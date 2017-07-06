Caron Lindsay

Carmichael on “dangerous and misplaced” Fox BBC comments

By | Thu 6th July 2017 - 10:23 pm

There is something really unpleasant about this Government’s relationship with the media. A few weeks ago, we had Andrea Leadsom suggesting that the broadcast media should be more “patriotic.” It’s almost as if the right wing print press being almost completely on their side isn’t enough for this Government.

Unfortunately, this mindset seems to be prevalent amongst ministers. Liam Fox took a swipe at the BBC today.

In the Commons, responding to a question from Nigel Evans, the Trade Secretary claimed in the House of Commons that the BBC would “rather see Britain fail than Brexit succeed”.

Alistair Carmichael said:

A Government minister attacking the media in this way is a dangerous and misplaced intervention. Mr Fox should get on with the work of Government rather than trying to deflect from the failings of his Department.

It is extraordinary that Mr Fox feels it is appropriate to attack the media. He looks like Donald Trump without the perma-tan. He may of course be trying to distract us from the official data today that shows the number of jobs created by foreign investment fell by 9% last year.

* Caron Lindsay is Editor of Liberal Democrat Voice and blogs at Caron's Musings

Read more by or more about .
This entry was posted in News.
Advert

One Comment

  • David Becket 6th Jul '17 - 10:52pm

    With May having lost control of the mob we can expect more of this from those who think they have the right to rule but little ability with which to do it.

Post a Comment

Lib Dem Voice welcomes comments from everyone but we ask you to be polite, to be on topic and to be who you say you are. You can read our comments policy in full here. Please respect it and all readers of the site.

If you are a member of the party, you can have the Lib Dem Logo appear next to your comments to show this. You must be registered for our forum and can then login on this public site with the same username and password.

To have your photo next to your comment please signup your email address with Gravatar.

Your email is never published. Required fields are marked *

*
*
Please complete the name of this site, Liberal Democrat ...?

Advert



Recent Comments

  • User AvatarEddie Sammon 7th Jul - 12:25am
    Hi PSI, unless agricultural land is exempt from the tax then I don't see how it doesn't disproportionately affect farmers along with other productive land...
  • User AvatarMike S 7th Jul - 12:21am
    @ Phil Wainwright https://rawliberal.com/2017/07/06/politics-and-business-some-parallels-crucial-differences/ Good article! Quote from it: "At a local level as a party, we keep people informed and encourage them to take...
  • User AvatarMike S 7th Jul - 12:05am
    Same old thinking - same old results If you do what you've always done - you get what you've always got. You know what to...
  • User AvatarPaul Murray 6th Jul - 11:51pm
    Whitespace! I hate whitespace! Same old thinking Same old results
  • User AvatarPaul Murray 6th Jul - 11:46pm
    "Here's to the dreamers.." etc. Lord Ashcroft just tweeted a flow diagram drawn quite literally on the back of a paper napkin that I thought...
  • User AvatarGalen Milne 6th Jul - 11:21pm
    He was our MP before I was old enough to vote but I recall the inspirational legacy James Davidson left behind. He showed a generation...