The Voice

Catherine Bearder MEP: ‘Brexiteers lied to us. We want our country back’

By | Mon 10th April 2017 - 2:08 pm

Catherine Bearder on cracking form in the European Parliament.

2 Comments

  • Sue Sutherland 10th Apr '17 - 2:19pm

    This was a great speech and should be shared with all the pro Remain Facebook groups.

  • Peter Martin 11th Apr '17 - 10:33am

    Yes it was a good speech but I don’t think Lib Dems should consider the Remain side was blameless either. For example, the warning from Remainers was that the economy would crash and that interest rates would have to rise after a Leave vote. The economy didn’t crash and interest rates actually fell. True, the pound fell by about 10%, but there’s been many of us arguing for years that the pound was too high in any case. You can’t have a low debt economy and a high pound. Someone has to borrow to cover the import bill.

    Both sides engaged in what has been termed as “Project fear”. Those of with some intelligence tried to filter out all the nonsense and concentrate on the fundamentals. There were good arguments on either side. We have to assume the electorate did the same. That might be difficult when we listen to some of the reasons why people did vote Leave. My favourite was from a young lady who complained that the Germans and the French never voted for us in the Eurovision Song Contest. But we have to assume her vote was cancelled out by others who might have wrongly assumed that we wouldn’t be allowed to enter the contest anyway if we were out of the EU. In any case, that’s democracy for you.

