Cable: Hammond’s position on public sector pay unsustainable

Chancellor Philip Hammond was quite happy to tell Andrew Marr that his Cabinet colleagues didn’t trust him on Brexit, but not so quick to deny that he’d said that public sector workers were overpaid. Our shadow Chancellor and almost leader Vince Cable had this to say:
I am very surprised by Philip Hammond’s reported comment the public sector workers are “overpaid”. Who exactly is he talking about? Nurses? Teachers? Police officers? Servicemen and women?
There is very clear evidence of chronic shortages and recruitment difficulty in many of our essential services. Basic economics, let alone wider ideas of fairness suggests that Hammond’s position is totally unsustainable.
Allowing inflation-offsetting increases is reasonable and affordable if some of the extravagant tax cuts of the last two years were to be revoked.
Vince is spot on. The Tories should not have been cutting taxes whilst working people are suffering. The one exception could be the raising of the threshold, as that helps those on low income, but it also helps those who do not need help.
May promised to help those just managing, she has done nothing, except shed tears when she realised what her own arrogant stupidity had done to her.
Good for Vince to get something out on this so quickly. If anyone is overpaid it’s Premier League footballers and some business owners. Seven years of Austerity is enough, time to end the public sector pay cap.