Cable: Tories and Labour have turned their backs on the economy and business

Vince Cable makes a major intervention in the election campaign today with a speech on the economy and Brexit. He is not going to mince his words.
He will
- Accuse both Labour and the Conservatives of adopting a Brexit strategy almost designed to inflict maximum economic damage by rejecting membership of the single market and customs union, as well as other benefits of the EU
- Warn that the economic storm clouds are already gathering once more from rising inflation, falling real wages and rising personal debt to slowing spending and growth
- Highlight the Liberal Democrats’ positive economic plan, including boosting spending while still achieving a surplus on the current budget
- State that “under Jeremy Corbyn, the Labour leadership’s model for economic management is the bankrupt, hyper-inflationary Venezuela.”
Here’s a flavour of what he’s going to say.
If we crash out of the single market and customs union and revert to World Trade Organisation terms, respected independent estimates suggest that our trade will slump by almost a third by 2030. Far from turning Britain into a centre for exports, the main thing we would export under Theresa May would be jobs.
Labour’s plans for a spending spree funded by taxing the rich and corporations have been described by the IFS as wholly unrealistic, and will certainly scare off the investment and talent that are fundamental to our global economy. The May-Farage extreme Brexit that Labour voted for will drive out high-earners and leading international companies, leaving lower tax receipts for public spending.
We are also the only party that genuinely recognises the crucial role of entrepreneurship in generating job creation, innovation and productivity improvements that are fundamental to our economic success. As our endorsement by The Economist shows, we are rapidly becoming the party of business.
Theresa May keeps insisting that no deal is better than a bad deal, but respected consultancy firm Oliver Wyman has estimated that an extreme Brexit would cost the financial sector £38bn a year with tax receipts down annually by £10bn. They also warn it would cost 75,000 jobs. This would devastate the economy, but Theresa May just doesn’t seem to care.
Does the electorate know anything about the World Trade Organisation, which, upon leaving the single market, would replace the jurisdiction of the European Court of Justice?
The ECJ is composed of judges from each EU member including the UK, assisted by 11 Advocates-General, again including from the UK. The WTO’s Dispute Settlement Body is composed of all 164 WTO members who are civil servants appointed by their respective nations. Its Director-General is a Brazilian who decides on the composition of Dispute Panels to settle trade disputes upon the advice of various parties including the WTO’s secretariat. The latter is made up of himself, a Nigerian, an American, a Chinese representative and a German representing the EU. Appeals are heard by the Appellate Body, whose members are from America, India, Korea, Mexico, Mauritius, China and a Belgian representing the EU.
So in which body, the ECJ or the WTO, is the UK likely to have most influence?
Furthermore, WTO rules do not properly cover agriculture, services, intellectual property and non-tariff barriers.
To cap it all, all major nations are also members of trading blocs. Upon leaving the single market, the UK would belong to none.
It’s difficult to make a sound-bite out of all that, yet surely the electorate ought to be made aware of what would replace the single market if they choose to leave it, as they would by voting Tory or Labour.