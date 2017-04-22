General election campaigns get off to a flying start across the country

Campaigns, of course, are already up and running across the country for the May 4th local elections, but Theresa May’s announcement has given even greater impetus to Lib Dem activists across the country.

Here’s a round-up of some of today’s action via Twitter – please let us know about any other team action photos in the comments field below!:

Caroline Pidgeon was up in Cambridge lending her support to Julian Huppert in his campaign to regain the city’s parliamentary seat and also to Rod Cantrill in his bid to be the first Mayor of Cambridgeshire and Peterborough:

Fantastic day supporting the wonderful @julianhuppert and @RodForMayor in Cambridge with @kateparminter -I hope they are both elected. pic.twitter.com/vI55ncQKNt — Caroline Pidgeon (@CarolinePidgeon) April 22, 2017

Jane Dodds and the team have been out in Montgomeryshire:





Layla Moran in OXWAB has been briefing a batch of new volunteers:

.@laylamoran is speaking to new members who have never canvassed before, giving a canvassing masterclass and running through what to expect. pic.twitter.com/jCC0XIcnio — Oxfordshire Lib Dems (@LibDemsOxon) April 22, 2017



Clare Pierce and team have been out canvassing for Dawn Barnes in Hornsey and Wood Green:



Joshua Dixon also tweets good news about the strength of Dawn’s campaign:

And now even more @HaringeyLibDems out for @Dawn_Barnes! The response has been amazing 🔶 pic.twitter.com/Rs3TWNOLP4 — Joshua Dixon (@JoshDixonTweets) April 22, 2017



Carole Ford and associate was out in the heart of Glasgow finding unprompted support for Jo Swinson:

Lib Dem campaigning in Byres Road. Unprompted support for Jo Swinson – very, very positive. #LibDemFightback pic.twitter.com/oPIkVjttXj — Carole Ford (@CaroleFord1) April 22, 2017



There was standing room only at Ed Davey’s campaign launch:



Tom Brake tweeted a photograph of a very fulsome team about to go out in Carshalton and Wallington:

Sutton"s Lib Dem team about to head out for a day of campaigning on hard Brexit,Tory school cuts and threats to St Helier Hospital pic.twitter.com/xtH1uiGdEm — Tom Brake MP (@thomasbrake) April 22, 2017



Vince Cable and team took advantage of the sunny afternoon to pioneer outside stuffing!:

A glorious afternoon for volunteering in the Twickenham Sunshine under the watchful lens of @Channel4News pic.twitter.com/84bwbbPwgy — Vince Cable (@vincecable) April 22, 2017



And Claire Young was out in Thornbury and Yate:

What a beautiful day to be out campaigning in Yate and Thornbury pic.twitter.com/MtXLLwPgB7 — Cllr Claire Young (@ClaireforTAY) April 22, 2017

