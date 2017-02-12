Campaigning in Copeland

In Copeland we’re energetically getting on with promoting our excellent candidate, Rebecca Hanson in the by-election which takes place on 23 February. Willing helpers are flocking to this huge constituency. There is immense Facebook support, but the pleasures of reaching out to the towns and villages between the fells and the sea are considerable, so we invite many more of you to come to share them with us in the next, crucial, ten days.

Yesterday morning Roger Putnam, Vice-Chair of our Copeland and Workington Executive, and I managed to beat the rain, leafletting in Seascale in the south-west of the constituency under only a slight drizzle. This was our third visit to Seascale, delivering the Health Facilities survey, a second leaflet, and now the tabloid glossy proclaiming, Rebecca Hanson and the Liberal Democrats. Fighting to protect local jobs from hard Brexit, improve local schools and safeguard our NHS.

A lone Tory was out at the same time, delivering an eight-page A4 breezily entitled Cumbria View, of uncertain purpose. As with the Labour Party here, it feels as if the Conservatives are relying on past loyalties for their votes. Well, we aim to bring the focus firmly into the present. For a start, Rebecca seems to be winning the leaflet contest; the house porches blossomed with orange leaflets, the freepost delivery having just arrived as well.

The sea wasn’t rough , but we had a chilly start, and were glad of a lunch break in the little café opposite the big free car park, close to the shore. What a find that café is! A latte plus a huge bread bun stuffed with bacon, sausage and egg cost less than a fiver, and they make good soup and cakes too. I felt a warm glow towards Seascale! It hadn’t been so bad leafletting the whole Gosforth Road, either. Everyone we spoke to was friendly, and helped us find our way around.

These towns are part of Roger’s patch where he’s stood as candidate or been agent these many years, and established good support. His area, from Whitehaven to Millom with all the towns and villages in between, is used to hearing from the Liberal Democrats. Roger will be out again today with fresh helpers from Newcastle, and should finish Seascale – until the next delivery arrives, of course, and he sets off again.

Our candidate, Rebecca, was working further south yesterday, but will be back to our Keswick HQ tomorrow for the evening hustings in St John’s church. I went out canvassing with her two days ago, and found she has a Lucozade-type effect on helpers and unsuspecting passers-by alike! She is animated, buoyant, confident, fast-talking but always conveying facts and reasons. Sure of herself and of her messages, she interests, pleases and enlivens people, as I saw and felt for myself. The hustings should show off her quality tomorrow evening.

The Liberal Democrats deserve to win here. Come and join us if you can, or telephone for us, contribute, and share in this bonny, worthwhile campaign! If you can’t come in person, you can make a donation here.

* Katharine Pindar is a long-standing member of the Lib Dems and an activist in the West Cumbrian constituency of Copeland and Workington.