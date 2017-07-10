Brexit: yes, it’s personal

One of the things that most struck me about the arguments made by the supporters of Brexit during the EU referendum was that they seemed, in their essence, to be based on emotion. There were many arguments put forward for Brexit that presented it as a rational economic choice, but these arguments were clearly secondary, almost an afterthought, to the ones based on British exceptionalism and distrust of anything foreign.
And yet when you pressed Brexit supporters, as I quite often did, on these points and suggested that perhaps those of us supporting the EU both in the UK and in other Member States also had an emotional attachment to the project, this was pooh-poohed out of hand. It was implied that, whereas the UK was entitled to indulge its childish Anglo-centric sentiments, foreigners would bow to practicality and Brexit would prevail. This is the basic construct behind the “German carmakers, prosecco” argument, essentially that neither German nor Italian exporters would want to lose the trade with the UK and therefore they would put pressure on their governments to come to an agreement. Likewise, I often heard it said that Spain depended on what was called “British expats” for so much of its income that it would do nothing to upset the Brexit applecart.
Time has proven that these arguments are not only irrational and patronising but actually wrong. It is childish and limiting to recognise your own emotions without recognising them in others too.
Due to my background, my father was an EU immigrant, my mother was English, I grew up in Spain. Even in the early stages, I could see Brexit would pretty soon blunder right into this obstacle, that the cheap arguments being made that “the EU will soon fall apart” were nothing but wistful thinking, failing to take into account the psychological factors at play in other EU nations. My personal commitment to the EU project is based both on emotion and rationality, I am not shy to admit that, and so is that of the Member States.
This week German car manufacturers have made clear that they are prepared to take a financial hit in order to continue to support their own national and international project, the EU. Germany, a country that was strong enough to bring about its own personal reunification and its leader, the dauntless Ms Merkel, were never going to be intimidated by Brexiteers’ ersatz patriotic posturing and our worse than second-rate politicians.
France under a newly elected president is gleefully confirming its commitment to the EU project.
Likewise, Spain, immediately used the chink in the UK’s armour exposed by Brexit to secure EU concessions on the future of Gibraltar. Yes, Spain also has patriotic sentiments concerning its territorial integrity. Furthermore, we should remember that if the UK quits Spain stands to take its place at the EU top table.
Thus, Brexit is not only utterly inadequate and inept when it comes to economics and finance, but also, and perhaps decisively, when it comes to emotional intelligence.
The UK government’s woeful mishandling of the future of EU citizens in this country confirms this. Our government seems to believe that it can get away with treating the citizens of other powerful nations as if they were chattels, to be bartered in a hostage-taking process. The EU will not tolerate this. We need to recognise that other nations also have feelings and a sense of pride and honour, that they are just as protective of their citizens and their culture as we are of ours.
Yes, Brexit is personal for Brexiteers but it is also personal for Remainers such as myself. And, further afield, for the Member States, the economic and political well-being of the EU is also personal.
Common sense says the emotional illiteracy displayed by the UK government does not bode well for us in the negotiations.
* M P Hoskins is a new member
It hasn’t. It’s early days yet and there’s a lot of bluffing going on at the Poker table in Brussels.
It’s quite rational to argue that the fiscal requirements of the Stability and Growth Pact create a tendency towards recession, or even depression, in the EU. The only antidote for EU countries is to run a high export surplus. Either way the EU is not a good market for UK exports. There’s a high trade deficit with the EU which in turn creates a budget deficit for the government and puts us into ever increasing levels of debt.
There were similar prophesies of doom when the UK chose not to sign up for the euro. Does anyone still think that was a good idea? Let’s just wait and see on how the Brexit talks go. We’ve been dealt a reasonable hand. We don’t just want to throw it in just yet!
M P Hoskins. Absolutely right; the emotional pull for citizens of other member states is paramount. Brits seem to forget the reason the EU was established; two world wars within living memory, countries occupied, millions dead, the continent devastated. What is now the EU was established to try to avoid war on the contitnent of Europe again. The Balkans notwithstanding, it has thanks in no small part to the EU (and NATO/US military).
I live in the Netherlands. I lived in Germany for 20 years. My children were born in the Netherlands, my daughter is married to a German. All of my friends, acquaintances, colleagues accept there are faults with the EU, that it is not perfect. But, and this is a massive but, they would rather have the EU in place than not. And if the UK is determined to leave via Brexit then ok, but EU citizens would rather you (yes, you I am British, but I am a European and will take Dutch nationality if Brexit happens) leave than the EU break up and chaos potentially return to the continent.
Peter Martin, like so many others, underestimates the emotional pull the EU has on the majority of its citizens.
Spot on, so glad you’ve written this article. Absolutely it’s personal, which is also why I & so many others felt a real sense of grief at the result of the referendum – and to this day, feel a real sense of anger. Look big may the Lib Dems continue to be our voice & our champions
*long (rather than look)
Dear MP i wish you where an MP, your article is sensible and rational, but because it does not proclaim we are special in some way the brave Brexiteers will try to rubbish it. I’m afraid they do feel the UK is special and will get a better deal because we are special. Eventually reality will bite them and they will get very angry because they didn’t get a better special deal that other countries wouldn’t get because err we are special and they are not. They still bleat on about Germany needing us, what for? too sell us cars, the problem with that is Germans are good at selling cars too the world and if they have to close some plants well there are a number they own in the UK.
It is I’m afraid a feeling of specialness based on what the UK used to be and winning two world wars. Experience will eventually teach us we can’t live on past glories but it’s likely to be a painful lesson and many of the brave Brexiteers are unlikely to get to the end of it.
@ Russell Kent,
I don’t know if I’m being under-emotional but the argument that we all have to share the same currency to avoid killing each other doesn’t quite do it for me. The highest death toll in WW2 was due to the conflict between the USSR and Germany. So are you suggesting the EU should expand to include Russia? If not, why not?
The EU, or rather its predecessors the EC and EEC, was fine when everyone had their own currencies which preferably should be allowed to freely float. It’s been the move to the euro, and the rules of the appallingly named Stability and Growth Pact which apply to non euro countries too, which has, not to put too fine a point it, stuffed the EU.
So, sad though it might be, and sadness is an emotion we all can share, the EU just isn’t working for us. The trade imbalance is putting us into too much debt which is quite unsustainable.
It seemed to me to be exactly the opposite way round. It was almost impossible to have a rational argument on the EU because of the way as soon as you said something in favour of membership of the EU, anti-EU people would accuse you of having some sort of extreme emotional attachment to it, a common line being that anyone is favour of membership of the EU was someone who sings the “Ode to Joy”. This squeezed out any idea of balance, that one might consider arguments on both sides and on balance be in favour of membership. It gave the impression – and perhaps that was the idea – that the obvious rational line was to be against membership of the EU, and that those who supported membership of the EU did so only for irrational reasons.