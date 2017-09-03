Cable on North Korea: Unilateral military action must be ruled out

Vince Cable has called for a parliamentary debate on the situation with North Korea as the country conducts its sixth nuclear missile test.
He said:
This alleged advancement North Korea’s nuclear weapons programme only strengthens the need to for an urgent diplomatic response to the crisis.
There is no military solution that does not risk the lives of millions, and no doubt that Trump’s war of words with Kim Jong-un has only served to heighten tensions.
Liberal Democrats are clear that the way forward requires engaging with China and other countries in the region to deescalate tensions. The government must urgently schedule time in Parliament to discuss this issue, and any unilateral military response must be ruled out.
I have to say that I can’t see a situation where military action is going to make this situation better whether it is unilateral or not but at least Vince is, as ever, putting a bit of grown-up common sense into the debate.
This is right and we of course agree.
Some think we can bury our heads in the sand though. That is absurd.
The whole of the world needs to act on this before the regime , led by one of the really dangerous and disturbed of leaders , in North Korea , is dealt with by someone in his own way , though a million miles away in dangerous and disturbed, is nonetheless likely to cause danger and disturb things , ie the US president!
The solution is to engage people of the calibre of former president Cater , who , under a genuinely , in many ways , good president, Clinton, won the Nobel peace prize primarily for his work in the 90,s in Korea as an envoy.
The world must act for peace on this or the world shall have to act militarily as in the first Gulf war or in Kosovo. Doing nothing is no option.
We cannot rule out military action. Otherwise North Korea will think okay boys they are not going to do anything, let’s carry on. We failed in the Rhineland in 1936 and that led to escalation after escalation and millions dead, concentration camps etc etc. If the United States had done nothing militarily in 1962 over Cuba hat would have been longer term results. Liberals must not be seen as soft in the crisis. I suspect the U S has something up its sleeve.
In 1953 a seazefire was arranged to bring to a halt the Korean War. There was NO PEACE TREATY SIGNED. This has lead to the North forever looking over their shoulder, when will America attack us we must remain strong. The resulting fear? has allowed the regime to grow to the present position. A signed peace treaty would give them no reason to continue with their present actions. It would take away their excuse that they are only defending themselves from American/West aggression and would put the onus on them to ‘cool it’. Whilst they will have their nuclear weapons the threat to use them will disappear
@theakes
” If the United States had done nothing militarily in 1962 over Cuba hat would have been longer term results.”
As I recall (I was a teenager at the time) the USA did not have to fire a shot during the Cuban missile crisis – and there was a reasonably rational human being – J F Kennedy – with his finger on the nuclear button.
The USA blockaded Cuba. I recall reading something some years ago about the discussions prior to the blockade being imposed – during which JFK was pointing out that they might stop a ship and find it was just carrying baby food or something else just as innocent – bad publicity at the very least.
Nonconformistradical 3rd Sep ’17 – 4:30pm………………..As I recall (I was a teenager at the time) the USA did not have to fire a shot during the Cuban missile crisis – and there was a reasonably rational human being – J F Kennedy – with his finger on the nuclear button……….
As I recall there were two rational human beings…….. Kruschev agreed to halt the ships and to remove the missiles in exchange for the US removal of Jupiter missiles on the USSR’s Turkish border… Attorney General Robert Kennedy met secretly with Soviet Ambassador to the United States, Anatoly Dobrynin, and indicated that the United States was planning to remove the Jupiter missiles from Turkey anyway, and that it would do so soon, but this could not be part of any public resolution of the missile crisis. On October 28, Khrushchev issued a public statement that Soviet missiles would be dismantled and removed from Cuba…..
A note to theakes 3rd Sep ’17 – 1:39pm…’Jaw, jaw’ is ALWAYS better than’ War, war….
@expats
Agree Krushchev also rational. I was emphasising JFK’s rationality due to concerns about the present incumbent of that post!
All I said is that you cannot rule force out.
My father very left wing and bit of a pacifist at the time, yet always believed the failure to act militarily in 36 created the certain path to war.
In 1962 the US was prepared to invade Cuba if the sites were not taken down and troops were embarked on the Florida coast. The navy was authorised to use force to maintain the blockade – there is the famous incident with the Russian submarine. If the threat of force was not there heaven only knows what would have happened. ( I was working in London over the weekend of maximum anxiety, well remember as we left the office on the Friday evening i said to a more senior colleague, see you Monday, he looked at me and with another said, lets hope so). We did not know whether we would be alive or dead that weekend.
As i said you cannot rule force, of whatever form, out.
Sorry, Theakes. We must rule out force. That will only ratchet up the whole standoff. We need to offer N. Korea some reason to step back not continue with sabre rattling. Nuclear bombs aren’t boys’ toys, their use would lead to millions of immediate deaths and many more lingering ones.
Only national pride prevents getting round the table and we must firmly tell the USA to come off its high horse and start talking. China can perhaps be relied on to tell N. Korea to get round the table but it’s up to US allies to tell Trump to do so.
To agree with expats “Jaw jaw is ALWAYS better than war, war” (Winston Churchill I believe)
@Mick Taylor
“We need to offer N. Korea some reason to step back not continue with sabre rattling.”
While I’d like this to happen I’m not holding my breath.
http://money.cnn.com/2017/09/03/news/economy/trump-mnuchin-north-korea-sanctions/index.html
If this is aimed at China – we need China on side not being given reason not to cooperate.
Never mind nukes, Seoul’s 10 million residents are in artillery range of the border, and North Korea maintains one of the largest standing armies in the world. There is no military solution that doesn’t result in countless civilian deaths, and that cannot be allowed to happen.
Kim Jong-Un has seen what happened to Saddam Hussein and Col. Gadaffi and isn’t going to let the same happen to him. He knows full well that possesion of nukes and the means to deliver them are the ultimate guarantee of his long term survival. However he also knows that any pre-emptive attack on the US or his neighbours would be suicide.
Trump needs to dial back the rhetoric – Kim Jong-Un won’t back down as a result of threats, and millions of Korean lives are not a price worth paying for a military victory.