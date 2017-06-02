Cable: Tories and Labour have turned their backs on the economy and business

Vince Cable makes a major intervention in the election campaign today with a speech on the economy and Brexit. He is not going to mince his words.

He will

Here’s a flavour of what he’s going to say.

If we crash out of the single market and customs union and revert to World Trade Organisation terms, respected independent estimates suggest that our trade will slump by almost a third by 2030. Far from turning Britain into a centre for exports, the main thing we would export under Theresa May would be jobs.

Labour’s plans for a spending spree funded by taxing the rich and corporations have been described by the IFS as wholly unrealistic, and will certainly scare off the investment and talent that are fundamental to our global economy. The May-Farage extreme Brexit that Labour voted for will drive out high-earners and leading international companies, leaving lower tax receipts for public spending.

We are also the only party that genuinely recognises the crucial role of entrepreneurship in generating job creation, innovation and productivity improvements that are fundamental to our economic success. As our endorsement by The Economist shows, we are rapidly becoming the party of business.

Theresa May keeps insisting that no deal is better than a bad deal, but respected consultancy firm Oliver Wyman has estimated that an extreme Brexit would cost the financial sector £38bn a year with tax receipts down annually by £10bn. They also warn it would cost 75,000 jobs. This would devastate the economy, but Theresa May just doesn’t seem to care.