Brexit: yes, it’s personal

One of the things that most struck me about the arguments made by the supporters of Brexit during the EU referendum was that they seemed, in their essence, to be based on emotion. There were many arguments put forward for Brexit that presented it as a rational economic choice, but these arguments were clearly secondary, almost an afterthought, to the ones based on British exceptionalism and distrust of anything foreign.

And yet when you pressed Brexit supporters, as I quite often did, on these points and suggested that perhaps those of us supporting the EU both in the UK and in other Member States also had an emotional attachment to the project, this was pooh-poohed out of hand. It was implied that, whereas the UK was entitled to indulge its childish Anglo-centric sentiments, foreigners would bow to practicality and Brexit would prevail. This is the basic construct behind the “German carmakers, prosecco” argument, essentially that neither German nor Italian exporters would want to lose the trade with the UK and therefore they would put pressure on their governments to come to an agreement. Likewise, I often heard it said that Spain depended on what was called “British expats” for so much of its income that it would do nothing to upset the Brexit applecart.

Time has proven that these arguments are not only irrational and patronising but actually wrong. It is childish and limiting to recognise your own emotions without recognising them in others too.

Due to my background, my father was an EU immigrant, my mother was English, I grew up in Spain. Even in the early stages, I could see Brexit would pretty soon blunder right into this obstacle, that the cheap arguments being made that “the EU will soon fall apart” were nothing but wistful thinking, failing to take into account the psychological factors at play in other EU nations. My personal commitment to the EU project is based both on emotion and rationality, I am not shy to admit that, and so is that of the Member States.

This week German car manufacturers have made clear that they are prepared to take a financial hit in order to continue to support their own national and international project, the EU. Germany, a country that was strong enough to bring about its own personal reunification and its leader, the dauntless Ms Merkel, were never going to be intimidated by Brexiteers’ ersatz patriotic posturing and our worse than second-rate politicians.

France under a newly elected president is gleefully confirming its commitment to the EU project.

Likewise, Spain, immediately used the chink in the UK’s armour exposed by Brexit to secure EU concessions on the future of Gibraltar. Yes, Spain also has patriotic sentiments concerning its territorial integrity. Furthermore, we should remember that if the UK quits Spain stands to take its place at the EU top table.

Thus, Brexit is not only utterly inadequate and inept when it comes to economics and finance, but also, and perhaps decisively, when it comes to emotional intelligence.

The UK government’s woeful mishandling of the future of EU citizens in this country confirms this. Our government seems to believe that it can get away with treating the citizens of other powerful nations as if they were chattels, to be bartered in a hostage-taking process. The EU will not tolerate this. We need to recognise that other nations also have feelings and a sense of pride and honour, that they are just as protective of their citizens and their culture as we are of ours.

Yes, Brexit is personal for Brexiteers but it is also personal for Remainers such as myself. And, further afield, for the Member States, the economic and political well-being of the EU is also personal.

Common sense says the emotional illiteracy displayed by the UK government does not bode well for us in the negotiations.

* M P Hoskins is a new member