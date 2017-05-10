Canvassing in the sunshine

The idea of knocking on strangers’ doors and asking them how to vote can be a bit daunting. Even those of us who are experienced at it can feel a bit nervous about doing it sometimes – but the good news is that as soon as you are out and you have knocked on a few doors, you really start to enjoy it.

Last night I headed out for my first big canvassing session with the fantastic Edinburgh West team.

We were in an area of the constituency which is not part of Alex Cole-Hamilton’s Scottish Parliament seat. It was a beautiful evening, with warm sunshine and pink cherry blossom. It’s an area where we have in the past successfully persuaded people who support other parties to vote tactically for us. With the Tories surging in Scotland, would they still be willing to do so?

Actually, they were. They understood that the seat was very much between the Liberal Democrats and the SNP and greeted us very warmly. I was actually surprised that we were doing as well as we were. We were able to show any doubters that in real ballot boxes last Friday in the Council elections we were in a winning position – and, of course, Alex’s victory last year showed that we could beat the SNP locally.

There was also spontaneous admiration for our candidate Christine Jardine (people had heard her on the radio and liked her), Willie Rennie and Alex Cole-Hamilton.

If you have never been canvassing before, heading out in a big team is a great way to start. Why not head over to your nearest held or target seat this week and try it out?

* Caron Lindsay is Editor of Liberal Democrat Voice and blogs at Caron's Musings