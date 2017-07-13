Catherine Bearder MEP writes…EURATOM: The wedge dividing the Tories’ ideological Brexit

The Tories’ division on Europe is widening. Nothing demonstrates this more than on one simple issue: EURATOM.
In Theresa May’s letter invoking Article 50 she confirmed that Brexit would mean more than Brexit as the UK would also withdraw from the European Atomic Community, a separate legal entity from the EU.
The UK, a country dependant on nuclear energy, relies heavily on EURATOM; our electricity generation, healthcare provision, scientific development, and nuclear safety are all closely intertwined with EURATOM’s regulatory regime.
Withdrawal could restrict the movement of nuclear materials, damaging scientific research and innovation (particularly in the development of future fusion power plants), and threatening the UK’s nuclear power supply.
What many won’t realise is that this could also restrict supply of key materials for radioactive cancer treatment. Dr Nicola Strickland, president of the Royal College of Radiologists, has already warned of the damage this could do to over 10,000 cancer patients being directly treated by imported radioactive isotopes and the increased cost burden this would place on an NHS already stretched for resources.
In perhaps the only area we agree, the Chief of the Vote Leave Campaign, Dominic Cummings, described the decision to leave EURATOM as (and I quote) “UNACCEPTABLE B******T”. Some Tory MPs have also signalled their opposition to withdrawing from EURATOM, enough to defeat Theresa May’s plans in Parliament. Whilst George Osborne, up to his usual mischief at the Evening Standard, let slip that Brexit Minister David Davis was open to Britain remaining party to the EURATOM Treaty but was overruled by Theresa May.
So just why is Theresa May intent on picking a fight on an issue which was never even mentioned during the referendum campaign?
The simple answer is pure ideological dogma.
The EURATOM Treaty has the European Court of Justice as the final arbiter of the treaty, a self-imposed red line for Theresa May and the Government. Their ideological opposition to the role of the ECJ as a court of arbitration is not only setting them on a path to defeat in Parliament, but also putting at risk radioactive treatment for cancer patients and power supply in the UK.
This is a battle the pro-Europeans can and must win. And it is a battle that can mark the start of a shift in the Government’s rigid negotiating position. However, to win it we must keep up the pressure on highlighting the absurdity of the Government’s stance.
With Labour also committing to remaining part of EURATOM (finally getting something right on Brexit!), a cross-party alliance can bring sense in the face of Theresa May’s senseless approach.
Be under no illusion, if Theresa May gets her way the last person in Britain will not need to turn out the lights, they’ll already be off.
Believe it or not, we had a nuclear industry before we signed up to Euratom. This is a topic which is being used as a killer argument by those who have no idea what they are talking about.
Britain is a weapons state and we can do what we like. Euratom has cameras to watch in sensitive areas of our plants but they don’t (of course) have them in US plants and if they took their cameras away – so what?
What is this nonsense about medical isotopes? Lots of countries aren’t in Euratom and have medical isotopes. We have our own nuclear regulator (although for many years the EU have been trying to bully us into closing it and to rely on them for nuclear regulation).
Our nuclear trade with Europe has been one sided for years since our patriotic civil service decided to wipe out the British nuclear industry and hand over control to foreigners. If you don’t believe me find out who owns or controls all of our nuclear facilities.
Presumably the Tories will also drag us out of Eurovision as well??
The farce is the Tories hate the ECJ – which is an actual transparent court which anyone has recurse to because it undermines national sovereignty, and yet will happily sign us up for ISDS provisions in offshore secret arbitration, which only foreign multinationals can access, which undermines national sovereignty even more, because no British individual, trade union, NGO, or company (unless they have overseas bases) can ever use it. Farcical.
It seems to me that Mays position on Euratom is simply consistent. Its true that Euratom isnt literally “part” of The EU, its a parallel structure & that is the point. All the reasons why we love The EU & Nationalists hate it apply to Euratom as well.
Richard Easter – precisely. What nonsense to oppose the democratic ECJ but have no problem with the monstrously undemocratic ISDS provisions of recent trade agreements like the TTIP.
Actually, in a perverse way I see hope in this Euratom shambles. It’s obvious that May & Co are completely out of their depth; when you’ve lost Dominic Cummings you really have lost it. Normally, when in a hole, the advice is to stop digging but it’s difficult to see how the Tories can in this case. Normally also, the Tories would dispatch a failing leader with clinical efficiency but no-one wants to pick up the poisoned chalice. So one likely outcome of this is that the Tories will lose their cherished (but entirely undeserved) reputation for knowing how best to run the economy.
It also creates an attack avenue for Lib Dems. I don’t for a minute think most people (including myself) had a good idea of the issues before the vote. All we heard was two sides shouting at each other that it would be wonderful or dreadful as the case may be.
So the opportunity is now to carefully and methodically pick holes in the many weak points in the Brexit case, not indulging in scare-mongering like the original campaign but sticking to established facts and reasonable deductions. The news flow is already doing this to some extent and will continue to do so but Lib Dems will do themselves a big favour if they position themselves as the voice of sanity.
I think that political will in the UK will oblige May to compromise on Euratom. Energy is just too important. The question now is what the EU will let her do – Guy Verhofstadt was pretty clear yesterday.
i suspect to fix this the Tories will throw money at it; associate membership but additional bells and whistles to make it look like we are independent of it. Going forward I can see the Tories throwing money at all their problems; a bung here a sweet heart deal there. The only problem with that is someone has to pay for it, that will be the majority of us and brave Brexiteers are not exempt, in fact I expect them to be hit hardest. The young can leave not so much the old. The young need services less not so much the old. The old need the young to support them, best of luck with that if they have gone.
“B******T” is two words.
The Great Repeal Bill is not great.
Jeff,
Duff appears to be a career Euro politician with no nuclear credentials at all. He pens an authoritative piece without mentioning one name from the UK nuclear industry (in which I spent over 30 years).
Despite many attempts, all rebuffed, the EU does not regulate the UK nuclear industry. Before we joined (as part of the EEC joining process) we managed, accounted for, protected and processed our SNM without their input at all.
If the EU put any barrier at all on nuclear movements what do EDF propose loading into the core of their spiffing new station at Hinkley Point? Coal?
Hey, if they’re really stuck they could make the fuel at Springfields Works near Preston.
Oh, no, sorry it’s a French station (they all are now) so the fuel will come from France.
We will be allowed to stand and watch and pay up.
The suggestion that the citizens of the world (outside the jurisdiction of EURATOM) are dying like flies from cancer because there is only one maker of radioisotopes is worse than laughable, it’s the epitome of “fake news”.