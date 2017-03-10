CANZUK: The next big thing?

As the UK continues to drift away from the EU it becomes increasingly important to seek out new geopolitical alliances and trading partners. The Tories have pivoted towards the US to fill this role. However, with its scepticism of globalisation and lack of credibility the Trump administration is hardly an ideal ally. Instead we should turn towards Canada, Australia and New Zealand and form a “CANZUK Union”.
The CANZUK Union would be led by a Council of Prime Ministers and built on three pillars: free trade, freedom of movement and intergovernmental cooperation. A trade deal would strike down tariffs and regulatory barriers but not create a customs union. This would allow each member to pursue its own regional trade deals. The existing travel agreement between Australia and New Zealand (1) would be extended to involve Canada and the UK. Building on Five Eyes and NATO arrangement committees of government ministers would cooperate on areas such as defence, security and foreign policy.
This new union is not intended to replace EU membership. Over 50% of our imports come from the EU, compared to 3% from Canada, Australia and New Zealand combined. Of our exports, over 40% go to the EU compared to 3% to the CANZ countries (4). Geography determines who we trade with most, and we can’t just move Britain to the Pacific.
Nor should CANZUK attempt to revive the British Empire. It should be a partnership of equals with a rotating presidency and a headquarters outside of Britain. CANZUK has been referred to as the “white Commonwealth”but all four countries are diverse societies, and this diversity should be embraced.
There are plenty of reasons why CANZUK is a natural alliance. All countries are Commonwealth realms with Westminster-style parliaments, common law-based legal systems and majority English-speaking populations. All are developed economies with low unemployment rates and a similar GDP per capita, and are ranked by Forbes as among the top 10% of countries to do business in. Furthermore, all are overshadowed by larger economies nearby: the UK by the EU, Canada by the US and Australia and New Zealand by China.
CANZUK would be popular with voters by avoiding the flaws of the EU. Without a commission, parliament or court of justice it would be cheaper, more accountable and less bureaucratic. Polling in each country already shows support for freedom of movement and the idea has found support amongst politicians such as Erin O’Toole in Canada, Eric Abetz in Australia and David Seymour in New Zealand.
* Jack Watson is a party member and a Mechanical Engineering student at the University of Edinburgh
So… the Commonwealth but only the white, English-speaking parts? No thank you.
In the mouths of the Conservatives & UKIP, “CANZUK” really means “the white bits of the Commonwealth”. Let’s not try to pretend that this is anything other than deliberate.
The actual economic problem with such an arrangement is very simple; for Canada, Australia & New Zealand, the utility of a relationship with the United Kingdom is that the UK provides an access into the EU markets. Brexit is directly detrimental to the formation of a CANZUK grouping.
The same is true of the much-vaunted “Atlantic Bridge”, so often spoken of (but rarely defined) by the disgraced Liam Fox. The truth of the UK as an Atlantic Bridge is that a bridge requires two ends to be useful, and the Brexit Bunch have bent 40 years of their energies to demolishing one end of it.
As with CANZUK, so with the Atlantic Bridge.
The Truth is that the UKs future prosperity is bound up with the EU. Either remaining in it, or returning to it once the Brexiteers delusions are shown in all their glory.
I hope that the former happens, because once gone the industries quitting the UK due to Brexit will not return quickly, if at all.
How would this white-majority paradise avoid the flaws of the EU?
What are the flaws it would avoid – presumably “some parts not having English as a first language”?
Does this really make up for the geographic dispersedness and inevitable effect on the environment having this as our primary trade partnership would have?
I can imagine lots of people’s answers to the questions I pose, depressingly.
Sounds deceptively simple. But both Australia and Canada have abysmal records on tackling climate change. Australia’s coal industry and Canada’s tar sands would be big impediments to negotiating a trade deal, unless the UK were to abandon its emissions targets.
Honestly, I don’t think it’s a bad idea, and it’s something that could/should be reclaimed from the political right. It seems silly to shy away from our most natural partners (this is true of the EU as well, but here we are). It wouldn’t have to be just those countries. It could be open to other countries to join if they wish. It might be appealing to some (probably not all) of the Commonwealth nations.
Leaving aside Andrew and Jennie’s excellent points, what makes you think the absence of a democratically elected parliament makes such an organisation more accountable? I’m not sure I follow your logic. A rotating presidency that you suggest has far less democratic accountability.
You don’t want a court – but how would you enforce decisions in international trade disputes?
And what makes you think the other nations would say yes – especially when invariably they are already in groups or seeking to develop them (eg TTPA) that would be in conflict with this new grouping.
And to reiterate Andrew and Jennie’s point: this would be seen -correctly – as an imperialist move, as majority white nations with an imperial past would invariably end up placing tariffs on former colonies.
A ‘white majority paradise?’ What is the EU? A significant number of British Asians voted for Brexit because they disagreed with the EU freedom of movement giving benefits to (mostly white) EU citizens, that people from their origin countries do not have. Canzuk would only be equally offensive.
Just to agree with William here. I think it’s a daft idea just as an idea, but all the particular implementation details in the piece that William brings up are, themselves, reasons that this particular version of the bad idea would be bad even if the idea itself weren’t.
