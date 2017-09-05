Cable on Brexit Bill

Vince Cable was on Radio 4 this morning – jump to 2 hours 48 minutes – on the subject of the bill to incorporate EU law into domestic law.

Vince highlights two elements: the way the government is using this bill to usurp the powers of parliament. And the issue of staying in the single market and customs union.

I’m going to expand on the first of these. The government’s position is that it must pull out of the single market and ECJ for reasons of “the sovereignty of parliament”. It then says we can’t practically do that allowing parliament to scrutinise the necessary legislation, therefore it has to be done using Henry VIII powers, leaving Parliament with less power than we started.

We would have a more sovereign parliament staying in the single market and ECJ (or EFTA court).

This is particularly outrageous for a minority government to do: to use executive powers to make changes to legislation for which it would not have a majority in parliament.

Asked if he is working cross party on these issues, Vince says

This is an area that transcends ancient tribal party loyalties and we’ve got to be grown up about it.

The interview then moves on to the Brexit talks and the issue of whether to agree the principle of the “divorce settlement”, given the refusal of the EU negotiators to move on to trade talks until this and some other issues are settled.

For me, it is time the government stopped whining and mewling about this. If our position is as strong as the government and all the leavers have claimed it would be, then we can dictate the order of negotiations, and if it is not, they all need to abase themselves before us in grovelling apology, for having got the whole project so badly wrong. And for having weakened us further with the hasty triggering of Article 50 as I warned against.

Finally there’s the subject of the second referendum / first referendum on the deal. If the leavers can deliver half of what they promised, they have nothing to fear from this. From what I can see they don’t intend to deliver any of it.

* Joe Otten was the candidate for Sheffield Heeley in June 2017, is a councillor in Sheffield and is Tuesday editor of Liberal Democrat Voice.