Catherine Bearder MEP writes…Brexit, one year on

A lot can change in a year.
On 23rd June 2016, I was left heartbroken after a tough and exhausting referendum campaign saw a victory for an insular nationalist vision of Britain.
The vote to Leave has divided our country in a way even ‘Project Fear’ could never have imagined.
After the referendum, we were told that the populist right was on an unstoppable rise. Geert Wilders, Netherland’s answer to Donald Trump, would storm to victory in the Dutch general election; Marine Le Pen would triumph over the established political consensus in the French Presidential election; and the Liberal Democrats’ fight to keep Britain in Europe was laughed off.
But a lot can change in a year.
Our ALDE sister Party, VVD, secured victory in the Netherlands with a lead of over 8 points. Voters in France chose a pro-European liberal vision of hope as Emmanuel Macron overwhelmingly won the Presidency and obtained an absolute majority in the French Parliament.
And in the UK, it’s still all to fight for. Theresa May called a general election to ask the electorate to force through her destructive Brexit and the public refused to give her the mandate.
The latest polling on Brexit shows big movement – 53 per cent of people now back the Lib Dem position for a final say on the Brexit deal.
Opposition to hard Brexit is increasing as the lies of the Leave campaign unravel and the reality of Brexit begins to bite.
This opposition to Brexit is being led by the Liberal Democrats and there is still all to fight for.
Together, we must fight to keep Britain in the Single Market and Customs Union. We must fight to give European citizens the right to stay. We must fight to protect our science, research and education programmes, such as ERASMUS, and we absolutely must remain a full member of the Euratom Treaty.
And when all the deal making has been done, before the signatures go on the paper, we must give the people the final say over the deal in another referendum vote.
A lot can change in a year. Let’s make sure it’s for the better
* Catherine Bearder is the Liberal Democrat MEP for the South East
I agree with the Daily Mail (and the Sun, and the Telegraph):
See page 67 of this link:
https://books.google.co.uk/books?id=h_8ylAdAS-wC&pg=PA68&lpg=PA68&dq=The+anti-marketeers+have+a+glum+lack+of+faith+in+Britains+lack+of+ability+to+hold+her+own+inside+the+market+daily+mail&source=bl&ots=AmwHgFoRbm&sig=MKkjs4laYdhGR3Gc6eOKgfNF9XA&hl=en&sa=X&ved=0ahUKEwiPjK_xwtTUAhXHYlAKHRGZDr4Q6AEIJjAA#v=onepage&q=The%20anti-marketeers%20have%20a%20glum%20lack%20of%20faith%20in%20Britains%20lack%20of%20ability%20to%20hold%20her%20own%20inside%20the%20market%20daily%20mail&f=false
Yes, 1 year certainly changed a lot.
Inadvertedly Britons gave “us Europeans” the motivation to fight off further attacks from right-wing parties in some countries, as we all could see what became of your political ventures so far. No irony intended.
So, thanks for your sobering example!
Brexiteers meant this to get a wave rolling in other countries to also leave the EU.
Quite the opposite has happened: they started a wave that might even wash Tories away.
Actually the UK leaving will make a lot of improvements possible that have been prevented by “you” for so many years – the charm being that the UK will have to grudgingly go along with these if it wants to keep access to our markets… 😉
Apart from that a lot of Europeans –I guess– feel some schadenfreude that the UK may have to pay back –symbolically speaking– some of the 111£ of rebates you “wanted back” since your (really) Iron Lady demonstrated quite bluntly an attitude of opportunity-grabbing that to me –as a European– doesn’t seem to fit in with the UK’s image of “British queuing”.
Thanks for this. Two points:
1. Free movement should remain open for the self-employed, employed, retired and spouses. I don’t mind if there are some restrictions on people who want to come over with no ties, no work and no ability to speak the language.
2. I think the poll you quote is for an “accept or reject” referendum, not an “accept or stay in” referendum. A poll released around the 19th of June says 57% oppose a second referendum after the negotiations and 38% support it. It depends on the wording.
I think Catherine might remember me shouting at some Daily Telegraph journalistrat a Brexit debate she attened in Lewes . I went on to join the Lib Dems and have eben campaigning since
I share her sense that the tide is turning .
Anthony Wells always offers an intelligent view on claims such as ” people now back the Lib Dem position for a final say on the Brexit deal.”
he writes:
“I should also add an update on polling about the second referendum. In my last post I mentioned the Survation poll for the Mail on Sunday which found that the balance of opinion was in favour of having a second referendum on the terms of the Brexit deal. This was the first time any poll had shown this, and I said it was worth looking to see if other polls found the same. Well, so far they haven’t – Survation also had a poll for Good Morning Britain on Monday, that also had a question on a second referendum, and it found 38% of people supported it and 57% were opposed.”
http://ukpollingreport.co.uk/
How can the tide be turning when we’ve just been hammered at the election? I think we’re deluding ourselves if we think that. Yes, we should carry on campaigning to stay in the single market and customs union but for goodness sake let’s stop giving the impression we’ve turned into a single issue Party.