Brian Paddick writes: Swearing an oath to British values would be superficial and divisive

At the weekend the Conservative Government proposed that civil servants and other holders of public office should be required to swear an oath to “British values”. I suggested that such a move would be superficial and divisive and here’s why.

This is a reaction to ‘The Casey Review: a review into opportunity and integration’ where she found small pockets of minority communities who were not integrating with the rest of society. These people represent a tiny proportion of the UK population but the report had the effect of further demonising minority communities generally and the Muslim community in particular. Of course, we should do everything we can to encourage people to integrate. We need to provide English language courses for those who find it difficult to communicate and we need to tackle the racism and xenophobia that makes some people feel unsafe in their own communities. Promoting “British values” is not the way forward.

For a start we are the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland. Apart from the far more encouraging tone of a being a United Kingdom, and not excluding Northern Ireland, I personally find Great Britain has echoes of the inglorious past of the British Empire. While this may not be relevant to many young people today, it may be significant for older generations whose origins are in the Indian sub-continent. Some “British values” from colonial times are ones we have thankfully left behind.

The Government has not yet defined “British Values” but they say they include democracy, the rule of law, individual liberty and mutual respect, and tolerance of different faiths and beliefs. These are not uniquely British and you do not have to delve too far back in our history to discover that some of them were not very British at all.

At least for the remaining weeks of the Obama administration, I would expect the Americans would claim that such values are “American values” and likewise the Canadians and the Australians would also claim that they are values that they share. These are common values or universal values and if we are trying to encourage integration we should look at what unites us rather than use nationalistic terms that may make some people feel excluded.

Of course, some people do not believe in tolerating other faiths and beliefs but that is not something alien to Britain. I remember the Pastor in a Baptist church I used to worship in, leading us in prayer, asking God to prevent the Pope from coming to the UK as the visit might encourage people to become Roman Catholics. It might be a step on from burning Catholics at the stake but tolerance of different faiths and beliefs is not an inherently “British value” although it is one that should be a cornerstone of the common values we hold dear in a modern United Kingdom.

I am a great believer in Venn diagrams, those overlapping circles where common ground is found. The government should be going into those isolated minority communities and understand what their values are. It will be reassuring for them and reassuring for the rest of us to find that there are many that we share. It is about finding common ground, the realisation that there is far more that binds us together than separates us that is going to encourage integration. Imposing “British values” is not.

* Brian Paddick was Deputy Assistant Commissioner in London's Metropolitan Police Service until 2007, the Lib Dem candidate for the London mayoral election in 2008 and 2012, and a life peer since 2013.