free immigration devil take the hindmost economy. It is an unfortunate fact that given when you voted Brexit we had the government we had, Brexit of the hard right was always going to be the likely result.
Apologies should have read privatisation not parasitisation. Having said that the way our economy has progressed under privatising everything perhaps parasitisation is apt.
Thomas,
a thoughtful and well argued article supplemented with good comments. I do agree that simply being anti-brexit without setting out a clear vision of a alternative future within the EU is not an adequate strategy. We must continue to press for a referendum on the final Brexit deal.
The post-war settlement in the UK was defined by William Beveridge’s wartime report. At the same time In the United States, President Roosevelt wa setting out his vision for a 2nd bill of rights:
“We have come to a clear realization of the fact that true individual freedom cannot exist without economic security and independence. “Necessitous men are not free men.” People who are hungry and out of a job are the stuff of which dictatorships are made.
In our day these economic truths have become accepted as self-evident. We have accepted, so to speak, a second Bill of Rights under which a new basis of security and prosperity can be established for all—regardless of station, race, or creed.
Among these are:
The right to a useful and remunerative job in the industries or shops or farms or mines of the nation;
The right to earn enough to provide adequate food and clothing and recreation;
The right of every farmer to raise and sell his products at a return which will give him and his family a decent living;
The right of every businessman, large and small, to trade in an atmosphere of freedom from unfair competition and domination by monopolies at home or abroad;
The right of every family to a decent home;
The right to adequate medical care and the opportunity to achieve and enjoy good health;
The right to adequate protection from the economic fears of old age, sickness, accident, and unemployment;
The right to a good education.
All of these rights spell security. And after this war is won we must be prepared to move forward, in the implementation of these rights, to new goals of human happiness and well-being.
America’s own rightful place in the world depends in large part upon how fully these and similar rights have been carried into practice for all our citizens. For unless there is security here at home there cannot be lasting peace in the world.”
Sue Sutherland was right to comment “The country turned from Keynesian economics when Thatcher espoused monetarism. Maybe it’s time for a synthesis of those two theories?
Hmmmm….. there are not several million Brits in other EU countries. The actual figures for EU migration to and from Britain clearly show that there is a significant net inflow to this country, due to the higher wages here compared to former Soviet Bloc countries. This would not change anytime soon if we were to remain in the EU.
@james – if you buy into the line that EU migration (lower than non EU migration and net contributors to public purse) is the cause of the all the problems you mention, then you’ll never solve them because FOM isn’t the cause.
This is unfortunately why the Lib Dems will never be in any form of national power in the foreseeable future as it is so biased towards mass migration without convincing those at the bottom of any vision of the future. This is largely because the Lib Dems are now really made up of people who are a) far removed from those at the bottom b) ideological hotheads that can’t brook any other nuance apart from their own orthodoxy and c) people who are vested in the present system.
The real point is that if you do not have a JCP system that actually prioritises people who are ready for courses and/or work you end up with people that believe the current system, and that includes the EU, doesn’t work for them. If you’re fighting for any job you can get and to, as the Lib Dems put it, `get on in life` and are constantly competing for services and jobs with others while being wholly obstructed by this system people will react against that same system.
It’s a rigged system that undermines those that wish to get on. What the hell are the Lib Dems who are supposed to attack vested interests going to do about it?
`The right to a useful and remunerative job in the industries or shops or farms or mines of the nation;` very good now where are the hard-headed policies that tackle employment inequality and the awful new maximum wage of £7.50 an hour?
James,
I think it is about taking the lessons of economic theory and making it work for those at the bottom of the pile. The minimum wage is an absolute floor and should be the exception not the norm. Using a job guarantee scheme http://www.libdemvoice.org/opinion-we-can-conquer-unemployment-38960.html
with the state performing the function of employer of last resort sets the floor. Private sector empoyers will have to pay above this floor to incentivise workers to take up work with them.
This article seems a bit confused. As far as I can see the Conference Motion says nothing about our call for a real Vote on all the options so that policy would stay.
On the wider point of course the Cross-Party Alliance against a Hard Brexit should be open to all options but that doesnt apply to us. We are a Party, our primary aim is to get the most Votes that we can for our Policies. The first step is to be honest about what we want, in this case continued membership of The EU or rejoining if The UK leaves.
I don’t buy the idea that Brexit meant different things to different people anymore than any political argument does. To me if there had been a vote on Maastricht we would never have joined in the first place and that is where the problem started. Brexit is a testament to 24 years of the political folly of trying to fundamentally alter the relationship of people to the nation state through stealth to further the cause of a deeper union few people asked for, mass immigration over 70% population don’t want and a political class wanting a bigger pot to widdle in.
Glenn, how on earth are public services and private companies going to get the numbers of staff they need without sufficient migration when hospitalities alone requires 1 million staff and in many of the areas, there are no staff available and they are 100% from overseas.
Farming also requires many seasonal staff who are not available in the UK, with only 4.5% unemployed and of those, most are either in between jobs at any one time, or are completely unemployable.
Then there are specialist staff that are needed sometimes only for a day or a few days and it is not reasonable or workable to expect employers to have to put in bureaucratic applications and wait weeks or months or to pay £2k-£3k in the process. This will not help the economy.
The John Radcliffe hospital in Oxford alone has 700 vacancies it cannot fill and EU nursing applications to the NHS have gone down by 96% before any controls are brought in.
On recruitment, public services and the economy, trouble is brewing and indications are mostly on the way down.
The fundamentalist left attack the EU as globalisation, but it is NOT the globalisation that the Tory right and many UKIP brexiters want. The EU is a system limited and controlled which the UK can handle and maintain it’s workers rights, health and safety, western level incomes, standards ( e.g. food safety, animal welfare and farming/fishing methods ), to prevent predatory foreign dumping on our home industries/markets and to maintain the countryside with farming skills, traditional methods, animal breeds and as a place for tourists to visit.
The EU also based it’s fisheries policy on science and is rarely credited for preventing the over fishing that destroyed the North American Atlantic cod fishery.
The Tory right and UKIP globalisers hate the EU because it puts limits to globalisation and maintains some stability in our way of life, where they prefer the opportunities of the trader, buying and selling futures or short selling in markets manipulated to become chaotic.
The Fundamentalist right ( Priti Patel, Hannon, Liz Truss etc) want the “lazy” British worker to compete directly with India not just Germany ( read “Britannia Unchained”), to have rights torn up as cost overheads, wages to fall, to have small farms go the wall free of subsidy, with footpaths overgrown, GM crops, bleached chickens and hormone grown beef and the likes, cutting the costs of feeding the work forces, while boosting profits of Corporations. If they cause cancer, then by that time, you may need to pay penalties to cash your pension in, to pay for the treatment, so for a few it’s a win, win, win.
The left should get real about what is going to happen. Brexit is not going to be a cosy collectivised future, but more like a new round of land enclosures by big landlords, market take overs by big foreign corporations, big squeezes on workers and the poor and the welfare state progressively made unaffordable and reduced to a poor law fig leaf, as taxes are reduced to make the UK attract lost business, or the revenues are offshored into havens.
5% would do OK, 1% would do well and 0.1% would hit the jackpot, while 95% will get the crummy end of the stick and the 52% who bought all of this fairy tale will mainly realise that they have been had by the con trick of the century, but too late.