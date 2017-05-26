Brian Paddick writes…A gap has opened up and we need to exploit it

Following on from Theresa May’s promise of a free vote to lift the ban on the cruellest of hunting with hounds, allusions to country sports seems to becoming increasingly apt. On Monday, it was alleged that she had “shot our fox” by changing the Conservative manifesto to include “consultation on an absolute limit on what people need to pay” for their own social care. In fact Theresa May has shot herself in the foot.

If we had deliberately set an ambush for the Conservatives, we couldn’t have done a better job. The Tories had already broken a promise in their 2015 manifesto by not implementing the recommendations of the Dilnot Commission. Instead, what had been agreed across all political parties, to put a limit of £72,000 on what any anyone would have to contribute to their social care was deferred until 2020. Even then, £118,000 of assets would be protected.

Instead, in the 2017 Conservative manifesto, the Tories say they would introduce a “dementia tax”, where all your assets, except the last £100,000, could be taken to fund your social care, including your home. Those lucky enough to be amongst the 1 in 4 who need little or no social care would be able to pass all the benefits of a lifetime of work to their children, while the 1 in 10 whose social care costs exceed £100,000, could be left with little for their loved-ones to inherit. Instead of society sharing the risk, those unlucky enough to get dementia would have to bear the whole cost of their care without limit. In the face of mounting criticism, until yesterday, the Tories were “strong and stable” – when asked specifically whether there would be a cap on individual contributions to social care, the answer was a definite “no”.

Then on Monday Theresa May suddenly announced a u-turn on the cap, getting increasingly rattled under questioning by trying to maintain that nothing had changed. Instead of persisting with an indefensible policy, “strong and stable” became “weak and wobbly”. The Tories having built their whole campaign on how formidable Theresa May would be as a Brexit negotiator, she balked at the first sign of trouble with her flagship policy.

Labour rightly pointed out that the Tories have not said what the absolute limit on what people need to pay for social care would be. But neither have they. Only the Liberal Democrats are committed to implementing the Dilnot recommendations.

So voters now find themselves between the devil and the deep blue sea. A “weak and wobbly” Theresa May, whose pledges do not survive contact with reality, or Jeremy Corbyn in the guise of Father Christmas with gifts for everyone. As everyone knows, if Father Christmas is over-generous, debts pile up. Although not our strongest suit, Labour’s policy on tuition fees, for example, at £9.5bn a year is their biggest ticket item and will benefit high and middle-earning graduates the most.

Instead the Liberal Democrats are focused on protecting the benefits of the most vulnerable in society. In addition, we are pledging to increase funding for the NHS and social care by £6bn a year, to protect spending on education in real terms and increase funding for the police.

Of course, our economy will be stronger if we remain in the European Union – the EU are not going to offer a trade deal to a non-member that is as good or better than what is available to members. A strong economy is necessary in order to raise the taxes we need for public services and the Tories are risking that economy by pursuing a hard Brexit.

But the clear message is this: We are being realistic in what we are offering voters, unlike Jeremy Corbyn. We are protecting older people and the vulnerable with a set of fully costed policies and we are offering a brighter future to our young people, unlike to Tories. There is a real alternative and we need to get that message across to the electorate.

* Brian Paddick Is Liberal Democrat spokesperson on Home Affairs. He was Deputy Assistant Commissioner in London's Metropolitan Police Service until 2007, the Lib Dem candidate for the London mayoral election in 2008 and 2012, and a life peer since 2013.