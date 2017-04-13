Canada legalises marijuana, “leading the way” says Nick Clegg

Deutsche Welle reports:

Canada is poised to become the first country in North America to legalize marijuana and other cannabis products for recreational purposes, a decision that has the support of a majority of Canadians.

But experts say federal legislation, expected to be introduced later this week, is only the first step, and the implementation of a countrywide, legalized cannabis system will likely differ from coast to coast.



“That framework legislation will empower the relevant ministers to pass regulation, and the regulation is really where the action happens,” said Hugo Alves, a Toronto lawyer who specializes in the medical marijuana industry.

It’s not yet clear where recreational cannabis products will be sold in Canada once it is legalized, what entities will be allowed to produce it, if a limit will be imposed on how much someone can purchase at one time, or what tax the government will charge.

…

Legalizing recreational marijuana was one of Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s election campaign promises in 2015. A year later, the federal government established a task force to make recommendations on how to create the new system.

That committee looked at how other places have legalized recreational marijuana use – including Colorado, Washington state, and Uruguay – and at how Canada has regulated tobacco, alcohol, and medicinal cannabis in the past.

The task force recommended that Ottawa regulate the production of cannabis across the country, set a minimum age for purchase at 18, and impose restrictions on advertising similar to those that exist for cigarettes.

Provincial and municipal governments should, meanwhile, be able to choose to set a higher minimum age, and regulate distribution and retail sales in their own jurisdictions, the committee recommended.