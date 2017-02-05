Caron Lindsay

Cadan ap Tomos on Visit my Mosque day: We must bridge divisions in our communities

By | Sun 5th February 2017 - 6:00 pm

Today is Visit My Mosque Day, a chance for people to build links between communities.

Welsh Equalities Spokesperson Cadan ap Tomos has been doing exactly that, visiting the Dal Ul-Isra mosque in Cardiff.

He made a short video afterwards:

He added:

The voices of intolerance and division are louder than I’ve ever known them. With a huge increase in hate crimes in the past year, I worry about the effect that divisive national debates around Brexit and immigration are having on the cohesion of communities across Wales.

All of us must help bridge these divisions in our communities. That’s why I’m visiting a local mosque today; to strengthen the links between different parts of my community, and to celebrate the contribution that Muslims make to our local area.

In the face of intolerance, Liberal Democrats will always work to build and promote an open, tolerant and united society. Along with other Lib Dems visiting mosques across the country, I’m taking a step today towards doing just that.

Cadan ap Tomos is Welsh Equalities Spokesperson

One Comment

  • Richard Butler 5th Feb '17 - 11:58pm

    Are ‘progressives’ genuinely liberal? The riots outside Milos planned speech suggest not. The fact I always see liberals at concerts with other white, middle class people also makes one question this. Glastonbury was more or less 100% white liberals, where was your supposed celebration of diversity there?

