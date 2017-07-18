Brexiteers Bearing Broken Promises should not underestimate the iceberg threatening their Titanic

I know British media and voters are less used to coupling the behavior of European Parliament grandees and domestic, Westminster Parliamentary Parties but it is high time they did.
At least the Dutch media pay close attention to how the group(s) of MEP(s) from each Dutch political party behave and vote in Brussels and Strasbourg. If they diverge from the line their national parliamentarians behave and vote (or the other way around), a big stink can follow, embarrassing national party leaders. In France the link is even stronger. Their MPs from the Assemblee and even national party leaders like Marine Le Pen sit in the European Parliament as well, and thus are obliged to vote similarly in both assemblies.
So it was very unwise, uninformed, very egocentric (in short: very Brexiteerish) for the May government to pooh-pooh the opinion piece by a number of prominent MEP’s in The Guardian last week. In it, they warn that between 67 and 77% of MEP’s would block any Brexit overall deal if EU citizens in the UK continue to be pestered by Home Office shenanigans, and if the UK maintains the unsettled “settled” status that EU Brexit Negotiator Barnier complaints can be scrapped at will by any British parliament after Brexit.
As I quoted in my earlier post, this uncertainty is helping to sour EU expats’ views of Britain, its government, encouraged by the attitude of the ever so moderate, always respectful British tabloids of “Up Y**** Delors” fame .
I strongly urge British politicians to see the positioning of the European Parliament group leaders and grandees as warning about their member parties’ positioning if national parliaments decide about the final Brexit deal. To give you a flavor, look at four states: Germany (leader of Europe), Netherlands (faithful ally of Britain against Louis XIV, Napoleon and De Gaulle), Spain and Ireland (with border issues around Brexit). Which parties in those parliaments will/could follow Verhofstadts veto threat?
- In the German parliament: CDU/CSU, SPD, Greens, Die Linke, even the Pirates, and after the next election FDP will be back;
- In the Netherlands: VVD, CDA, D66 (now the hard core, 95% of the upcoming majority government), Labour, Greens, SP, PvdD (lefties). The upcoming Dutch line is clear.
- In the Spanish one: PP, PSOE, Ciudadános, Podemos/IU; all four main parties.
- And in the Irish and UK/Ulster parliaments: Fine Gael, Fianna Fáil, Sinn Fein….
And who’s not vetoing? In Germany only the AfD and NPD (Neonazi’s), in Greece only New Dawn’s bullies, and in the Netherlands Geert Wilders won’t go along with this, and thus are on Theresa May’s side.
* Bernard Aris is a Dutch historian (university of Leiden), and Documentation assistant to the D66 parliamentary Party. He is a member of the Brussels/EU branch of the LibDems.
Bernard, I’m very sympathetic……. but……… ‘broken promise’ is not unique to Brexiteers.
A strident cry about ‘broken promises’ is not the strongest card the Lib Dems could play in the UK post 2010-15.
‘Follow the money’ is a bit of a cliché, but it’s useful to shed light on potentially concealed motivation. I’ve noticed that two major contributors on LDV feverishly trying to show the British the error of their ways over Brexit are German and Dutch.
A quick Google on who are high ranking net contributors to the EU coffers, show Germany, UK, and Netherlands amongst others. So when the UK contributions stop arriving on the EU doormat, which are the likely EU countries that will be pressured to fill the financial shortfall?
Whilst a sceptic might be barking up the wrong tree, they would surely feel the need to delicately ask our German and Dutch friends if their anti-Brexit hysteria reflects deep affection for their British friends, or possibly fear for their Dutch and German taxpayers’ pockets when the UK money stops coming.
So it is reasonable for the MEP’s in question to threaten to veto any deal should they not get their way but egocentric for May to do the same…. Sounds hypocritical to me but then I think both sides are utterly wrong both in their approach and their choice to negotiate through the media. Blackmail is what is being attempted by both sides and both sides look increasingly likely to suffer for their inept leaders.
In part, this shows why we got in this mess, too many in the EU machinery do not get the British Physche… Threats like this did Farrages’ job for him in the referendum and will only harden opinion in large parts of the UK and make it harder for a reasonable agreement to be reached. And it simply is not reasonable for one side to expect to adjudicate any final agreement. Reasonable would be a joint body to adjudicate once the local routes for appeal have been exhausted.
If they are going to veto any agreement that doesn’t accept ECJ why bother expending any more energy on negotiations? No deal is looking more and more likely and whatever our views on Brexit we need a government to be planning on that basis.