Call for Evidence: independent inquiry into improving process and culture within the Liberal Democrats – focusing on race and ethnicity

At the request of the Party President and the Federal Executive I am undertaking an independent inquiry into improving process and culture within the Liberal Democrats, focusing specifically on race and ethnicity. I have not been asked to address particular individual cases but as part of the party’s commitment to build and safeguard a fair, free and open society this inquiry has been commissioned to focus on issues and/or barriers faced by BAME members and supporters of the Liberal Democrats.

Among the questions I am asking are –

Are there barriers to participation for BAME members? If so, what and where are they? Do barriers differ in different parts of the party? How effective are existing mechanisms/procedures in addressing the issue? Does the Party do enough to engage with BAME voters and ensure accessibility for potential BAME members? What further steps should, or could, be taken by the Party to address the issues identified in this review

Having embarked on the process of gathering evidence I am keen to hear from all those who have relevant experiences and views to help me form an accurate picture. All the submissions I receive, whether written or oral, will be treated in confidence, and in respect of written submissions, I may well need to follow up on specific aspects in a face to face conversation.

I will be gathering the formal policies of the Party and other parties and will explore how these have evolved, where they now stand and how far they have been implemented with effect. However, as I note above, I will not be making judgements on specific cases or making any assumptions regarding the innocence or guilt of any individuals.

I would be grateful to receive all written evidence by Friday 20th January 2017 and it can be sent to me at either [email protected] or [email protected] or in hard copy to me at –

Professor, the Lord Alderdice FRCPsych

Millbank House

House of Lords,

London SW1A 0PW

* Lord John Alderdice, a former Leader of our sister party the Alliance Party of Northern Ireland, and former President of Liberal International is currently leading the independent inquiry into culture and processes within the party with a particular focus on race and ethnicity.