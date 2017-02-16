The Voice

By-Election watch

By | Thu 16th February 2017 - 11:47 pm

We are defending 3 seats tonight and the first result is in. It’s a good one.

A healthy increase in the vote, too.

Sadly the news from Uttlesford is not so good as we were not able to hold off a challenge from a Residents’ Group.

Well done to us for fielding a candidate (Lib Dem Voice contributor Alex Hegenbarth) in the Forest of Dean ward of Lydbrook and Guardian where we gained 6.6% of the vote in a seat that the Greens took from UKIP. This is the first time we’ve stood in the ward since the 90s.

The Tories have lost a seat in Cheshire, not to us this time, but to Bollington First.

Labour have held two wards, in Dudley and Oldham. We didn’t stand in Dudley but we did in Oldham in a ward that was tough for us – but people have started to get the habit of voting for us and they may well continue with that in the future.

4 Comments

  • John Grout 17th Feb '17 - 12:33am

    I understand the Uttlesford/Elsenham & Henham loss is due in part to the (long-running) contentiousness of new housing around Saffron Walden – the Residents’ Association were against it. One LD resignation was to retrain to become a nurse, the other to move away.

  • ColinW 17th Feb '17 - 4:09am

    The NIMBY Elsenham residents want the 2000 new houses at Dunmow. Of course Dunmow residents object to this proposal. Uttlesford DC does not have a District Plan, so it’s a developer free for all which will be decided by the Planning Inspector. The Residents are doomed to failure.

  • David Raw 17th Feb '17 - 8:30am

    Oldham, “people have started to get the habit of voting for us and they may well continue with that in the future”.

    A drop from 2.9% to 1.1% doesn’t suggest that. A result like that deserves a post mortem by the regional party rather than a glossing over by LDV.

  • Kevin Hawkins 17th Feb '17 - 9:14am

    On 31st March 2016 we failed to retain a seat in Richmondshire. That was the last time until yesterday that we lost a previously held seat on a principle authority in a by-election. To go 322 days without a single loss is probably unprecedented for any major party in recent times. Since then we have gained 30 seats (20 from the Tories, 6 from Labour, and 2 each from UKIP and Independents). We have also held 16 seats.
    Not a bad record. Let’s hope that Uttlesford is just a temporary glitch.