“A significant number of British Asians voted for Brexit because they disagreed with the EU freedom of movement giving benefits to (mostly white) EU citizens, that people from their origin countries do not have. Canzuk would only be equally offensive.”
So not actually better, then, even on this one narrow point?
I have nothing against these nations, but it is really another way of trying to compromise with Daily-Mail-level racism in a more palatable form, whilst still making us vulnerable to US economic imperialism and protectionism, as they are a major trading partner of all these nations.
A liberal Brexit (not that I want Brexit at all) would take trade and immigration deals with India or Brazil much more seriously than the Tories are doing.
This is just playing the Tory game.
In the 17th, 18th and 19th centuries we went halfway round the world to find trading partners (causing some damage on the way) partially because we were simultaneously engaged in multiple wars for status, monarchic dynastic control, religious division and other forms of strong-arm political influence with our nearest neighbours.
I had thought we’d got away from that and didn’t need to regard our nearest nation-states as the ‘enemy’ any more?
This is just playing the Tory game.
Thanks Andrew.
Thinking more about it, I can’t help but feel the thinking here is very similar to Brexit thinking. It’s based on a viewpoint that other countries should give us exactly what we want – and that this might be possible with Australia, Canada, New Zealand (I’m not sure what reason we think they would, but that’s the logic?) It’s a logic that says we can do a deal with them with no appreciable downside. That there’ll be no need for a court to deal with trade disputes. We’ll all agree on things so we don’t need a parliament to make decisions.
It’s pure fantasy: that what we want is right for everyone – and that people in other countries will go along with exactly what we want.
What makes it worse is that it’s pure fantasy designed around building an imperialist, white-majority block. Of course, that’s also a view point that’s often expressed by those of a Brexit frame of mind.
Let’s not play the Brexit game. Let’s not do this. Let’s fight for a union of diverse European nations where we compromise in the common interest of each country, democratically – instead of considering a fantasy-based imperialist alternative to the EU.
“Furthermore, all are overshadowed by larger economies nearby: the UK by the EU, Canada by the US and Australia and New Zealand by China.”
So on top of all the problems listed in the comments, you’d also have a grouping that’s being pulled in three (possibly even four when you factor in the growing Indian economy) different directions as regards trade policy? An agreement based on trade where the partners do most of their trading outside of the bloc, coupled with freedom of movement between countries that are thousands of miles apart and have extensive movement between them and other countries (300,000 people travel between the US and Canada *every day*, for instance) makes me feel like this is an entry in ‘can you create the world’s most pointless and dysfunctional international organisation?’
A lot of people banging on about ‘we can’t do this because of the 18th, 19th Century, the Empire’, etc. The writer hasn’t mentioned the Empire anywhere, only the fact that these are countries we already have close links to and in many ways have most in common with.
It is only opponents who for some reason are banging on about the Empire and long-gone history.
I’m a bit fed up with big political unions, but the idea is not as bad as some are making out. The UK has more to offer these countries than simply EU market access, so there could be interest in a deal.
The big objection seems to be that this is the white Commonwealth, and I am uncomfortable with picking and choosing bits of the Commonwealth too, but it could be defended on grounds of the most economically developed countries of the Commonwealth (you could include some others too).
Personally I’d rather we focus on strengthening the United Kingdom, which starts with a major charm offensive to the Scottish, Northern Irish and even the Welsh, even though support for independence is not as high there. We could also strengthen our ties to Briitsh exapts and our overseas territories by giving them an MP.
@Jack Watson
“CANZUK has been referred to as the “white Commonwealth”but all four countries are diverse societies, and this diversity should be embraced.”
Jack – what planet are you living on?
There is a long history of discrimination by white Australans regarding indigenous Aboriginal people, Asians etc. I picked deliberately a couple of articles from the daily mail – http://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-2709148/Half-Australians-racist-Aborigines-one-five-away-public-transport.html and http://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-4003270/Racism-Australia-Ethnic-Chinese-face-discrimination-Aborigines-90-claiming-treated-differently-Asian.html
Here’s an article from Radio New Zealand about discrimination against Maoris in New Zealand http://www.radionz.co.nz/news/te-manu-korihi/287010/stats-show-maori-still-facing-discrimination
Here’s one about discrimination in Canada https://www.thestar.com/news/canada/2017/02/23/federal-government-accused-of-racially-discriminating-against-first-nations-children.html
Britain only has historical close links with these countries because white Britons (and French in the case of Canada) occupied these lands, exploited the indigenous populations and turned these lands into white-dominated societies.
I think you might also find that these countries might not be so eager to go back to the 70s as a lot of people here seem to be. When we joined the EEC their trade with us was dealt a blow they haven’t forgotten so why should they want to help us out now?
A trade deal with the likes of India and China would never be desirable like the Brexiteers think. Cheap goods with volatile quality, and worse, counterfeit products (especially from China) would flood British home market. There would be no EU barrier to protect Britain anymore.
Actually, forming some commercial connections between EU-UK and CANZAC is a quite interesting idea.