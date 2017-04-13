The Voice

Canada legalises marijuana, “leading the way” says Nick Clegg

By | Thu 13th April 2017 - 12:33 pm

Deutsche Welle reports:

Canada is poised to become the first country in North America to legalize marijuana and other cannabis products for recreational purposes, a decision that has the support of a majority of Canadians.

But experts say federal legislation, expected to be introduced later this week, is only the first step, and the implementation of a countrywide, legalized cannabis system will likely differ from coast to coast.

“That framework legislation will empower the relevant ministers to pass regulation, and the regulation is really where the action happens,” said Hugo Alves, a Toronto lawyer who specializes in the medical marijuana industry.

It’s not yet clear where recreational cannabis products will be sold in Canada once it is legalized, what entities will be allowed to produce it, if a limit will be imposed on how much someone can purchase at one time, or what tax the government will charge.

Legalizing recreational marijuana was one of Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s election campaign promises in 2015. A year later, the federal government established a task force to make recommendations on how to create the new system.

That committee looked at how other places have legalized recreational marijuana use – including Colorado, Washington state, and Uruguay – and at how Canada has regulated tobacco, alcohol, and medicinal cannabis in the past.

The task force recommended that Ottawa regulate the production of cannabis across the country, set a minimum age for purchase at 18, and impose restrictions on advertising similar to those that exist for cigarettes.

Provincial and municipal governments should, meanwhile, be able to choose to set a higher minimum age, and regulate distribution and retail sales in their own jurisdictions, the committee recommended.

Commenting on the Canadian plans, Nick Clegg said:

While the UK remains firmly stuck with an outdated approach to cannabis, other countries are moving forward to a more effective approach. Trudeau’s sensible and moderate government in Canada understands that a regulated market will drive out criminality and prevent young people from having easy access to cannabis.

The UK government should take a leaf out of Canada’s book and get a grip on the cannabis market here – bringing about control of the drug through regulation.

  • Peter Reynolds 13th Apr '17 - 12:40pm

    Much as Britain is grateful for the LibDem’s adopting evidence-based policy on cannabis, it is very depressing how much of the language used by your people is so wildly inaccurate.

    It’s not ‘marijuana’, it’s cannabis.

    The ‘M’ word was originally promoted in 1930s America in order to demonise cannabis as part of a racist campaign associating it with Hispanics. Prior to this in the USA, cannabis would have been called reefer or hemp.

    ‘Marijuana’ is a deeply racist term, highly offensive, discriminatory and misleading. The Liberal Democrats should swiftly disassociate the party from any further use of this word.

  • Paul Hunt 13th Apr '17 - 1:21pm

    I agree with Nick that “the UK government should take a leaf out of of Canada’s book”. I presume that Nick means a “cannabis leaf”.

