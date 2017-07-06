Carmichael on “dangerous and misplaced” Fox BBC comments

There is something really unpleasant about this Government’s relationship with the media. A few weeks ago, we had Andrea Leadsom suggesting that the broadcast media should be more “patriotic.” It’s almost as if the right wing print press being almost completely on their side isn’t enough for this Government.

Unfortunately, this mindset seems to be prevalent amongst ministers. Liam Fox took a swipe at the BBC today.

In the Commons, responding to a question from Nigel Evans, the Trade Secretary claimed in the House of Commons that the BBC would “rather see Britain fail than Brexit succeed”.

Alistair Carmichael said:

A Government minister attacking the media in this way is a dangerous and misplaced intervention. Mr Fox should get on with the work of Government rather than trying to deflect from the failings of his Department. It is extraordinary that Mr Fox feels it is appropriate to attack the media. He looks like Donald Trump without the perma-tan. He may of course be trying to distract us from the official data today that shows the number of jobs created by foreign investment fell by 9% last year.

* Caron Lindsay is Editor of Liberal Democrat Voice and blogs at Caron's Musings