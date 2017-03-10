CANZUK: The next big thing?

As the UK continues to drift away from the EU it becomes increasingly important to seek out new geopolitical alliances and trading partners. The Tories have pivoted towards the US to fill this role. However, with its scepticism of globalisation and lack of credibility the Trump administration is hardly an ideal ally. Instead we should turn towards Canada, Australia and New Zealand and form a “CANZUK Union”.

The CANZUK Union would be led by a Council of Prime Ministers and built on three pillars: free trade, freedom of movement and intergovernmental cooperation. A trade deal would strike down tariffs and regulatory barriers but not create a customs union. This would allow each member to pursue its own regional trade deals. The existing travel agreement between Australia and New Zealand (1) would be extended to involve Canada and the UK. Building on Five Eyes and NATO arrangement committees of government ministers would cooperate on areas such as defence, security and foreign policy.

This new union is not intended to replace EU membership. Over 50% of our imports come from the EU, compared to 3% from Canada, Australia and New Zealand combined. Of our exports, over 40% go to the EU compared to 3% to the CANZ countries (4). Geography determines who we trade with most, and we can’t just move Britain to the Pacific.

Nor should CANZUK attempt to revive the British Empire. It should be a partnership of equals with a rotating presidency and a headquarters outside of Britain. CANZUK has been referred to as the “white Commonwealth”but all four countries are diverse societies, and this diversity should be embraced.

There are plenty of reasons why CANZUK is a natural alliance. All countries are Commonwealth realms with Westminster-style parliaments, common law-based legal systems and majority English-speaking populations. All are developed economies with low unemployment rates and a similar GDP per capita, and are ranked by Forbes as among the top 10% of countries to do business in. Furthermore, all are overshadowed by larger economies nearby: the UK by the EU, Canada by the US and Australia and New Zealand by China.

CANZUK would be popular with voters by avoiding the flaws of the EU. Without a commission, parliament or court of justice it would be cheaper, more accountable and less bureaucratic. Polling in each country already shows support for freedom of movement and the idea has found support amongst politicians such as Erin O’Toole in Canada, Eric Abetz in Australia and David Seymour in New Zealand.

* Jack Watson is a party member and a Mechanical Engineering student at the University of Edinburgh