Catherine Bearder MEP writes…EURATOM: The wedge dividing the Tories’ ideological Brexit

The Tories’ division on Europe is widening. Nothing demonstrates this more than on one simple issue: EURATOM.

In Theresa May’s letter invoking Article 50 she confirmed that Brexit would mean more than Brexit as the UK would also withdraw from the European Atomic Community, a separate legal entity from the EU.

The UK, a country dependant on nuclear energy, relies heavily on EURATOM; our electricity generation, healthcare provision, scientific development, and nuclear safety are all closely intertwined with EURATOM’s regulatory regime.

Withdrawal could restrict the movement of nuclear materials, damaging scientific research and innovation (particularly in the development of future fusion power plants), and threatening the UK’s nuclear power supply.

What many won’t realise is that this could also restrict supply of key materials for radioactive cancer treatment. Dr Nicola Strickland, president of the Royal College of Radiologists, has already warned of the damage this could do to over 10,000 cancer patients being directly treated by imported radioactive isotopes and the increased cost burden this would place on an NHS already stretched for resources.

In perhaps the only area we agree, the Chief of the Vote Leave Campaign, Dominic Cummings, described the decision to leave EURATOM as (and I quote) “UNACCEPTABLE B******T”. Some Tory MPs have also signalled their opposition to withdrawing from EURATOM, enough to defeat Theresa May’s plans in Parliament. Whilst George Osborne, up to his usual mischief at the Evening Standard, let slip that Brexit Minister David Davis was open to Britain remaining party to the EURATOM Treaty but was overruled by Theresa May.

So just why is Theresa May intent on picking a fight on an issue which was never even mentioned during the referendum campaign?

The simple answer is pure ideological dogma.

The EURATOM Treaty has the European Court of Justice as the final arbiter of the treaty, a self-imposed red line for Theresa May and the Government. Their ideological opposition to the role of the ECJ as a court of arbitration is not only setting them on a path to defeat in Parliament, but also putting at risk radioactive treatment for cancer patients and power supply in the UK.

This is a battle the pro-Europeans can and must win. And it is a battle that can mark the start of a shift in the Government’s rigid negotiating position. However, to win it we must keep up the pressure on highlighting the absurdity of the Government’s stance.

With Labour also committing to remaining part of EURATOM (finally getting something right on Brexit!), a cross-party alliance can bring sense in the face of Theresa May’s senseless approach.

Be under no illusion, if Theresa May gets her way the last person in Britain will not need to turn out the lights, they’ll already be off.

* Catherine Bearder is the Liberal Democrat MEP for the South East