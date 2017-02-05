Caron Lindsay

Can anyone tell me what is wrong with this story in the Independent?

By | Sun 5th February 2017 - 7:19 pm

This is the picture of a story from the Independent.

It concerns shocking figures unearthed by Scottish Lib Dem Health Spokesperson Alex Cole-Hamilton which show the terrible lengths of time people can wait for discharge from hospital in Scotland for “health and social care reasons”, There was one example where one person had to wait for almost a year and a half.

 

Alex said:

In November I asked the First Minister about a constituent of mine who had spent 150 nights in hospital due to delayed discharge.

Nicola Sturgeon described the situation as unacceptable.“What then are we to make of patients in hospital for up to 500 nights, perhaps because carers can’t be found to visit them at home or there isn’t a care home place available?

Under the SNP, 1,000 beds were lost from Scotland’s hospitals during the same three years. Our under-pressure NHS can ill afford delayed discharges on this extreme scale.

Our social care spokesperson, Karen Clark added:

For someone to be needlessly stuck in hospital for up to eighteen months is nothing short of a national scandal.

Medical staff had declared these patients ready to leave. Seeing care packages fall through, time after time, causes patients and their families immense stress. And there can be no doubt that someone spending such a prolonged time in hospital when they should be at home will impair their mental and physical health.

These statistics show the scale of the task that integrated joint boards faced when they took over. We urgently need to know what steps these boards and SNP ministers have taken to ensure that such waits are eliminated from the system.

Obviously, it’s good that the Independent published the story. But they have made a bit of a mistake with it. Can you see what it is?

* Caron Lindsay is Editor of Liberal Democrat Voice and blogs at Caron's Musings

Read more by or more about or .
This entry was posted in News.
Advert

One Comment

  • frankie 5th Feb '17 - 8:49pm

    I think we would be surprised at how many people in Scotland and Wales think he’s running their NHS. Handy though if your actually the party that is. i suppose for the SNP and Welsh Labour he has his uses.

Post a Comment

Lib Dem Voice welcomes comments from everyone but we ask you to be polite, to be on topic and to be who you say you are. You can read our comments policy in full here. Please respect it and all readers of the site.

If you are a member of the party, you can have the Lib Dem Logo appear next to your comments to show this. You must be registered for our forum and can then login on this public site with the same username and password.

To have your photo next to your comment please signup your email address with Gravatar.

Your email is never published. Required fields are marked *

*
*
Please complete the name of this site, Liberal Democrat ...?

Advert



Recent Comments

  • User AvatarArnold Kiel 5th Feb - 9:01pm
    @ Ed Shepherd, matt and J Dunn: Despite our differences in opinion on several issues, we seem to be in agreement that important and real...
  • User AvatarCatherine Royce 5th Feb - 8:46pm
    A certain sense of deja vu, the last time this happened was I think in the winter of '87-'88 when Margaret Thatcher was in power....
  • User AvatarCaron Lindsay 5th Feb - 8:33pm
    This is very encouraging, Theakes. Can you post it on one of the Stoke posts, too, please.
  • User AvatarNick Baird 5th Feb - 7:50pm
    A trade deal with the US will inevitably require the UK giving various US lobbying groups what they want. For instance, the US food and...
  • User AvatarLorenzo Cherin 5th Feb - 6:45pm
    Yes to more money , very significant money, but reform, real reform, not the sort of make it up as you go along we have...
  • User AvatarLaurence Cox 5th Feb - 5:51pm
    I would hope that if the Deputy Speaker in the Commons does not select any of our Party's amendments for debate on Article 50, our...