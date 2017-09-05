Cable on Brexit Bill

Vince Cable was on Radio 4 this morning – jump to 2 hours 48 minutes – on the subject of the bill to incorporate EU law into domestic law.
Vince highlights two elements: the way the government is using this bill to usurp the powers of parliament. And the issue of staying in the single market and customs union.
I’m going to expand on the first of these. The government’s position is that it must pull out of the single market and ECJ for reasons of “the sovereignty of parliament”. It then says we can’t practically do that allowing parliament to scrutinise the necessary legislation, therefore it has to be done using Henry VIII powers, leaving Parliament with less power than we started.
We would have a more sovereign parliament staying in the single market and ECJ (or EFTA court).
This is particularly outrageous for a minority government to do: to use executive powers to make changes to legislation for which it would not have a majority in parliament.
Asked if he is working cross party on these issues, Vince says
This is an area that transcends ancient tribal party loyalties and we’ve got to be grown up about it.
The interview then moves on to the Brexit talks and the issue of whether to agree the principle of the “divorce settlement”, given the refusal of the EU negotiators to move on to trade talks until this and some other issues are settled.
For me, it is time the government stopped whining and mewling about this. If our position is as strong as the government and all the leavers have claimed it would be, then we can dictate the order of negotiations, and if it is not, they all need to abase themselves before us in grovelling apology, for having got the whole project so badly wrong. And for having weakened us further with the hasty triggering of Article 50 as I warned against.
Finally there’s the subject of the second referendum / first referendum on the deal. If the leavers can deliver half of what they promised, they have nothing to fear from this. From what I can see they don’t intend to deliver any of it.
* Joe Otten was the candidate for Sheffield Heeley in June 2017, is a councillor in Sheffield and is Tuesday editor of Liberal Democrat Voice.
Following the referendum circumstances affecting the United Kingdom, the countries of which it is made up, especially Northern Ireland and Scotland, and “Europe” are changed.
It seems sensible to work directly and indirectly to make the best of these changes for all parties.
Assuming that this is a “Zero Sum” game when all could break even or even gain is inefficient There is room for improvement in the way “Europe” is run [Greece?] and the UK would benefit from careful consideration of its regional policies.
[The poorest regions in the UK are the poorest in Northern Europe. http://inequalitybriefing.org/brief/briefing-47-the-poorest-regions-in-the-uk-are-the-poorest-in-northern-europ ]
The use of “either/or” speaking and thinking is inefficiently adversarial as in the use of analysis and opportunity blocking cliches such as “No deal is better than a bad deal.”
http://www.newstatesman.com/politics/staggers/2017/05/no-theresa-may-no-brexit-deal-whole-lot-worse-bad-brexit-deal
The proportions of time allowed to different groups representing various parts of our nation are concerning. The greatly greater time given to “Big Business” might indicate that this is actually an exercise in disadvantaging the citizenry and their children. How much time have the banks had? Ditto “unions”?
A referendum is a political tool and not a destination.
Vince got into a bit of a tangle over the re-running of the Brexit referendum demonstrating that it doesn’t matter how you dress it up; getting the voters to vote again is exactly that.
Nick Clegg cleared up another matter on the previous day. Over the years I have often debated with others here about the influence of the EU on everyday life. Most people here told me that the legislation was negligible. Nick’s argument changed from one extreme to the other depending on his audience and the point he was trying to make.
Yesterday he confirmed that EU legislation touches “every aspect of our lives.” Of course we all know that now, but strangely, that is the same phrase that I used to use here, to much derision from others.
Well done, Nick, glad you now agree with me!
This is, I’m sorry to bring up a “continental” (but very liberal) point, exactly the disadvantage of not having a written, parliamentary approved Constitution. Where a mass of acts stored in parliament don’t suffice, and there is no such constitution, people revert to feudal powers (what else are those “Henry VIII Powers” initiated by a king who decided about live and death even of his own wives?).
Like dipping your feather pen in ink to answer emails…
Whatever powers the Scandinavian, Benelux and Spanish monarchies have, they have all abadoned these kind of “king in parliament” powers (they still had some of those in the post-Napoleonic “Restauration Period”, 1815-’70).
I propose that the LibDems, as part of “preparing Britain for Brexit” (if you frame it like that, you avoid being called sad/sore Remainer-losers again), propose having a Constitutional Convention writing a written constitution, so that the Trias Politica, without the feudal barnacles that even sank Henry VIII’s flagship Mary Rose (after 30 years of service; the Henry VIII powers lasted 5 centuries), gives everybody clearly defined competences about introducing-, proceeding with-, and amending a bill/law in parliament.
These days everybody in government and in politics must have clearly defined competences, without magic tricks that look like they’re pulled from Tommy Cooper’s fez.
Vince Cable was on the Daily Politics on BBC1 (and the I-Player) on 5/9/2017. More please.
Actions of my County Council plus District Council locally touches every aspect of my life! They are both Tory Councils – the District Tory since inception, the County more often than not, but I am not suddenly demanding a referendum on whether they be abolished, or my local town leave them. I might prefer to have a Unitary Council, but that would I believe combine efficiency with better overall responsiveness and joined up thinking, irrespective of party control. Surely we want democratic control at appropriate levels, depending on the topic – if, like many of our most pressing problems, they cross borders, then that control must be exerted at supranational level.
@Tim
Where is the democratic control of the Commission?