Business leaders: Only Lib Dems are speaking for business and the people

By | Mon 22nd May 2017 - 12:55 pm

In a letter, more than 50 business leaders, including Nicola Horlick and the founders of EBookers and Innocent Drinks, have said that they will be voting Liberal Democrat because of our stance on Brexit.

From the Times (£)

The 53 signatories who say they intend to vote Lib Dem include senior players in the investment and IT sectors, two industries that could be hit by a poor Brexit deal. They represent small and medium-sized businesses (SMEs) rather than FTSE 100 companies.

“The Conservatives’ failure to even mention a transitional deal threatens Britain’s status as one of the best countries in the world with which to do business,” the letter reads. “While we may not have voted Liberal Democrat in the past and we may not agree with the party on all issues, they are now the only party speaking for business and the majority of Britons on the key issue at this election.”

Richard Reed, the co-founder of Innocent Drinks and board member of Britain Stronger in Europe, Dinesh Dhamija, the founder of the Ebookers travel site and the businesswoman Nicola Horlick are among the signatories.

In response, Vince Cable said:

The Liberal Democrats now have support from a large number of serious figures in the business community, showing that we are rapidly emerging as the party of business, both big and small.

Theresa May’s determination to take us out of the single market would devastate the financial sector, while taking us out of the customs union would cause incalculable disruption to manufacturing .

Theresa May herself warned of the Brexit dangers to our exports in a speech at Goldman Sachs. Since then she has taken on the agenda of Nigel Farage, who has understandably declared himself delighted with her.

That is scary. It is vital that the next parliament contains enough Liberal Democrat voices to argue for Britain’s future in the world’s most lucrative single market. The more Liberal Democrat MPs, the better the deal we can secure on Europe.

The text of the letter is below:

Sir, We represent a broad range of businesses across the UK collectively employing tens of thousands of people. As business leaders and owners, we believe that leaving the single market and the customs union would be destructive to the British economy and to our businesses.

At present, we have full access to a market of 500 million customers and the best and most skilled workers across the EU. If we leave the single market, thousands of businesses would lose their competitive edge.

We cannot stand by while our country’s future is hijacked by hardcore Brexiteers who do not represent the views of the majority. Polls show two thirds of voters believe staying in the single market should be the priority, and three-quarters want EU citizens working in the UK to continue to be allowed to do so.

The Conservatives’ failure to even mention a transitional deal threatens Britain’s status as one of the best countries in the world with which to do business. While we may not have voted Liberal Democrat in the past and we may not agree with the party on all issues, they are now the only party speaking for business and the majority of Britons on the key issue at this election.

The simple fact is that we can’t have both a hard Brexit and a strong economy. We choose a strong economy. That’s why we will be voting for the Liberal Democrats.

  • Sue Sutherland 22nd May '17 - 1:29pm

    This is good news. I hope we make good use of it. If businesses suffer then we can’t afford to pay for the policies we hold dear but we may be attacked if any of those businesses signing have a poor record on corporate tax or pay very high salaries at the top and very low salaries to most of their workforce.

  • Alastair Ross 22nd May '17 - 1:50pm

    It’s quite clear. Prosperity depends on the state of our economy. The economy depends on businesses large and small. Businesses look constantly to the future, because that is how they survive and grow. For the most part businesses not like what they see in Brexit, and now they see that there is only one political party that shares their fears for our future. No wonder they are looking to us as a beacon of hope.

  • Alastair Ross 22nd May '17 - 1:52pm

    * missed a word there “… businesses DO not like …”

  • Alan Depauw 22nd May '17 - 3:01pm

    This support is obviously welcome.

    However, it risks being swamped by the notion that a big majority will enable Theresa May to face down her party’s fanatics and so be free to choose a sensible Brexit outcome.

    Already on 1st May, an article in the Financial Times said, “Business in the UK believes the general election has reduced the likelihood of a ‘cliff edge’ Brexit as it will give Theresa May the mandate and flexibility to negotiate a smoother EU exit.”
    https://www.ft.com/content/4e059e52-2bfc-11e7-bc4b-5528796fe35c (behind a pay wall).

    Large numbers of Remainers apparently share this view and are turning to Tories as guarantors of a mild Brexit. Expressed as such, the idea seems ridiculous; but surely that is what the national polls, with their lack of Lib Dem take-off, are telling us.

    Lib Dems must remind voters that it is Theresa May herself who has decided on a hard Brexit route, as defined by leaving both the single market and the customs union.

    She must be pressed continuously on what would be the costs. Despite her seeking no doubt to evade the question, we already have some idea. The OBR forecasts, due to Brexit, an increase in government borrowing from £3.5bn this year to £15.2bn in 2020/21, or £61.7bn over the whole period. http://cdn.budgetresponsibility.org.uk/Nov2016EFO.pdf#page=255

    Additionally, a report today says, “Losing access to the single market in services after Brexit could cost the British economy up to £36bn a year and have a particularly negative impact on financial services, telecoms and transport.”
    http://www.independent.co.uk/news/uk/politics/brexit-single-market-services-uk-economy-report-36bn-a7747841.html

    Lib Dems should constantly hammer out that these costs are due to Theresa May’s chosen policy route and the reason why her manifesto points bleakly to a poorer, smaller Britain.

