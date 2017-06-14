Brian Paddick resigns as Lib Dem Shadow Home Secretary

Lib Dem Peer Brian Paddick has resigned from his position as Liberal Democrat Shadow Home Secretary. Brian, a former Assistant Commissioner of the Metropolitan Police, has always been a credible and authoritative voice on matters pertaining to crime, terrorism and civil liberties. The party owes him a debt of gratitude for his work in the role.

It’s the fashion these days to use Twitter to make announcements. In a tweet this afternoon, Brian said:

I’ve resigned as @LibDems Shadow Home Secretary over concerns about the leader’s views on various issues that were highlighted during GE17. — Brian Paddick (@brianpaddick) 14 June 2017

He doesn’t specify what particular views, but speculation centres around the issues around gay sex and abortion. Tim’s voting record on these issues is pretty clear and he’s made it plain that he is 100% in favour of LGBT equality. This matters to too many people I love so I certainly couldn’t support a leader I didn’t trust to do the right thing on these issues. In any event, I don’t think Tim’s views or record had changed since Brian had accepted the role, so I am perplexed by the timing. Unless…

I may be completely wrong here, but I’m starting to suspect that some things which have happened over the past few weeks have not been entirely random. There’s always been a sense that those few in the party who don’t like Tim have been biding their time. I’m hearing reports of conversations being initiated during the election campaign by a few people who did not support Tim last time. Those conversations were spookily similar, as if they were sticking to a script, covering a few key points that people wanted to get across. Indeed, I had more than one person say them to me.

Yesterday, Lib Dem Peer Liz Barker retweeted an article calling on Tim to go:

Something to,think about here https://t.co/r7LdnkZDDw — Liz Barker (@LizBarkerLords) June 13, 2017

And today, the Twitter account of the Political Office of Lord Anthony Lester said this in response to Brian’s tweet:

I think you are right and hope we get a better leader — Anthony Lester (@Odysseus_Trust) 14 June 2017

So far, this activity appears to be confined to people who have never been Tim’s biggest fans. Certainly, I am hearing from sources close to Tim that they are “unfazed” by what’s happening. Let’s hope that this is an end to it and that we don’t spend the next few months turning in on ourselves. That would not be a good look.

The official response from the party has been to thank Brian Paddick for his service, as it is right and proper to do.

When he was elected less than two years ago, Tim’s aim was to have 100,000 members by 2020, a target he smashed earlier this year. He has a parliamentary by-election win under his belt, significant advances in local government by-elections and 18% of the vote in the local elections this year. Given the state of the party he inherited, that is a pretty good track record. As for what’s next, he set that out in an email to party members this afternoon in which he said:

Going forwards, I am determined that we will be a constructive opposition in this parliament. We will play our part to bring the country together. We will work with people of all parties and none to oppose this extreme Government. And we will fight for the best possible deal for you, your family, your neighbours and our country. With Theresa May’s Conservatives hell-bent on a deal with the DUP, it is clearer than ever that Britain needs the precious liberal and progressive values that we stand for. With your support, I am confident that we will play a crucial role in holding the Conservatives to account, on Brexit, civil liberties and much more besides.

In terms of the leadership, the constitution sets out the circumstances in which there must be a leadership election. One of them is:

the first anniversary of the preceding general election being reached without an election being called under any of paragraphs (a) through (f), provided that:

(i) the Federal Board may postpone such an election for no more than one year

by a two-thirds majority of those present and voting; and

(ii) this paragraph (g) shall not apply if the Leader is a member of the

Government.

The one year thing hasn’t been in play for some time. In 2005, Charles Kennedy did ask for one. In 2010, we were in Government so it didn’t apply and in 2015, Nick resigned the day after the General Election. After 1997 and 2001, the elections duly took place with nobody standing against either Paddy or Charles. So there will be a leadership election at some point in the next year as a matter of routine.

There are questions that the party needs to consider over our future strategy and messaging. We have a massive opportunity to do great things in this Parliament. Backbench MPs can be very powerful. Every aspect of parliamentary procedure has potential for our lot to have real influence. We have a damaged Prime Minister of a barely-there government and a Leader of the Opposition who is great at campaigning but not so great at opposing in Parliament. We need to focus on doing the best we can to advance our values of liberty, equality and community for however long this Parliament lasts. My hope for the months ahead is that we get on with the job of advancing liberalism and don’t allow ourselves to be distracted by anything else.

* Caron Lindsay is Editor of Liberal Democrat Voice and blogs at Caron's Musings