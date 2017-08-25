Caron Lindsay

Cable calls out May on inflated estimates of overseas student numbers

By | Fri 25th August 2017 - 12:00 pm

For years the Tories told us overseas students were outstaying their welcome to the tune of 100,000. Thanks to border exit checks implemented at the insistence of the Liberal Democrats, those estimates have been proven to be not even on the same planet, let alone the same ball park. Only 4,600 students stayed after their studies were complete according to official Home Office figures.

Vince Cable said that the Tories should stop harping on about cracking down on foreign students.

This debacle happened on Theresa May’s watch at the Home Office. I spent five years in coalition battling her department’s bogus figures on this issue but she responded by erecting a wall of visa restrictions on an entirely false basis.

Cabinet Brexiteers fought a referendum campaign on a flawed prospectus, scapegoating foreign students who weren’t even here, and demonising EU citizens who are now leaving the country voluntarily.

No wonder the government has announced a review into the impact of foreign students because its economically disastrous policy was based on figures that were out by 96%.

As we argued repeatedly with Theresa May, overseas students bring huge economic benefits to universities and the broader economy. It makes no sense for students to be included in official immigration statistics.

Higher education is one of Britain’s most successful export industries, we must not let it be destroyed by the Conservatives’ short-sighted obsession with immigration targets based on spectacularly wrong data.

It is not cheap to come to this country to do a degree. There is a very strong mutual benefit from international students coming here. They get world class education, we get their money and, maybe later, if they can get a visa to work here, their skills in areas that we need them, and their not inconsiderable taxes.

Vince has basically been proved right. He spent the entire coalition having a go at Theresa May for her obsession with counting students as part of the migration figures. It’s not the first time he has called a situation correctly. Let’s hope the country starts listening to him on Brexit before it is too late.

Caron Lindsay is Editor of Liberal Democrat Voice

3 Comments

  • Glenn 25th Aug '17 - 1:04pm

    I’ve never understood the reasoning for including students in the immigration figures . Having said that, I’m not so certain education should be seen as an industry and to me that was always the problem with the New Labour’s introduction of tuition fees.

  • nigel hunter 25th Aug '17 - 2:45pm

    Education should not be an industry. Yes it can be a gateway to a job but it can also be a way of knowing about life other countries ideas. It is a way of learning about life, widening experiences. It should not be a straight jacket

