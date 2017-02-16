By-Election watch

We are defending 3 seats tonight and the first result is in. It’s a good one.
Congratulations to Helen Hall and the team in East Staffs! Hold! pic.twitter.com/tuOZhbjLU5
— ALDC (@ALDC) February 16, 2017
A healthy increase in the vote, too.
Burton (East Staffordshire) result:
LDEM: 52.7% (+5.4)
LAB: 24.7% (-5.2)
UKIP: 11.7% (+11.7)
CON: 10.9% (-11.9)
— Britain Elects (@britainelects) February 17, 2017
Sadly the news from Uttlesford is not so good as we were not able to hold off a challenge from a Residents’ Group.
Elsenham & Henham:
RES 59.3% (+32.1)
LDEM 22.5% (-24.2)
CON 10.0% (-11.0)
UKIP 4.8% (+4.8)
LAB 2.8% (-2.3)
GRN 0.6% (+0.6)
Top vote method.
— Britain Elects (@britainelects) February 17, 2017
Well done to us for fielding a candidate (Lib Dem Voice contributor Alex Hegenbarth) in the Forest of Dean ward of Lydbrook and Guardian where we gained 6.6% of the vote in a seat that the Greens took from UKIP. This is the first time we’ve stood in the ward since the 90s.
Lydbrook & Ruardean (Forest of Dean) result:
GRN: 35.3% (+27.9)
CON: 24.3% (+6.2)
LAB: 22.7% (-2.0)
UKIP: 11.1% (-12.2)
LDEM: 6.6% (+6.6)
— Britain Elects (@britainelects) February 16, 2017
The Tories have lost a seat in Cheshire, not to us this time, but to Bollington First.
Bollington (East Cheshire) result:
BFIR: 50.6% (+13.4)
CON: 17.2% (-13.4)
LAB: 12.9% (-8.6)
LDEM: 10.7% (-0.2)
GRN: 8.7% (+8.7)
— Britain Elects (@britainelects) February 16, 2017
Labour have held two wards, in Dudley and Oldham. We didn’t stand in Dudley but we did in Oldham in a ward that was tough for us – but people have started to get the habit of voting for us and they may well continue with that in the future.
I understand the Uttlesford/Elsenham & Henham loss is due in part to the (long-running) contentiousness of new housing around Saffron Walden – the Residents’ Association were against it. One LD resignation was to retrain to become a nurse, the other to move away.
The NIMBY Elsenham residents want the 2000 new houses at Dunmow. Of course Dunmow residents object to this proposal. Uttlesford DC does not have a District Plan, so it’s a developer free for all which will be decided by the Planning Inspector. The Residents are doomed to failure.
Oldham, “people have started to get the habit of voting for us and they may well continue with that in the future”.
A drop from 2.9% to 1.1% doesn’t suggest that. A result like that deserves a post mortem by the regional party rather than a glossing over by LDV.
On 31st March 2016 we failed to retain a seat in Richmondshire. That was the last time until yesterday that we lost a previously held seat on a principle authority in a by-election. To go 322 days without a single loss is probably unprecedented for any major party in recent times. Since then we have gained 30 seats (20 from the Tories, 6 from Labour, and 2 each from UKIP and Independents). We have also held 16 seats.
Not a bad record. Let’s hope that Uttlesford is just a temporary glitch.