By-Election watch

We are defending 3 seats tonight and the first result is in. It’s a good one.

Congratulations to Helen Hall and the team in East Staffs! Hold! pic.twitter.com/tuOZhbjLU5 — ALDC (@ALDC) February 16, 2017

A healthy increase in the vote, too.

Burton (East Staffordshire) result:

LDEM: 52.7% (+5.4)

LAB: 24.7% (-5.2)

UKIP: 11.7% (+11.7)

CON: 10.9% (-11.9) — Britain Elects (@britainelects) February 17, 2017

Sadly the news from Uttlesford is not so good as we were not able to hold off a challenge from a Residents’ Group.

Elsenham & Henham:

RES 59.3% (+32.1)

LDEM 22.5% (-24.2)

CON 10.0% (-11.0)

UKIP 4.8% (+4.8)

LAB 2.8% (-2.3)

GRN 0.6% (+0.6)

Top vote method. — Britain Elects (@britainelects) February 17, 2017

Well done to us for fielding a candidate (Lib Dem Voice contributor Alex Hegenbarth) in the Forest of Dean ward of Lydbrook and Guardian where we gained 6.6% of the vote in a seat that the Greens took from UKIP. This is the first time we’ve stood in the ward since the 90s.

Lydbrook & Ruardean (Forest of Dean) result:

GRN: 35.3% (+27.9)

CON: 24.3% (+6.2)

LAB: 22.7% (-2.0)

UKIP: 11.1% (-12.2)

LDEM: 6.6% (+6.6) — Britain Elects (@britainelects) February 16, 2017

The Tories have lost a seat in Cheshire, not to us this time, but to Bollington First.

Bollington (East Cheshire) result:

BFIR: 50.6% (+13.4)

CON: 17.2% (-13.4)

LAB: 12.9% (-8.6)

LDEM: 10.7% (-0.2)

GRN: 8.7% (+8.7) — Britain Elects (@britainelects) February 16, 2017

Labour have held two wards, in Dudley and Oldham. We didn’t stand in Dudley but we did in Oldham in a ward that was tough for us – but people have started to get the habit of voting for us and they may well continue with that in the future.