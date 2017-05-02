Joe Zammit-Lucia

Can Brexit help us do well in the election?

By | Tue 2nd May 2017 - 11:03 am

Opposition to a cliff-edge Brexit will be one of the defining messages for our party in the upcoming election. Will it work?

It can – but it needs to be handled well.

That is the message from a recent analysis that we have conducted looking at over 10 million Brexit-related tweets between November and April. Over that period, pro-Brexiteers have been overwhelmingly more successful than those who are opposing Brexit or opposing a hard Brexit. Why?

The pro-Brexiteers use effective, emotive language while anti-Brexiteers have a fondness for complex, rational arguments that have little resonance. Pro-Brexiteers are much more active on social media accounting for 66% of all activity over the period we have analysed. They also have clear leadership that is single issue focused.

Our analysis provides a guide as to which sorts of communications are most effective in galvanizing the anti-Brexit community. And it can work. The last few weeks have shown a dramatically rising trend in anti-Brexit social media activity (see chart). The question is whether that can be sustained and turned into votes for our party. That will not be achieved by continuing with the same arguments and the same approaches that characterized the failure of the Remain campaign – and seem to continue to characterize current social media activity around opposition to Brexit. It requires new approaches and new thinking.

Can we do it in the time that is left?

* Joe Zammit-Lucia is a Liberal Democrat member and supporter and a commentator on business and political issues.

Read more by .
This entry was posted in News.
Advert

3 Comments

  • Richard Underhill 2nd May '17 - 12:08pm

    Twitter is continuing to lose money and is dependent on the confidence and patience of its investors, despite Donald John Trump’s insomnia. The claimed author of “the art of the deal” might be challenged by Thomas Jefferson, a Republican, with reference to the Louisiana Purchase. He was capable of brief and punchy comments.

  • James 2nd May '17 - 12:10pm

    There have been at least two polls stating that Tory remainers will stay Tories regardless. I think we’re operating on a false premise if we simply think these people will simply drop into our lap; they fear letting Corbyn’s Labour in by the back door much more than they do a hard-brexit…

  • Alan Depauw 2nd May '17 - 12:26pm

    The detailed analysis is fascinating. The recommendations for the anti-Brexit camp seem to imply co-ordination between the various parties and key personalities involved. Is this feasible?

Post a Comment

Lib Dem Voice welcomes comments from everyone but we ask you to be polite, to be on topic and to be who you say you are. You can read our comments policy in full here. Please respect it and all readers of the site.

If you are a member of the party, you can have the Lib Dem Logo appear next to your comments to show this. You must be registered for our forum and can then login on this public site with the same username and password.

To have your photo next to your comment please signup your email address with Gravatar.

Your email is never published. Required fields are marked *

*
*
Please complete the name of this site, Liberal Democrat ...?

Advert



Recent Comments

  • User AvatarJames 2nd May - 12:10pm
    There have been at least two polls stating that Tory remainers will stay Tories regardless. I think we're operating on a false premise if we...
  • User AvatarDavid Allen 2nd May - 12:09pm
    "What contractual obligations outlive exiting the Union. If anything this shows how the EU failed to prepare for a nation leaving." Article 50 was deliberately...
  • User AvatarRichard Underhill 2nd May - 12:08pm
    Twitter is continuing to lose money and is dependent on the confidence and patience of its investors, despite Donald John Trump's insomnia. The claimed author...
  • User AvatarThomas 2nd May - 12:05pm
    I mean, according to WTO, they are electronic and ICT manufacturing, where Britain does not really have competitive advantage. Besides, the costs for manufacturers would...
  • User AvatarThomas 2nd May - 12:00pm
    Manufacturing was growing because Brexit does not even happen yet. British strong industries are not tariff-free (only few tariff-free industries according to
  • User Avatarexpats 2nd May - 11:42am
    All of you complaining that any 'whiff of alliance' will be used by the Tories against us should realise that, with or without that 'whiff',...
Tue 2nd May 2017
19:30
Campaign Launch: Michael Bukola